Jean Shafiroff Brings Art, Philanthropy, and New York Energy to Art Basel Miami at Hotel Croydon
A Cultural Gathering During Art Basel Miami
Art Basel Miami is known for its major moments, but some of the most resonant gatherings happen away from the fair tents. During opening weekend, philanthropist, author, and television host Jean Shafiroff hosted a well-attended reception at Hotel Croydon, bringing together art, philanthropy, and cross-city dialogue in an intimate South Beach setting.
Presented in partnership with South Beach Group Hotel owner Alan Lieberman, the evening spotlighted a curated preview of works by celebrated Miami-born artist Purvis Young, exhibited by New York City gallery One Art Space. The reception offered guests an early look at selections from the gallery’s upcoming February 2026 exhibition at its Tribeca location.
Purvis Young’s Legacy, Revisited in Miami
The preview explored Purvis Young’s enduring place within contemporary American art, highlighting the raw, expressive visual language that defined his career. Presented as a bridge between Miami’s creative roots and New York’s downtown art scene, the exhibition preview underscored Young’s continued relevance and influence.
For One Art Space, the South Beach presentation served as a cultural prelude to its forthcoming solo exhibition at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca. The gallery’s February 2026 showcase will further examine Young’s legacy, whose work is held in major institutions including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Hotel Croydon as an Art Basel Hub
Hotel Croydon provided a fitting backdrop for the evening. Known for its intimate scale, rooftop views, and reputation as a creative hub in Mid-Beach, the boutique property offered a relaxed yet refined setting that encouraged conversation and discovery. Guests moved easily through the space, engaging with the artwork while marking the start of Art Basel Miami’s opening weekend.
Throughout the reception, attendees enjoyed BIATCH® Tequila while taking in the preview and connecting with fellow collectors, creatives, and cultural leaders.
A Well-Heeled Guest List
The event drew a diverse mix of art patrons, philanthropists, and tastemakers. Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Alan Lieberman, Diane Lieberman, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Ron Burkhardt, Leesa Rowland, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Donna Rubin, Sue Hrib, Jason T. Busch, Duane Middendorf, Jean Desombre, Allison Huynh, Donna Zalter, Ben Rosenfield, and David Hochberg.
Their presence reflected the reception’s dual focus on cultural appreciation and community engagement.
Jean Shafiroff’s Continued Commitment to the Arts and Philanthropy
Jean Shafiroff’s role as host aligned naturally with her longstanding dedication to philanthropy and cultural leadership. She serves on the boards of numerous charitable organizations, chairs multiple galas each year, and underwrites events supporting causes ranging from women’s rights and health care to animal welfare and underserved communities. She is also the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give and the host of the television show Successful Philanthropy.
Her involvement brought a sense of purpose to the evening, reinforcing the connection between art patronage and social impact.
One Art Space and the Road to Tribeca
Founded in 2011, One Art Space has spent more than a decade presenting museum-caliber and emerging artists in its ground-level Tribeca gallery. Its programming spans storied figures in New York’s art history alongside contemporary voices and internationally recognized street artists. The upcoming Purvis Young exhibition continues that mission, positioning the gallery as a space where legacy and future-facing art intersect.
Closing Thoughts
The Hotel Croydon reception stood out as one of Art Basel Miami’s more thoughtful gatherings, pairing cultural significance with a sense of intimacy. By previewing One Art Space’s forthcoming Purvis Young exhibition, Jean Shafiroff created a moment that honored Miami’s artistic heritage while pointing toward New York’s next chapter. It was an evening that reminded guests that some of the most meaningful Art Basel moments happen where art, philanthropy, and community naturally meet.
