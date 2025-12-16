Sam Falls in Conversation With Nature: Ruinart’s Art Basel Miami Collaboration

At Art Basel Miami Beach, where spectacle often competes with substance, Ruinart’s collaboration with Sam Falls offers something quieter, slower, and more resonant. Presented as part of the Maison’s ongoing Conversations with Nature series, Falls’ site-specific works—created in direct contact with the elements—invite viewers to reconsider time, impermanence, and humanity’s evolving relationship with the natural world. And we were able to meet with Sam Falls at the Ruinart activation in the exclusive Collector’s Lounge at Art Basel Miami Beach.