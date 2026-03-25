Framing the Moment: Odyssey’s Square Print Sale Brings Collectible Photography to New York

For collectors who understand that scale does not dictate impact, Odyssey’s latest release offers a compelling reminder. This March 2026, the platform unveils its Square Print Sale, a curated photography event that shifts attention toward intimacy, collectibility, and thoughtful acquisition within New York’s evolving art landscape. Presented in collaboration with The Photographers’ Gallery, the sale will be available from March 23 through March 29, offering a focused window to engage with the collection.