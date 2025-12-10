Inside The Curated Table at the Former Versace Mansion: A Multi-Sensory Dinner with Chef Adrianne Calvo, J Balvin, and Artist Sophie Tea
On December 4, I stepped into The Villa Casa Casuarina for The Curated Table, an exclusive dining experience presented by Citi and Mastercard. The former Versace Mansion remains one of Miami’s most storied addresses, and the moment I crossed the courtyard, the venue’s signature opulence took hold. Marble, mosaics, and the aura of Gianni Versace’s legacy shaped the backdrop for an evening designed around the Citi Strata Elite Card, celebrating food, art, music, and luxury lifestyle at a level that felt crafted with intention.
A Setting Designed for Spectacle
The dinner unfolded across long, beautifully arranged tables dressed in candlelight and florals, each detail calibrated for intimacy and immersion. One of the most striking elements was the tablecloth itself, painted by British artist Sophie Tea. Her expressive, color-driven approach set the tone for the night and became a thematic thread for the courses that followed.
As guests settled in, a mix of media, influencers, Citi executives, and Citi cardholders filled the room. There was a hum of anticipation around the programming: a multi course tasting menu, a live painting, and a Q&A with Sophie Tea and global music icon J Balvin.
A Tasting Menu That Activated the Senses
Chef Adrianne Calvo curated a six course menu inspired by Sophie Tea’s artwork and framed around the human senses: sight, smell, taste, touch, sound, and emotion. Each course interpreted a sense with visual flair and thoughtful pairing. Wines were selected to echo the dish’s tone, creating a rhythmic progression that felt choreographed.
The dessert became the night’s showstopper. A metallic white chocolate sphere arrived at each place setting like a sculptural object. When our server poured warm raspberry coulis over the top, the shell cracked to reveal a delicate rose made of vanilla gelato and rose cream. It mirrored the event’s guiding theme: food that performs, surprises, and communicates.
Sophie Tea Paints a Masterpiece in Real Time
Throughout the dinner, Sophie Tea stood at a canvas, layering strokes that evolved from abstraction into a finished piece. Watching a painting come to life between courses added a kinetic element that made the room feel part gallery, part supper club, part studio.
Later, she joined J Balvin for a Q&A that explored how they approach emotion, color, and storytelling in their respective mediums. Their conversation bridged art and music with ease, and the audience had the chance to ask questions that drew out how they translate personal experiences into creative expression.
A Moment of Personal Interaction
Toward the end of the evening, several guests gathered around Sophie Tea’s easel. Knowing her “Charity Shop Friday” project well – where she buys an item from a charity shop, transforms it with art, then returns it for resale, often sparking massive excitement online – I asked if she would paint my purse. Within moments, she turned a simple black handbag into a small piece of art, a gesture that felt both spontaneous and deeply aligned with her practice. It was an example of how she democratizes artmaking, creating accessible, joy centered interactions that travel far beyond the gallery space.
Luxury Framed Through the Citi Strata Elite Card
The event reflected the Citi Strata Elite Card’s premium positioning: exclusive access, thoughtful design, and experiences rooted in culture. Between the cocktail reception with Death & Co., the culinary progression, the live art moments, and the presence of J Balvin, the evening captured the synergy between taste, creativity, and luxury lifestyle.
A Closing Note on a Transformative Evening
As The Curated Table concluded and guests filtered out into the mansion’s courtyard, the night’s sensory layers lingered. A historic venue steeped in fashion lore, a menu mapped to the senses, a painting created before our eyes, and a conversation that illuminated how artists translate emotion into form. It felt like a dinner designed not only to entertain but to expand the idea of what an Art Week experience can be.
Miami Art Week is always expansive, yet this evening distilled something rare: a luxury dining experience where food, art, and connection intersected with authenticity and imagination.
