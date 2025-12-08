Marilyn Monroe’s Centennial Countdown Begins in Miami: Inside the MM100 Launch at Sofia
On December 5, I stepped into Sofia in the Miami Design District for an evening that felt equal parts tribute and time capsule. Authentic Live and Haute Living hosted the official launch of MM100, an intimate celebration marking the start of the global countdown to Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday. The gathering coincided with Art Week Miami, a moment when the city’s cultural pulse runs strongest, making the occasion feel especially well placed.
A Centennial Celebration Takes Shape
The event served as the first public unveiling of artist Russell Young’s MARILYN 100 works. His new pieces, created in collaboration with Authentic, the steward of Monroe’s legacy, anchored the night with a sense of reverence. Stepping inside, I found myself surrounded by luminous, large-scale portraits of Marilyn that felt both nostalgic and newly imagined. They glowed across Sofia’s walls, catching light in ways that made each one feel alive, as if Monroe herself had wandered in and reclaimed the room.
The energy moved with intention. A mix of art lovers, gallery owners, and guests who understand the weight of cultural icons filtered through the space. Among them were Real Housewives of Miami cast members Kiki Barth and Alexia Nepola, who joined the celebration in honor of Monroe’s lasting imprint on film, fashion, and the collective imagination.
Velocity Black Sets the Evening’s Tone
As the presenting partner, Velocity Black hosted a private pre-event dinner that curated the guest list with precision. The digital luxury lifestyle concierge, known for harnessing human expertise and proprietary technology, gathered top attendees, partners, and talent for a warm prelude to the night’s unveiling. Their presence reinforced the event’s guiding spirit: elevated access, intentional celebration, and a deep appreciation for artistry.
Raising a Glass to Marilyn
Throughout the evening, Piper-Heidsieck provided a champagne experience that matched the grandeur of Monroe’s centennial launch. The Maison has long embraced creative collaborations and has a storied connection to Monroe herself. To honor the unveiling, the House introduced limited-edition charity bottles featuring a striking portrait of Marilyn created exclusively for Piper-Heidsieck by Russell Young.
As the Official Champagne Partner of both the Art Basel debut and Marilyn Monroe’s 100th Anniversary, Piper-Heidsieck created immersive moments including champagne poured by a performer whose gown transformed into a sculptural skirt installation. It became one of the most photographed elements of the night, an art piece in its own right.
A Night Elevated by Artistic Partners
The celebration came to life with support from sponsors including Genesis, Aurate, Barbie/Mattel, SharkNinja, Pantone, and Caviar Co. The collaboration of such wide-ranging cultural and lifestyle brands underscored Monroe’s enduring influence across industries and generations.
A Personal Look Inside the Experience
Walking through Sofia that evening felt like moving through a living tribute. The artwork was breathtaking, each portrait of Marilyn radiating its own personality. The atmosphere carried an eccentric, lively rhythm with glamorous attendees creating a scene that felt cinematic. This celebration was crafted for an icon, and every detail reflected that intention.
As I left the Miami Design District, the significance of the night lingered. MM100 is more than a countdown. It is an international salute to a woman who continues to shape culture long after her final bow, and Miami had the privilege of lighting the first candle.
