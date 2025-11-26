Wynwood Art Week 2025 Guide: The Best Fairs, Exhibitions, Parties and Free Cultural Experiences in Miami’s Creative District

Wynwood’s original taco institution marks Art Week with a high-energy outdoor celebration featuring the Major Lazer trio. Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums return to COYO Taco’s parking lot for a night shaped by music, community and a renewed sense of purpose. This year’s event introduces a meaningful philanthropic element. Entry will cost twenty dollars at the door, and one hundred percent of ticket sales will support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in Jamaica through the American Friends of Jamaica Disaster Relief Fund. The initiative provides essential emergency aid and long-term recovery across the island.

Guests can expect a lively atmosphere that reflects COYO Taco’s ten years of influence in Wynwood. Multiple bars will serve specialty cocktails, beer and the restaurant’s signature margaritas, with a limited selection of tacos and bites available throughout the night. VIP packages with table and bottle service are also offered.

RSVP is available online through Eventbrite.