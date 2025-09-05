Miami Design District’s September Cultural Highlights

In You Are Not an Island, Miami-based artist Melissa Wallen invites viewers into painted worlds where color is not confined but relational—shaping form through interaction. Her layered canvases resist stillness, shifting between gestural abstraction and celestial evocations. This exhibition continues Wallen’s exploration of thresholds between material and immaterial, as seen in her previous solo shows between sleep and sky and worlds behind you. Her practice extends beyond painting to collage, video, and curatorial work, making this latest series a study in connection as much as composition.