The Journey of Chuck Connelly Returns to New York: A Neo-Expressionist Retrospective at Salomon Arts Gallery

New York’s gallery calendar often revisits defining artistic voices, but this spring, one exhibition carries a particular sense of reflection. The Journey, a retrospective dedicated to the late Neo-Expressionist painter Chuck Connelly, arrives at Salomon Arts Gallery with a layered look at both the work and the life behind it.
On view from March 19 through April 16, 2026, at 83 Leonard Street, the exhibition brings together paintings, drawings, and documentary footage to reintroduce Connelly’s vision to the city where his career once took shape.
Curated by Adrienne Connelly, The Journey frames Chuck Connelly’s body of work through a dual lens. It considers both artistic ambition and the personal complexities that informed it. The result is an exhibition that feels as much like a portrait of a life as it does a presentation of art.
Themes of turmoil, transformation, and triumph run throughout the show, offering insight into a creative practice that resisted easy categorization. Connelly’s work carries a raw, expressive quality, often layered with imagery that feels immediate and unresolved in the best way. It is this emotional directness that continues to resonate, even years after its creation.
Born in Pittsburgh in 1955, Connelly studied at the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, graduating in 1977 before making his mark in New York’s art scene during the 1980s. His work emerged alongside a generation that included Julian Schnabel and Jean-Michel Basquiat, placing him within a movement defined by its intensity and departure from minimalism.
Yet Connelly’s trajectory remained distinctly his own. His paintings often carried a theatrical quality, balancing chaos with intention, and pushing against convention without losing a sense of narrative. Over time, his work found its way into major institutional collections, reinforcing his place within the broader conversation of contemporary American art.
The exhibition also acknowledges the wider cultural imprint of Connelly’s life. His story extended beyond the studio, capturing the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike. Martin Scorsese’s New York Stories featured a character inspired by Connelly, portrayed by Nick Nolte, while documentary films further explored both his artistic output and the complexities of his personal journey.
By incorporating documentary footage alongside visual works, The Journey expands its scope. It allows visitors to engage not only with the finished pieces, but with the context that shaped them.
Set within Salomon Arts Gallery, the exhibition offers a more intimate way to encounter Connelly’s work. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, or by appointment, the space encourages a slower, more considered viewing pace.
The gallery’s presentation places equal weight on scale and detail, inviting visitors to move between large, expressive compositions and quieter, more introspective works on paper.
What emerges from The Journey is not a neatly packaged narrative, but something more honest. It is a reminder of an artist who remained committed to his vision, even when that path proved difficult.
For longtime followers, the exhibition offers a return to a body of work that still feels urgent. For those encountering Connelly for the first time, it provides an entry point into a career defined by conviction and creative intensity.
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