Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Return to Wynwood for Miami Art Week 2025

Two Premier Art Fairs Unite Under One Roof for a Five-Day Celebration of Contemporary and Fine Art

Source: Redwood Art Group

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

This December, Miami’s Wynwood Arts District will once again become the epicenter of the global art scene as Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami return to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center for Miami Art Week 2025. Running December 3–7, the celebrated “Two Fairs Under One Roof” format brings together more than 280 exhibitors and over 1,000 artists from across the world in one expansive venue spanning 150,000 square feet.

Now in its 15th year, Spectrum Miami continues to champion independent career artists, emerging galleries, and studios that are redefining the boundaries of contemporary art. Adjacent to it, Red Dot Miami, celebrating its 20th anniversary, remains a curated, gallery-only showcase for premier contemporary art from the U.S. and abroad.

Gallery booth with bright artworks and playful sculptures at art fair
Large crowd enjoys opening night festivities at Miami art fairs
Booth with paintings, sculptures, and textile art at Spectrum Miami

A Dual Experience: Two Fairs, Distinct Perspectives

The pairing of these two renowned fairs has become a hallmark of Miami Art Week, offering collectors, curators, and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience both cutting-edge independent works and established gallery presentations without leaving the Mana Wynwood campus.

“Each year, we see a record attendance of international art enthusiasts and industry leaders, and we anticipate this year’s show to attract an even bigger audience.”

Eric Smith, President of Redwood Art Group

Smith continued, “This year’s Red Dot Miami will mark two decades of Redwood’s gallery-only contemporary art fair – showing the strength of today’s gallery business. Attendees will enjoy the very best the fine art world has to offer, and we’re looking forward to introducing another five days of incredible art and entertainment.

Guests at Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami opening lounge
Guests gather at the vibrant opening night loungePhoto Courtesy of Redwood Art Group
Guests view colorful art displays at Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami
Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 to Transform Rockefeller Center into a Playful Floral Wonderland

Spectrum Miami: Where Contemporary Meets Extraordinary

Spectrum Miami’s curated environment blends urban edge with upscale presentation, showcasing works from more than 200 galleries and artists representing regions from South Florida to global creative hubs.

The fair’s signature [SOLO] program gives independent artists a platform to connect directly with collectors, gallerists, and art publishers. Interactive programming includes:

  • Art Labs — site-specific projects by prominent galleries and collectives

  • Spotlight Program — focused presentations by selected artists and galleries

  • Discoveries Collection — works priced at $3,000 or less, curated by Spectrum’s selection team

Returning exhibitors include A & E Fine Art /Aviram, Jason Perez Art, Von Siebert, Charlotte Fonne Art, Elidea Art, Mathilda, Carmine Bilardello, Gavi Kaplan, and Chadwick Concepts.

Colorful pop art and graffiti-inspired pieces at Spectrum Miami
Gallery booths feature global artists with portraits and photos
Abstract and figurative paintings arranged in a booth at Miami art fairs

Red Dot Miami: Two Decades of Curated Excellence

Red Dot Miami maintains a laser focus on gallery representation, with more than 75 galleries showcasing over 500 artists from the primary and secondary markets.

Programming highlights include:

  • Spotlight Galleries — curated showcases of leading-edge galleries selected by Redwood Art Group’s committee

  • Art Labs — installations and projects by prominent galleries and institutions

  • Discoveries Collection — works under $5,000 offering collectors entry into the contemporary market

Returning exhibitors include K-Art Projects USA, Mecenavie Gallery, Artavita/World Wide Art, Gebhardt Gallery, Perseus Gallery, End to End Gallery, The Gallery Steiner, SAB Gallery, and Famespace.

Overhead view of Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami art booths
An expansive view of the Mana Wynwood Convention Center show floorPhoto Courtesy of Redwood Art Group

Opening Night and Ticketing

The Opening Night Preview takes place Wednesday, December 3, from 6–9 p.m., featuring live music and premium libations. Tickets are $85 per person, granting access to all fair dates. A General Admission 1-day Pass is $50 and includes admission to the Opening Night Preview plus one additional day when purchased online by November 15.

With its dynamic pairing of independent vision and gallery prestige, Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami offer one of the most comprehensive and immersive art experiences of Miami Art Week. For collectors, curators, and cultural enthusiasts alike, this dual-fair destination is an unmissable stop in the city’s most art-filled week of the year.
Visitors admire modern portraits at the Miami art fairs
Art enthusiasts engage with contemporary portraits on displayPhoto Courtesy of Redwood Art Group
Guests view colorful art displays at Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami
Saucony SILO AW25 Blends Heritage, Luxury, and Performance in a Global Launch

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Miami
Events
Culture
Art
Art basel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com