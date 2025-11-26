MvVO ART Introduces The Collector Circle Series, A New Salon Experience for Today’s Cultural Tastemakers
MvVO ART, the platform known for transforming unexpected spaces into cultural destinations, has unveiled its newest initiative: The Collector Circle Series. The intimate program is designed for collectors and aspiring collectors who want to engage more deeply with contemporary art, exchange ideas, and form connections that extend far beyond a gallery floor.
This invitation-only series debuted on November 18, 2025, inside the SoHo loft of Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide. For one evening, guests were welcomed into a home where art is not decoration, but a lived experience—one that sparks creativity, conversation, and inspiration.
“Art is not just for museums, it belongs in our daily lives, and I am excited to welcome guests into that conversation,” Woolmington said, setting the tone for a night built around intimacy and insight.
A New Kind of Salon for the Contemporary Collector
MvVO ART has earned international recognition for presenting new art in iconic venues such as Sotheby’s, the Oculus at the World Trade Center, Powerhouse Arts, the New York Stock Exchange, and Times Square. The Collector Circle Series expands the platform’s mission by offering a more personal path into collecting.
“Participation in The Collector Circle is reserved for those who share a genuine passion for art collecting — from seasoned collectors to those eager to learn how to begin.”
Maria van Vlodrop, CEO and Founder of MvVO ART
Through this new program, members gain exclusive access to curated art events, private viewings, and a creative community shaping the cultural dialogue.
The Launch: A SoHo Evening of Art, Insight, and Exchange
The inaugural evening unfolded in Woolmington’s loft, a space where art feels lived-in rather than staged. Works blended seamlessly into the home’s architecture, offering a powerful reminder that art can—and should—be part of everyday life.
“Opening my home for The Collector Circle launch is a way to share how, for me, art is not just about acquiring an object, but about aligning with creativity, vision, and cultural energy.”
Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide
Featured Artists
The evening highlighted three artists whose practices reflect the breadth of contemporary expression:
Azita Panahpour, an MvVO ART award-winning artist whose works appear in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and major international collections.
Eric KT Lau, winner of the MvVO ART / AD ART SHOW, first presented at Sotheby’s.
Jasper Udink ten Cate, a chef-artist known for his edible art experiences that merge gastronomy with visual storytelling.
These artists anchored the conversation, offering a sense of what The Collector Circle aims to champion—innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance.
Collector Dialogue
Woolmington opened the dialogue by sharing how living with art fuels connection and daily creativity. He was joined by Carole Server Frankel, a leading collector and Board Chair of the Rema Hort Mann Fund (RHMF), who discussed how collectors can spot emerging talent, understand value, and embrace collecting as a deeply rewarding pursuit.
Frankel also highlighted how RHMF supports care for cancer patients, underscoring how art and philanthropy intersect through meaningful community engagement.
Building Cultural Connections
The evening brought together collectors, aspiring collectors, and cultural partners, reinforcing MvVO ART’s core philosophy: art drives culture—and culture shapes everything. The series aims to fuel collaboration across industries and create moments that linger long after the gathering ends.
Looking Ahead: The Collector Circle Goes Global
Following its New York debut, The Collector Circle will launch in Tokyo on December 4 with Takamitsu Sakamoto’s solo exhibition flower. This international expansion reflects MvVO ART’s commitment to making contemporary art accessible across borders while nurturing a global community of collectors.
Throughout 2026, Phillips will serve as an educational partner, welcoming Collector Circle members to its New York galleries for curated walkthroughs timed to the auction calendar. Specialists will offer behind-the-scenes insights into the auction process and deepen members’ understanding of twentieth- and twenty-first-century art.
MvVO ART’s Vision for the Future
Founded by Maria van Vlodrop, recipient of Adweek Creative 100’s “Top Ten Cultural Shaper,” MvVO ART is redefining how art is discovered, experienced, and collected. Its flagship AD ART SHOW, launched at Sotheby’s in 2018, and now The Collector Circle Series, extend the organization’s mission to connect creators, collectors, and cultural leaders.
