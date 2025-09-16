Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Return to Wynwood for Miami Art Week 2025

This December, Miami’s Wynwood Arts District will once again become the epicenter of the global art scene as Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami return to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center for Miami Art Week 2025. Running December 3–7, the celebrated “Two Fairs Under One Roof” format brings together more than 280 exhibitors and over 1,000 artists from across the world in one expansive venue spanning 150,000 square feet.