Inside Jean Shafiroff’s Thanksgiving Reception Supporting the Mission Society of New York City
Thanksgiving week opened with an evening shaped by purpose as philanthropist, humanitarian, and longtime Mission Society board member Jean Shafiroff hosted and underwrote a cocktail reception at her Park Avenue home in honor of the Mission Society of New York City. Founded in 1812, the Mission Society is one of New York’s oldest social service organizations, committed to breaking cycles of multigenerational poverty and expanding opportunity for underserved families.
The reception, held in the spirit of gratitude and giving, brought together seventy-five guests and reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to academic enrichment, mentorship, college access, and workforce development across Harlem and twelve public school programs throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.
A Park Avenue Evening Rooted in Purpose
The atmosphere carried the polished warmth characteristic of Shafiroff’s philanthropic gatherings, blending elegance with a focus on impact. Surrounded by supporters and friends, she highlighted the organization’s essential role in strengthening pathways for young New Yorkers.
“The tireless efforts of the Mission Society of NYC in providing education, mentorship, workforce development, mental health support, and other wraparound services to underserved communities align with my passion for creating positive change.”
Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist and Mission Society of New York City Board Member
Her remarks underscored how the Mission Society’s programming continues to expand opportunity for students and families through both direct service and long-term support systems that reinforce stability, growth, and confidence at every stage.
Celebrating a Legacy of Community Impact
The evening honored more than two centuries of the Mission Society’s work across New York City. Guests gathered to recognize programs that shape academic success, prepare students for higher education, and strengthen connections to career pathways. These initiatives are designed to empower the city’s youth through consistent engagement and holistic support.
Musical performances by Malan Breton, Yui Kitamura, and Joseph Bartning added a celebratory tone to the night, reflecting the creative spirit woven throughout New York’s philanthropic community.
Notable Guests in Attendance
The reception drew leaders from philanthropy, fashion, media, and the arts. Among those in attendance: Jean Shafiroff, David Hinson, Alvarez Symonette, Laura Flavin, James B. Peterson Jr., Malan Breton, Victor dE Souza, Nicolas Oakwell, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Nicole Salmasi, Carmen D'Alessio, Angel Pai, Patrick McMullan, Maurizio Mauro, Marc Rosen, Kathy Sloane, Lee Fryd, Cameron Kruger, Shannon LePie, Kelly Graham, and Edgar Battista.
Their presence reflected the Mission Society’s broad base of supporters and the collaborative nature of New York’s philanthropic ecosystem.
A Philanthropist Shaping New York’s Charitable Landscape
Jean Shafiroff has built a global reputation for her leadership across numerous causes. A volunteer fundraiser, television host, writer, and the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give, she serves on eight nonprofit boards and chairs up to ten major charity galas each year.
Her philanthropic commitments span women’s rights, underserved communities, healthcare, and animal welfare, and she is known for hosting and underwriting significant events aimed at strengthening nonprofit visibility and engagement.
Shafiroff’s board roles include the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women’s Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board, and the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. She also spent twenty-eight years on the board of the Jewish Board and now serves as an honorary trustee.
Her ongoing work continues to inspire new generations to engage with charitable causes and embrace philanthropy as part of daily life.
A Thanksgiving Gathering with Lasting Impact
As New York moves into the holiday season, the reception stood as a reminder that gratitude extends beyond tradition. It becomes most meaningful when expressed through commitment to community and shared purpose.
