Marilyn Monroe’s Centennial Countdown Begins in Miami: Inside the MM100 Launch at Sofia

The event served as the first public unveiling of artist Russell Young’s MARILYN 100 works. His new pieces, created in collaboration with Authentic, the steward of Monroe’s legacy, anchored the night with a sense of reverence. Stepping inside, I found myself surrounded by luminous, large-scale portraits of Marilyn that felt both nostalgic and newly imagined. They glowed across Sofia’s walls, catching light in ways that made each one feel alive, as if Monroe herself had wandered in and reclaimed the room.