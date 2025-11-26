Marilyn Monroe Turns 100 in 2026: Russell Young Unveils a Global Artistic Tribute
As the world prepares to honor the 100th birthday of Marilyn Monroe in 2026, British American artist Russell Young is stepping into the spotlight with MARILYN 100, a sweeping artistic program created in collaboration with the Marilyn Monroe Estate and Authentic Brands Group. The centennial tribute begins this December at Art Miami and Art Basel Miami, where Young will debut new paintings and rare works that revisit the star who shaped modern celebrity imagery.
An Artist Revisiting an Icon Who Defined an Era
Marilyn Monroe’s presence has endured for a hundred years, not only as an actress and cultural figure, but as one of the first celebrities to become an image. Her face shaped twentieth century visual language, magnified by Andy Warhol’s 1962 Marilyn Diptych, which transformed her into a permanent symbol of fame, desire, and the relentless gaze of the media. That transformation continues to echo throughout contemporary culture, which makes Young a natural successor to carry the image forward.
Young’s connection to Monroe is both artistic and historic. He owns a printmaking press once used by Warhol, and his hand pulled silk screen paintings preserve the rich analog tradition that defined the golden age of Pop Art. His Monroe works explore “a time and place when the world watched on as the American Dream appeared to dramatically unravel, a decade that held witness to the Vietnam War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.” The emotional depth of those moments resurfaces in his compositions, which reflect both the turbulence of Monroe’s era and the ongoing fascination surrounding her legacy.
Young has long been described as a “voluntary keeper and interpreter of some of the most captivating and subversive images ever recorded.” His diamond dusted techniques and reverence for American iconography make his approach particularly resonant as the world revisits Monroe’s influence.
The Global Scope of MARILYN 100
MARILYN 100 is positioned as the artistic foundation of the centennial celebrations led by Authentic. Young will present exhibitions, collaborations, and special projects across the world throughout 2026. The program will appear at all Formula 1 races in 2026 and extends into cross industry partnerships with the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Authentic Brands Group, and premier lifestyle collaborators.
Champagne house Piper Heidsieck joins the celebrations with twelve bottles embellished with Young’s diamond dusted Marilyn imagery. Additional activations include limited edition merchandise such as black Champion sweatshirts featuring Monroe, which will appeal to both collectors and Monroe admirers.
Art Miami and Art Basel Miami Present the First Reveals
The official countdown begins during Miami’s most important cultural week. Young will present a wall of 28 Marilyn Crying paintings, along with new paintings and screen prints from the MARILYN 100 series, at Art Miami with Taglialatella Galleries from December 2 to 7, 2025. The Crying series, created through hand painted and hand pulled processes in vivid color, was previously shown at the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai as part of Young’s Superstar exhibition.
The centennial launch event takes place on December 5, 2025, hosted by Taglialatella Galleries and Authentic Brands Group during Art Basel Miami. Young will unveil new Monroe paintings created in collaboration with the Marilyn Monroe Estate, which granted him full access to their archives. Collectors will also encounter a special release of Marilyn works drawn from Young’s personal archives, offering an intimate look at pieces that have remained largely unseen.
A Look at Russell Young’s Creative Trajectory
Born in 1959 in Yorkshire, Young has built his career around examining cultural icons and the mythology of fame. His earliest breakthrough arrived in 1987 with his photography for George Michael’s album Faith. In the decades that followed, he photographed a wide range of musicians including Morrissey, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, REM, The Smiths, Bauhaus, Diana Ross, Paul Newman, Björk, and many others. His transition into directing more than one hundred music videos during MTV’s peak years brought him to the United States.
Young eventually moved to California, where he debuted his Pig Portraits exhibition in Los Angeles in 2003. His ongoing series, including Heroes + Heroines and WEST, showcase the gritty analog processes and shimmering diamond dust that define his signature aesthetic. His work has been shown worldwide at institutions such as the Modern Art Museum Shanghai, Multimedia Art Museum Moscow, Cornell Art Museum, Polk Museum of Art, and the Goss Michael Foundation.
Collectors of his work span contemporary culture and include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama, David Bowie, Kate Moss, The Kardashians, Brigitte Bardot, Drake, Angelina Jolie, David Hockney, Brad Pitt, and Aby Rosen. His paintings are represented in The Getty Collection and The White House Collection, and they regularly appear at major auction houses including Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and Phillips. Young also entered the digital landscape with a genesis NFT released on SuperRare in 2022.
He currently lives in Southern California.
Why Marilyn Monroe Still Shapes Global Culture
Monroe’s reach has never waned. Her 29 film credits, Golden Globe win for Some Like It Hot, and trailblazing launch of her own production company established a model of independence that was uncommon in her era. Marilyn Monroe Productions granted her creative control and helped redefine the relationship between actresses and the Hollywood system.
Her influence persists through ongoing partnerships, brand collaborations, and a global merchandising program that keeps her image at the forefront of contemporary culture. Her pioneering spirit and unwavering individuality continue to resonate with new generations.
A New Chapter Begins in Miami
MARILYN 100 brings Monroe’s image into a new century with an artist who understands her power and the cultural forces that shaped her life. Miami serves as the first stage for a global tribute that will reach audiences across industries and continents throughout 2026.
With Young’s archive, the Estate’s collaboration, and the participation of partners including Velocity Black, Haute Living, Sofia Restaurant, Ink Entertainment, Taglialatella Galleries, and Piper Heidsieck, the centennial year promises a rare fusion of fine art, celebrity history, and cultural reflection.
The celebrations begin in Miami this December, where Monroe’s image once again steps into the light.
