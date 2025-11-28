Backyard Basel Arrives in Coral Gables: A New Miami Art Week Destination Takes Shape
Miami Art Week continues its citywide expansion in 2025, and this year Coral Gables steps confidently into the spotlight. On Friday, December 5, the Coral Gables Museum — together with its Young Associates group — debuts Backyard Basel, a special Art Basel–inspired edition of its popular monthly Gallery Night. Running every first Friday, Gallery Night shifts into a heightened form during Art Week, reshaping Downtown Coral Gables into an energizing hub for art, community, and cultural exchange.
A Dual Experience: Outdoor Art Market and VIP Collectors’ Lounge
Backyard Basel offers two distinct pathways for guests. The Outdoor Art Market is free and open to the public, designed as a lively streetside showcase of local talent. Artists and makers present works priced between 50 and 5,000 dollars, accompanied by live music from Mama Fuma. Food vendors Chote Burger and Ai Tallarin anchor the culinary offerings, while a full bar serves five dollar beers, wines, and eight dollar cocktails, supported by a dedicated beer station from Prison Pals Brewing Co.
Inside the Coral Gables Museum, the VIP Collectors’ Lounge delivers a different kind of immersion. Ticketholders will explore large scale installations and engage directly with featured artists. The culinary component adds another layer to the experience, featuring signature dishes by Michelin-recommended Zitz Sum and Kojin, as well as offerings from Dojo Izakaya, the newest concept from the Zitz Sum team. Beverages are curated with a bubbly bar by Happy Wine Calle Ocho and craft beer selections from Unseen Creatures Brewing and Blending.
A Centennial Spotlight: Celebrating Celia Cruz
Coinciding with Backyard Basel is Happy 100th Birthday, Celia! a special exhibition honoring the centennial of Celia Cruz, presented in partnership with The Celia Cruz Foundation. Photographers Alexis Rodríguez Duarte and Tico Torres capture intimate portraits and personal scenes that reflect the Queen of Salsa’s enduring global presence. The exhibition is on view through February 22, 2026, extending the Museum’s Art Week offerings well into the new year.
Tickets, Timing, and Artist Participation
VIP Collectors’ Lounge tickets are tiered:
$55 for Early Bird VIP through November 26
$60 for General VIP from November 27 through December 5
$65 at the door
The event runs from 6 PM to 10 PM on Friday, December 5 at the Coral Gables Museum, located at 285 Aragon Avenue.
Local artists are also invited to participate. A $50 exhibit fee includes a six foot table, tablecloth, and easels, along with placement in the Museum’s courtyard and plaza. Participants will be included in press and digital promotion, offering increased visibility during one of Miami’s most influential cultural weeks.
A Cultural Moment for Coral Gables
Backyard Basel signals a powerful moment for Coral Gables, blending neighborhood charm with Art Week’s international energy. With its mix of open air creativity, culinary talent, museum programming, and community driven initiatives, the event positions the Coral Gables Museum as a key stop for Miami Art Week 2025. It also reflects the broader mission of both the Museum and its Young Associates to connect residents and visitors with the history, architecture, and cultural identity of the City Beautiful.
