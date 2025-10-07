Fisher Brothers Unveils Calle Collective, Wynwood’s Newest Cultural Landmark
A New Chapter for Wynwood’s Art Scene
In the heart of Wynwood, where creativity thrives on concrete and color, a new destination has emerged—Calle Collective, the neighborhood’s latest open-air gallery and cultural hub. Developed by Fisher Brothers and curated in partnership with WXLLSPACE, the space celebrates Miami’s artistic identity through a series of monumental murals, each reflecting the unique vision and pulse of the city’s creative community.
Located at 2200 NW 1st Avenue, within Joule House, Wynwood’s dynamic new residential development, Calle Collective invites locals and visitors alike to explore an ever-evolving intersection of art, architecture, and public engagement. Designed as both a community amenity and cultural attraction, the gallery marks a major addition to Miami’s flourishing creative ecosystem.
A Celebration of Miami’s Artistic Identity
The installation features 19 large-scale murals created by an eclectic mix of Miami-based artists, transforming Joule House’s paseo into a curated gallery of imagination and meaning.
Participating artists and their works include:
ABSTRKT: Dimensional Access
Ahol Sniffs Glue: Untitled
Nate Dee: Electric Paradise
Tatiana Suarez: Petals in the Sun
BK Foxx: I Hope Our Kids Will Save Us
Ruben Ubiera: High and Mighty
Krave: The Diver
Hoxxoh, Dasic Fernandez, Hiero Veiga, Golden305, and others whose pieces bring fresh narrative energy to Wynwood’s visual landscape.
Collectively, these murals form a living dialogue—stories told through brushstrokes and texture, each a distinct reflection of Miami’s evolving cultural identity.
“Our goal with Calle Collective and Joule House was to honor the neighborhood’s character and individuality while creating a special amenity for both our residents and the wider community. Equally important was creating an opportunity for local artists to be part of the project, ensuring that the space reflects and uplifts the cultural fabric that inspires it.”
Winston Fisher, Partner at Fisher Brothers
For the artists involved, the project represents a platform for self-expression and collaboration. “I’ve been fighting for something like the Calle Collective for a long time,” shared Golden305, whose mural Amped Up is among the featured works.
The Intersection of Art, Living, and Design
Beyond its murals, Calle Collective integrates 26,000 square feet of retail space, envisioned to support Wynwood’s cultural rhythm through curated shopping, wellness, and dining concepts. The space will also serve as a hub for community events and creative programming, fostering ongoing exchange among artists, residents, and visitors.
As the centerpiece of Joule House, the Collective embodies the property’s commitment to artistry and design-driven living. Rising eight stories, Joule House offers studio to three-bedroom residences, including select penthouses ranging from 474 to 1,405 square feet. Interiors by ID & Design International (IDDI) blend contemporary finishes with a muted color palette punctuated by bold accents—a subtle nod to Wynwood’s expressive environment.
The building’s 23,000-square-foot amenity collection, designed by Rockwell Group, spans three floors and reflects Fisher Brothers’ signature approach to community-driven luxury. With leasing and management by Bozzuto, Joule House combines the functionality of modern living with the artistry and energy of Miami’s most creative district.
A Living Canvas
As Wynwood continues to redefine itself as a global arts destination, Calle Collective stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between real estate visionaries and the city’s creative core. Fisher Brothers’ initiative honors Wynwood’s street art heritage while setting the stage for its next evolution—one where residential life, cultural identity, and public art coexist in harmony.
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Calle Collective invites the public to engage with art that both mirrors and shapes Miami’s cultural story.
