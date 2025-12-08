Inside NYLON House at Miami Art Week: A Night of Music, Culture, and High-Voltage Talent

Much of the excitement surrounding the event was tied to the growing NYLON Membership program. Designed for scene-shapers who want access to the cultural calendar’s most coveted moments, the program has already drawn thousands of applicants. Members secure VIP entry to NYLON-hosted events in the Coachella Valley, Miami Art Week, and beyond, plus benefits like priority reservations, hard-to-get concert access, exclusive experiences, and year-round perks through top-tier brand partners. Walking through NYLON House, the appeal was unmistakable. It was a portal into a lifestyle built around access, culture, and community.