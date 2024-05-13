OHT NYC Designer & Musician Jinsol Woo Wants to Disrupt Society Through Art

I meet Jinsol Woo in person for the second time at his office in Manhattan on a Friday evening. We first met briefly at his successful pop-up event with Spotify in April, and we’ve been trying to work out another meeting date ever since. Though most of the city is crowding the subway to head home after the workday, the jewelry designer is still in full gear this evening. The OHT NYC brand office is bustling as their small staff team streams in and out. I’m told they’re packing last minute orders placed by the Head in the Clouds festival crowd, prepping marketing posts, and taking customer service inquiries on various phones and laptops scattered around.

Despite the time of day, the energy is more than amiable. Jinsol hands me a hard seltzer to sip as he politely cautions me he may have to step out for a quick business call at any moment.

The creative designer and musician certainly keeps a packed schedule. In fact, it’s so busy that for a few moments we both sat in silence as he apologetically caught up on a few urgent emails that couldn’t wait due to festival preparations and artist interviews coming up. I’m in no rush this day, so I follow suit to tap away at my own overflowing email inbox on my MacBook and crack open the seltzer. This can is flavored with Asian pear, and I’ve had this brand before – it’s a good choice. Jinsol steps out briefly to take that phone call I was warned about, so I chat with the team and look over past designs OHT has released. Each sample is proudly displayed on Renaissance busts in the office, including two new pieces that haven’t yet been announced – I’m informed they’ll be for sale this weekend at Head in the Clouds. I already know they’ll sell out; many of their designs do.