Wynwood Art Week 2025 Guide: The Best Fairs, Exhibitions, Parties and Free Cultural Experiences in Miami’s Creative District
Wynwood enters Miami Art Week with its unmistakable creative pulse. The district’s painted walls, independent galleries and large-scale cultural programming shape an atmosphere that blends global art moments with local character. As fairs open and the city’s cultural calendar accelerates, Wynwood feels especially alive, revealing the depth of its artistic influence through headline exhibitions, culinary collaborations, public installations and community-driven activations.
“Wynwood is more than a backdrop for Art Week; it’s Miami’s creative heartbeat throughout the year. This year’s programming captures the full spirit of the district, uniting fine art, street art, community programs, and nightlife into one vibrant experience.”
William Kelley, Executive Director of the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID)
Headline Events in Wynwood
These marquee moments set the tone for the neighborhood’s artistic and cultural identity during Art Week.
COYO Taco Presents the Major Lazer Art Basel Kickoff Party
Thursday, December 4, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
2320 NW 2nd Avenue
Wynwood’s original taco institution marks Art Week with a high-energy outdoor celebration featuring the Major Lazer trio. Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums return to COYO Taco’s parking lot for a night shaped by music, community and a renewed sense of purpose. This year’s event introduces a meaningful philanthropic element. Entry will cost twenty dollars at the door, and one hundred percent of ticket sales will support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in Jamaica through the American Friends of Jamaica Disaster Relief Fund. The initiative provides essential emergency aid and long-term recovery across the island.
Guests can expect a lively atmosphere that reflects COYO Taco’s ten years of influence in Wynwood. Multiple bars will serve specialty cocktails, beer and the restaurant’s signature margaritas, with a limited selection of tacos and bites available throughout the night. VIP packages with table and bottle service are also offered.
El Mac × RETNA at GGA Gallery and Wynwood Walls
A collaboration more than a decade in the making returns to the center of Wynwood’s artistic conversation. Goldman Global Arts Gallery brings together El Mac and RETNA for a new body of collaborative work, presented inside the GGA Gallery at the Wynwood Walls Museum beginning December 2.
Their shared practice, defined by RETNA’s architectural script and El Mac’s meticulous portraiture, shaped some of Los Angeles and Miami’s most recognized murals. The new works extend that dialogue with a deeper sense of precision and maturity. A large-scale mural at Wynwood Walls accompanies the exhibition, reinforcing the artists’ influence on the district’s visual story.
Jessica Goldman Srebnick, founder and curator of GGA Gallery, noted:
“El Mac and RETNA were central to that moment. Their practices have grown independently, but the conversation between them remains electric. Bringing them back together here, at the Wynwood Walls Museum and GGA Gallery, feels both historic and inevitable.”
Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Founder and Curator of GGA Gallery
Wynwood Walls Unveils ONLY HUMAN
November 24 to December 1
2516 NW 2nd Avenue
The world’s premier outdoor street art museum introduces its 2025 curatorial theme, ONLY HUMAN. Curated by Jessica Goldman Srebnick, the exhibition explores the ways humanity expresses itself during a technologically accelerated era. New works by Persue, Miss Birdy, Joe Iurato, Cryptik, Seth Globepainter and others join the institution’s celebrated collection of murals.
Wynwood Walls remains one of the district’s strongest cultural draws, featuring more than fifty murals by internationally renowned artists.
Art Fairs and Festivals
Wynwood anchors several of Art Week’s most anticipated fairs. Each one illustrates a different facet of global creativity.
Art With Me
December 5 to 7, RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th Street
The immersive art and wellness festival returns with installations, performances and music that transform the historic RC Cola Plant into a multi-sensory experience.
Wynwood Mural Festival
November 22 to December 3, Throughout Wynwood
Artists from Miami and around the world create new wall works in real time, supported by tours, talks and open-studio energy that reveal the neighborhood’s street-art foundations.
Live Mural Painting Presented by Wynwood Buggies
November 28 to December 3, Location TBD
Visitors can experience the process of mural creation up close. Wynwood Buggies offers guided tours that explore the neighborhood’s evolving visual landscape.
Red Dot Miami
December 3 to 7, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Avenue
A gallery-only fair showcasing contemporary works by international artists. Collectors will find sculptural pieces, paintings and mixed-media works presented in a curated setting.
Spectrum Miami
December 3 to 7, Mana Wynwood
Spectrum highlights emerging voices and fosters direct engagement between artists and collectors, creating an accessible environment for discovering new talent.
Arte NXT
December 2 to 7, Miami Art Week Gallery, 2300 North Miami Avenue
A forward-looking presentation of digital, immersive and cross-disciplinary art, featuring creators who explore the intersection of technology and artistic expression.
photoMIAMI
December 2 to 7, Miami Art Week Gallery
Dedicated entirely to fine-art photography, this fair showcases visual storytelling from around the globe and spotlights artists who push the boundaries of the medium.
25 Dollar Art Show
December 3 to 6, Toe Jam Backlot, 150 NW 21st Street
A grassroots experience presenting original artworks priced at twenty-five dollars, each measuring thirty-six square inches or less. This fair honors the district’s DIY creative spirit.
Galleries, Museums and Cultural Landmarks
Wynwood’s institutions unlock a deeper view into the district’s artistic identity.
Museum of Graffiti
December 3 to 6, 276 NW 26th Street
The museum marks its sixth anniversary with Origins, a survey featuring works by PHASE2, FLINT 707, SNAKE 1 and COCO144, many of which have not been seen since their 1973 debut. A companion exhibition, El Tiguere, presents new works by JonOne. The museum also hosts live painting, interactive brand activations and daily programming.
The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse
December 1 to 6, 3591 NW 27th Street
Three museum-caliber exhibitions anchor this year’s programming: Pop Art, Records of the Past and Abstract Expressionism. Visitors can enjoy free admission during Art Week and explore a compelling mix of postwar and contemporary works.
Gary Nader Art Centre: From Picasso to Botero
NAMLA, 62 NE 27th Street
This exhibition curated by Gary Nader brings together pieces by Pablo Picasso and Fernando Botero, highlighting the distinct visual philosophies of two modern masters.
The Art of Hip Hop
December 3 to 5, 299 NW 25th Street
The exhibition Heroes, Villains, and Violence by SLAWN and OPAKE blends pop iconography, satire and boxing imagery. The opening pairs the show with a limited-edition pop-up shop, DJs, live art and an outdoor Zig Zag lounge.
Additional Galleries and Cultural Spaces
These Wynwood venues offer refined viewing environments and artist-driven programming:
WYN317 Gallery: PYP closing reception with Inter Miami CF’s 5th Annual Battle of the Artists on December 1.
Bakehouse Art Complex: Baker’s Brunch open studios and cafecito on December 4.
Gerez Gallery: Free entry with a curated mix of emerging and established artists.
Private Gallery: Gabriela Noelle presents Las Bandidas, a sculptural and color-driven exhibition.
Lina Cerrone Gallery: Debuts a winter slate featuring works by Juliana Plexxo, Véronique Barrillot, Patrick Penkwitt and Cedric Bouteiller.
Moxy Wynwood: Rotating murals, rooftop views and accessible public art.
Immersive and Family Experiences
Play With Me
November 29 to 30, RC Cola Plant
A two-day creative playground featuring hands-on activities, performances and interactive experiences designed for all ages.
Nikola Tesla and The Wizard of Oz Immersive Exhibitions
ArtXSpace, 301 NW 28th Street
Visitors can step into two distinct immersive environments that combine light, sound and storytelling.
Wynwood Buggies Street Art Tour
A guided open-air ride that reveals both iconic murals and hidden graffiti locations shaped by artists who helped define the neighborhood.
FunDimension
2129 NW 1st Court
An indoor destination offering laser tag, VR and rock climbing experiences for families exploring Wynwood during the busiest week of the year.
Where to Eat and Drink in Wynwood During Art Week
HIVE Wynwood: Art, Music, Mixology and Culinary Exploration
December 4 to 7
2250 NW 2nd Avenue
HIVE returns to Wynwood as a multi-day gathering place that blends culinary creativity with live art, music and interactive brand activations. Presented in a village-style layout at the Wynwood Marketplace, the event features a curated Vendor Village showcasing twenty to thirty local makers, an Art Village with live painting and installations, and an on-site skateboard activation that channels Miami’s street-culture roots.
Major partners such as Modelo, Mi Campo Tequila, Delta THC and Coca-Cola host large-scale activations, complimentary tastings and photo-ready installations. The Mi Campo Tequila Tasting Experience adds a festival-style element, and the first 250 guests to check in daily receive a complimentary drink before 9 p.m. With free entry and programming suited for families, collectors and groups exploring Wynwood between fairs, HIVE serves as a creative pause in the middle of Art Week’s whirlwind pace.
Rosemary’s Miami x Nico Collaboration
December 1 to 5, 322 NW 25th Street
The restaurant partners with Florida-based visual artist Nico, who designed a limited-edition menu inspired by the property’s patio garden. Guests can try the Basel Smash, a tequila-based cocktail benefiting a local arts charity. Rosemary’s offers housemade pastas, seasonal dishes and a Tuscan-style setting that suits relaxed dining during Art Week.
Food-Focused Events
Wynwood introduces several culinary activations shaped by creativity, chef collaborations and casual indulgence:
Art of the Burger at Wynwood Marketplace on December 6
Smorgasburg weekend festival on December 6 and 7
Burgers and Bottles on December 6
Each event pairs comfort-driven food with DJ sets, brand activations and local vendors.
Music, Fashion and Nightlife
Wynwood Unveiled
December 2, Astra, 2121 NW 2nd Avenue
A ticketed gala blending food and music in an immersive Art Week kick-off celebration.
Mana Fashion Art Basel Edition Pop Up
December 3 to 6, Mana Wynwood HQ
The pop up opens with a VIP reception on December 3, followed by a marketplace featuring more than twenty-five conscious-fashion brands, installations and limited-edition drops.
Additional Nightlife Programming
Wynwood offers a range of creative after-dark events:
Farradas and Friends at Gramps Getaway on December 3
LongFengArtCar Fundraiser at Toe Jam Backlot on December 3 to 5
Stamped: AYA and Friends at Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood on December 7
G Camp Art Basel Fun Raiser at Sable on December 7
R House Wynwood’s daily drag dining performances and evening shows
Free Things to Do in Wynwood
These open-to-the-public experiences celebrate community, culture and creativity.
The Miles Between Gallery Event at Arlo Wynwood on November 28
WYN317’s Battle of the Artists on December 1
Bakehouse Art Complex’s Baker’s Brunch on December 4
The Mindful Mixer at Arlo Wynwood on December 4
Ancestral Art of the Amazon by Olinda Silvano at Wynwood Shop on December 5
META Miami’s free exhibitions
Collectors Club x OG4EVER
The Wall Art Gallery, November 29 to December 7
Gerez Gallery
Private Gallery
Lina Cerrone Gallery
Moxy Wynwood
Wynwood’s open-air murals, sculptures and street installations
Wynwood’s commitment to free art viewing remains one of the district’s defining qualities.
Wynwood at Art Miami: A District-Wide Showcase
The Wynwood BID introduces an immersive booth at Art Miami built around its 2025 theme, Get Lost in Wynwood. A ten-by-ten screen displays video of a local artist painting a mural, along with a looping visual collage of the district’s culture, dining, galleries and public art. The booth also features artwork by Andrew Soria, whose work appears on limited edition tote bags and T-shirts available throughout the fair.
A Final Word on Wynwood’s Art Week Identity
Wynwood’s magnetic pull during Miami Art Week stems from both its global influence and its hyperlocal character. The district thrives on creative exchange, public art, neighborhood institutions and an ever-expanding roster of galleries, culinary collaborations and large-scale events. It is the type of place that rewards wandering, discovery and curiosity, offering something new at every corner as the city enters its most anticipated cultural week of the year.
