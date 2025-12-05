Italian Design Takes Center Stage at Art Basel Miami Beach 2025

Porro continued, “Our role, today more than ever, is to anticipate the changes shaping the international market and to create the conditions for Italian companies to engage with new worlds, where art, design and cultural investments all come together. The partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach and Art Basel Hong Kong marks a decisive step in this direction. Bringing Italian design into the heart of its Collectors Lounges means not only amplifying the international visibility of our companies, but enhancing the culture of design as a competitive asset.”