Luminosa at Jungle Island Returns: Miami’s Dazzling Lantern Festival Unveils a Journey Through the World’s Mystical Landscapes
Source: Jungle Island
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Miami’s Most Magical Nights Return
As the Miami skyline begins to shimmer with the onset of the holiday season, one of the city’s most captivating traditions is set to light up the night once more. Luminosa at Jungle Island, the acclaimed outdoor lantern festival produced in collaboration with LEKTRIK Art, returns for its fourth year with a brand-new theme that promises an even more immersive experience. Beginning November 14, 2025, and continuing through March 7, 2026, Jungle Island will transform into a glowing, otherworldly realm where art, technology, and storytelling converge.
Each year, Luminosa has redefined the possibilities of outdoor art in Miami, but this season’s edition raises the bar with an entirely new design and production. Towering illuminated sculptures, intricate silk lanterns, and interactive installations will take guests on a glowing expedition through the world’s most mystical ecosystems—from the depths of the Amazon to the vast African savannah, all reimagined through light and movement.
“Luminosa 2025 represents our most ambitious and immersive festival yet. Time and again, our guests tell us it feels like stepping into a fairytale and that Luminosa is unlike anything they’ve ever experienced. That’s when you know you’ve created something truly special for Miami. What we’ve planned for this year’s theme is next level, and I can’t wait to see the excitement and wonder it brings to everyone who visits.”
Jeremy Hauwelaert, President & CEO of Jungle Island
A Journey Across Mystical Worlds
This year’s festival carries visitors through a multi-sensory odyssey of light and imagination. Each section of Luminosa is dedicated to a unique ecosystem, creating a seamless narrative that allows guests to wander through global landscapes without leaving the island.
Visitors will begin their adventure beneath a towering parrot archway, stepping into a glowing jungle alive with light. Highlights include:
The Gateway of the Dragon Emperor, anchored by a magnificent 43-foot-tall Chinese dragon, symbolizing wisdom and power.
The Jaguar’s Temple, where an ancient jaguar emerges dramatically from the shadows, surrounded by illuminated Mayan-inspired motifs.
The Great Baobab Grove, featuring three 19-foot-tall glowing baobab trees—a breathtaking nod to the African savannah.
The Colorful Amazon, dotted with whimsical capybara lanterns that playfully light the way through tropical flora.
Each zone tells its own story. In the Egypt section, guests are transported back to antiquity with glowing recreations of the Abu Simbel Temple, Valley of Kings, and the Great Sphinx, while the Savannah Oasis invites interaction through projection-mapped rippling water and sound-activated effects surrounding life-sized zebras and elephants. The Dance of the Flamingos delivers a synchronized display of color and light, where projection technology transforms marshes into living canvases.
The journey culminates in a wintry dreamscape: The Frozen Kingdom. Visitors wander through glowing snow paths and silver-lit wolves before entering a shimmering lagoon of floating lantern whales and jellyfish. A tunnel of ice whales leads to an illuminated iceberg crowned with a majestic polar bear beneath the aurora—an awe-inspiring finale to the global expedition.
The Art and Engineering Behind the Glow
The scale of Luminosa 2025 is a feat of artistry and engineering. This year’s installation incorporates 160 tons of steel, 200,000 feet of silk-like fabric, 58,000 LED bulbs, and 720,000 feet of LED light strips. The result is more than 37 monumental handcrafted scenes, created by a team of over 200 artisans, designers, welders, and seamstresses from around the world.
“Each year, we push the boundaries of what’s possible in immersive entertainment. We’ve created mystical worlds that feel alive, where global legends meet cutting-edge technology. The result is an experience that’s not just Instagram-worthy, it’s transformative.”
Justin Corsa, CEO of LEKTRIK Art, LLC, the festival’s original designer and producer
The combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation underscores the festival’s unique appeal. Every sculpture is handmade and painted, ensuring that no two installations are identical—an intentional detail that reflects the artistry and cultural diversity at the heart of Luminosa.
Holiday Village and Family Festivities
Returning this year is Jungle Island’s Holiday Village, which debuted to great success in 2024. Designed as a family-friendly complement to the light festival, the Village features a seasonal bazaar, artisanal market, and festive food experiences, including churro donut holes, coquito, and other holiday treats. At its center stands a 30-foot Christmas tree, surrounded by twinkling décor and photo zones that capture the magic of the season.
Throughout the festival, visitors can also enjoy a wonderful acrobatic performance, adding a live entertainment element to the luminous spectacle.
Event Details and Ticket Information
Luminosa opens Friday, November 14, 2025, and will run through March 7, 2026, with the Holiday Village operating through January 4, 2026. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets are limited daily to ensure a comfortable and immersive experience. Admission starts at $30.78 for adults on weekdays and $46.88 on weekends, with child tickets (ages 4–12) ranging from $21.58 to $33.08. Family bundles, group rates, and discounts for seniors, students, and military personnel are also available. The festival operates rain or shine, with covered areas throughout the venue.
To plan your visit, join the waitlist at www.luminosamiami.com, with ticket sales opening October 15, 2025. Jungle Island is located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, between Downtown Miami and South Beach.
A New Era of Light and Imagination
Since its debut, Luminosa has become one of Miami’s most anticipated seasonal events, merging artistry, technology, and cultural storytelling into a single experience that transcends traditional entertainment.
This year’s festival not only celebrates the return of a beloved Miami tradition but also reinforces Jungle Island’s commitment to blending art, nature, and innovation. As Luminosa 2025 illuminates the island’s pathways and treetops, it invites visitors to rediscover a sense of wonder, and to see the magic of the natural world in a whole new light.
