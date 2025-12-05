Italian Design Takes Center Stage at Art Basel Miami Beach 2025
Italian design has long shaped how the world lives. This December in Miami Beach, it also shapes how the world collects. Salone del Mobile.Milano’s new three-year partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach and Art Basel Hong Kong marks a profound moment in the global dialogue between design, art and cultural investment. The collaboration places Italy’s most influential design institution at the heart of the international collecting community, offering a preview of how creativity and craftsmanship will converge in the coming years.
A First Look Inside the 2025 Art Basel Miami Beach Collectors Lounge
Unveiled on December 3 during the fair’s VIP preview, the 2025 Collectors Lounge is the inaugural expression of Salone’s partnership and remains open through December 7. Designed by Lissoni & Partners, the space signals a new level of sophistication for Art Basel Miami Beach, drawing on the expertise and artistry of twenty leading Made in Italy brands including Arper, Artemide, Calligaris, Davide Groppi, Edra, Emu, Ethimo, Exteta, Foscarini, Gallotti and Radice, Gervasoni, Glas Italia, Living Divani, Molteni and C, Natuzzi Italia, Paola Lenti, Poltrona Frau, Porada, Porro and Visionnaire.
The result is a thoughtful composition of form, comfort and identity. The lounge operates as both a sanctuary and a salon, where gallerists, curators, collectors and cultural leaders move through a landscape shaped by Italian manufacturing culture. Each element contributes to an atmosphere steeped in design intelligence, reinforcing Italy’s commitment to excellence and its continued influence on global creative industries.
Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano, captures the intention clearly:
“Our inaugural presence at Art Basel Miami Beach 2025, represents a natural and strategic evolution of the international trajectory that the Salone is tracing to expand opportunities for relations between Italian design and new global audiences with a high cultural involvement.”
Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano
Porro continued, “Our role, today more than ever, is to anticipate the changes shaping the international market and to create the conditions for Italian companies to engage with new worlds, where art, design and cultural investments all come together. The partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach and Art Basel Hong Kong marks a decisive step in this direction. Bringing Italian design into the heart of its Collectors Lounges means not only amplifying the international visibility of our companies, but enhancing the culture of design as a competitive asset.”
Why Miami Matters: The United States as a Strategic Hub for Made in Italy
The United States continues to be one of the most valuable markets for Italian design, with exports surpassing €2.1 billion in 2024 within the Wood-Furniture Supply Chain. The US now stands as the first non-European destination for Italian furniture companies, driven largely by high-value residential projects, next-generation housing models, luxury hospitality, museums and public spaces.
Miami in particular offers fertile ground for this relationship. As a capital of cultural investment and high-end real estate, it represents the second-largest US district for Italian furniture imports, accounting for an impressive 21 percent of the local total. This makes the city a strategic gateway for Salone del Mobile.Milano, which seeks to maintain visibility and cultivate new relationships in markets undergoing rapid change.
The Salone’s presence during Art Basel Miami Beach positions Italian design before one of the most knowledgeable and globally connected audiences, strengthening the long-term dialogue between Italy’s design leadership and the evolving American market.
A Global Partnership with Ambitious Cultural Reach
The partnership significantly extends Salone del Mobile.Milano’s international presence, supported by ITA – Italian Trade Agency. With ongoing initiatives across cities including London, Shanghai and Osaka, the Salone continues to build a global itinerary that introduces its vision and anticipates the themes of future editions.
The multi-year collaboration with Art Basel Miami Beach and Art Basel Hong Kong serves as a platform to deepen this global conversation. These Collectors Lounges will become recurring touchpoints that represent the evolving narrative of Italian design, ultimately preparing audiences for the 64th edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano in April 2026.
Looking Ahead: Salone Raritas to Debut in 2026
As Salone strengthens its foothold within the art world, it also broadens the ecosystem through new initiatives. Central to this evolution is the announcement of Salone Raritas, a dedicated exhibition space premiering at the 64th edition of the fair in April 2026. Curated by Annalisa Rosso and designed by Formafantasma, Salone Raritas is conceived as a high-level platform connecting leading galleries and creative producers with architects, developers and the broader B2B landscape.
The exhibition will focus on special and limited-edition designs, unique pieces, antiques and masterful craftsmanship, expanding the bridge between collectible design and the global art market.
Design, Art and Cultural Investment Converge
In Miami Beach this week, the Collectors Lounge stands as an emblem of a widening horizon. Through its partnership with Art Basel, Salone del Mobile.Milano is not simply showcasing furniture; it is advancing a cultural proposition that links Italian craftsmanship with international collecting practices.
This chapter signals a future shaped by collaboration, experimentation and shared curiosity. As Italian design enters new realms of influence, the alliance between Salone del Mobile. Milano and Art Basel redefines what it means to participate in a global creative landscape, inviting collectors, designers and cultural leaders to imagine what comes next.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.