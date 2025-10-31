Veronica de Piante and Artists For Humanity Illuminate Madison Avenue with Collaborative Holiday Installation

A

Veronica de Piante: For me, the brand has always been more than fashion — it’s a platform to support causes I believe in. Philanthropy and education are central to that. Collaborating with AFH allows us to celebrate creativity at its roots and nurture it where it can have the most impact. I see this as the beginning of an ongoing relationship that will expand into areas such as photography, graphic design, and other creative disciplines. It’s about creating opportunities, fostering talent, and keeping that spirit of collaboration alive within the brand.