Inside NYLON House at Miami Art Week: A Night of Music, Culture, and High-Voltage Talent
NYLON House returned to Miami Art Week on December 5 and instantly reclaimed its reputation as the place to be on a Friday night. Presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the invitation-only event unfolded on the beach, and the moment I stepped inside the tent, it was clear the crowd had arrived ready for a night that blended art, music, fashion, and cultural influence with Miami’s unmistakable energy. It was massive in scale, electric in atmosphere, and packed tight with tastemakers, influencers, creatives, and a healthy dose of A-list star power.
A Guest List That Ruled the Week
This year’s NYLON House pulled in a roster that read like a cultural snapshot of the moment. Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Alix Earle, Lori Harvey, Quavo, Diplo, Tyga, Anwar Hadid, Murda Beatz, B.o.B., Suni Lee, Dale Moss, FoodGod, Indira Scott, and dozens more moved through the space with an ease that only comes when a party becomes the axis of the weekend. Everywhere I turned, someone significant was either stepping into a photo, greeting a friend, or dancing without hesitation. It was that kind of night.
Adriatique Brings the Pulse, Ellie Goulding Brings the Surprise
Ellie Goulding appeared for a surprise performance, sending the room into a roar that rippled through the beachside venue. Her voice cut through the lights and sound with a clarity that reminded everyone why she remains such an influential force in pop music. Adriatique, the electronic duo who grace the cover of the new NYLON House issue, took command of the headlining DJ set. Their sound filled the tent with a steady, hypnotic momentum that held the crowd’s attention.
Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy captured the spirit of the night, sharing:
“Tonight, NYLON brought the heat to Miami Art Week in signature NYLON style – top tier talent, music, art, culture, and a new issue.”
Lauren McCarthy, NYLON Editor-in-Chief
And that was precisely how it felt: a showcase of what NYLON does best, distilled into one high-energy experience.
Inside e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Glow Reviver Lippie Land
Toward the back of the tent, e.l.f. Cosmetics transformed beauty play into an immersive amusement concept with Glow Reviver Lippie Land. The activation became a steady draw as guests gravitated toward lit-up mirrors for glam touch-ups and the chance to select two lip products to take home. Carnival-inspired setups, photo moments, and interactive elements created a space that felt both fun and editorial, capturing the brand’s signature irreverence. For those unable to attend in person, e.l.f. streamed the experience on Twitch via @elfYOU, extending the glow to screens everywhere.
Nearby, Marshalls hosted a sleek photo studio designed for guests to capture their look before heading back into the crowd. Just beyond it, light artist GMUNK introduced an installation inspired by the Rivian R1 vehicle. The shifting illumination added a futuristic dimension to the environment, blending seamlessly with the night’s soundscape and fashion-forward atmosphere.
A Night That Defines NYLON Membership
Much of the excitement surrounding the event was tied to the growing NYLON Membership program. Designed for scene-shapers who want access to the cultural calendar’s most coveted moments, the program has already drawn thousands of applicants. Members secure VIP entry to NYLON-hosted events in the Coachella Valley, Miami Art Week, and beyond, plus benefits like priority reservations, hard-to-get concert access, exclusive experiences, and year-round perks through top-tier brand partners. Walking through NYLON House, the appeal was unmistakable. It was a portal into a lifestyle built around access, culture, and community.
A Personal Look at the Night
In the middle of the tent, as Adriatique shifted into another deep groove, I took in the scene. The crowd was moving as one, the lights pulsed through the structure, Ellie Goulding’s surprise performance lingered in the air, and e.l.f.’s glowing activation lit up the back corner with playful shine. It felt like the center of Miami Art Week for a reason. Massive in scale, yet curated with intention. Fun and high energy, with an audience that understood exactly why this night mattered.
As the event carried on well past midnight, the impact was unmistakable. NYLON House once again delivered a cultural moment that blended artistry, sound, beauty, and celebrity into an experience that captured the essence of Miami Art Week itself.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.