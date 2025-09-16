Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Return to Wynwood for Miami Art Week 2025
This December, Miami’s Wynwood Arts District will once again become the epicenter of the global art scene as Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami return to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center for Miami Art Week 2025. Running December 3–7, the celebrated “Two Fairs Under One Roof” format brings together more than 280 exhibitors and over 1,000 artists from across the world in one expansive venue spanning 150,000 square feet.
Now in its 15th year, Spectrum Miami continues to champion independent career artists, emerging galleries, and studios that are redefining the boundaries of contemporary art. Adjacent to it, Red Dot Miami, celebrating its 20th anniversary, remains a curated, gallery-only showcase for premier contemporary art from the U.S. and abroad.
A Dual Experience: Two Fairs, Distinct Perspectives
The pairing of these two renowned fairs has become a hallmark of Miami Art Week, offering collectors, curators, and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience both cutting-edge independent works and established gallery presentations without leaving the Mana Wynwood campus.
“Each year, we see a record attendance of international art enthusiasts and industry leaders, and we anticipate this year’s show to attract an even bigger audience.”
Eric Smith, President of Redwood Art Group
Smith continued, “This year’s Red Dot Miami will mark two decades of Redwood’s gallery-only contemporary art fair – showing the strength of today’s gallery business. Attendees will enjoy the very best the fine art world has to offer, and we’re looking forward to introducing another five days of incredible art and entertainment.”
Spectrum Miami: Where Contemporary Meets Extraordinary
Spectrum Miami’s curated environment blends urban edge with upscale presentation, showcasing works from more than 200 galleries and artists representing regions from South Florida to global creative hubs.
The fair’s signature [SOLO] program gives independent artists a platform to connect directly with collectors, gallerists, and art publishers. Interactive programming includes:
Art Labs — site-specific projects by prominent galleries and collectives
Spotlight Program — focused presentations by selected artists and galleries
Discoveries Collection — works priced at $3,000 or less, curated by Spectrum’s selection team
Returning exhibitors include A & E Fine Art /Aviram, Jason Perez Art, Von Siebert, Charlotte Fonne Art, Elidea Art, Mathilda, Carmine Bilardello, Gavi Kaplan, and Chadwick Concepts.
Red Dot Miami: Two Decades of Curated Excellence
Red Dot Miami maintains a laser focus on gallery representation, with more than 75 galleries showcasing over 500 artists from the primary and secondary markets.
Programming highlights include:
Spotlight Galleries — curated showcases of leading-edge galleries selected by Redwood Art Group’s committee
Art Labs — installations and projects by prominent galleries and institutions
Discoveries Collection — works under $5,000 offering collectors entry into the contemporary market
Returning exhibitors include K-Art Projects USA, Mecenavie Gallery, Artavita/World Wide Art, Gebhardt Gallery, Perseus Gallery, End to End Gallery, The Gallery Steiner, SAB Gallery, and Famespace.
Opening Night and Ticketing
The Opening Night Preview takes place Wednesday, December 3, from 6–9 p.m., featuring live music and premium libations. Tickets are $85 per person, granting access to all fair dates. A General Admission 1-day Pass is $50 and includes admission to the Opening Night Preview plus one additional day when purchased online by November 15.
