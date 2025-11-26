Marilyn Monroe Turns 100 in 2026: Russell Young Unveils a Global Artistic Tribute

Young’s connection to Monroe is both artistic and historic. He owns a printmaking press once used by Warhol, and his hand pulled silk screen paintings preserve the rich analog tradition that defined the golden age of Pop Art. His Monroe works explore “a time and place when the world watched on as the American Dream appeared to dramatically unravel, a decade that held witness to the Vietnam War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.” The emotional depth of those moments resurfaces in his compositions, which reflect both the turbulence of Monroe’s era and the ongoing fascination surrounding her legacy.