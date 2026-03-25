Art and Culture

The Journey of Chuck Connelly Returns to New York: A Neo-Expressionist Retrospective at Salomon Arts Gallery

Paintings, Drawings, and Documentary Footage Converge in Tribeca to Revisit the Life and Legacy of a Singular American Artist
Gallery wall featuring multiple Chuck Connelly paintings in a Tribeca exhibition space
The Journey by Chuck Connelly retrospective at Salomon Arts Gallery in Tribeca showcases neo-expressionist paintings and mixed media works exploring the artist’s legacyCourtesy of Chuck Connelly
4 min read

New York’s gallery calendar often revisits defining artistic voices, but this spring, one exhibition carries a particular sense of reflection. The Journey, a retrospective dedicated to the late Neo-Expressionist painter Chuck Connelly, arrives at Salomon Arts Gallery with a layered look at both the work and the life behind it.

On view from March 19 through April 16, 2026, at 83 Leonard Street, the exhibition brings together paintings, drawings, and documentary footage to reintroduce Connelly’s vision to the city where his career once took shape.

Close-up of painted animals with thick textured brushstrokes
Detail from Joy Ride by Chuck Connelly emphasizing dynamic brushwork and character expressionCourtesy of Chuck Connelly

Revisiting a Career Marked by Intensity and Independence

Curated by Adrienne Connelly, The Journey frames Chuck Connelly’s body of work through a dual lens. It considers both artistic ambition and the personal complexities that informed it. The result is an exhibition that feels as much like a portrait of a life as it does a presentation of art.

Themes of turmoil, transformation, and triumph run throughout the show, offering insight into a creative practice that resisted easy categorization. Connelly’s work carries a raw, expressive quality, often layered with imagery that feels immediate and unresolved in the best way. It is this emotional directness that continues to resonate, even years after its creation.

Painting featuring Dorothy and Oz characters in expressive distorted style
The Wizard of Oz by Chuck Connelly reimagines iconic characters through a raw neo-expressionist lensCourtesy of Chuck Connelly
Gallery wall featuring multiple Chuck Connelly paintings in a Tribeca exhibition space
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A Defining Voice of Neo-Expressionism

Born in Pittsburgh in 1955, Connelly studied at the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, graduating in 1977 before making his mark in New York’s art scene during the 1980s. His work emerged alongside a generation that included Julian Schnabel and Jean-Michel Basquiat, placing him within a movement defined by its intensity and departure from minimalism.

Yet Connelly’s trajectory remained distinctly his own. His paintings often carried a theatrical quality, balancing chaos with intention, and pushing against convention without losing a sense of narrative. Over time, his work found its way into major institutional collections, reinforcing his place within the broader conversation of contemporary American art.

Painting of animals riding in a yellow car with expressive brushstrokes
Joy Ride by Chuck Connelly depicting anthropomorphic animals in a moving car in a surreal compositionCourtesy of Chuck Connelly

Beyond the Canvas: Cultural Impact and Storytelling

The exhibition also acknowledges the wider cultural imprint of Connelly’s life. His story extended beyond the studio, capturing the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike. Martin Scorsese’s New York Stories featured a character inspired by Connelly, portrayed by Nick Nolte, while documentary films further explored both his artistic output and the complexities of his personal journey.

By incorporating documentary footage alongside visual works, The Journey expands its scope. It allows visitors to engage not only with the finished pieces, but with the context that shaped them.

Textured portrait painting of a man’s face against a dark background
Self portrait by Chuck Connelly highlighting textured brushwork and emotional intensity in neo-expressionist styleCourtesy of Chuck Connelly

An Intimate Viewing Experience in Tribeca

Set within Salomon Arts Gallery, the exhibition offers a more intimate way to encounter Connelly’s work. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, or by appointment, the space encourages a slower, more considered viewing pace.

The gallery’s presentation places equal weight on scale and detail, inviting visitors to move between large, expressive compositions and quieter, more introspective works on paper.

Colorful expressive painting of figures and animals seated around a dinner table
Neo-expressionist painting Last Dinner on Noah’s Ark by Chuck Connelly featuring surreal figures gathered around a tableCourtesy of Chuck Connelly

A Legacy That Continues to Resonate

What emerges from The Journey is not a neatly packaged narrative, but something more honest. It is a reminder of an artist who remained committed to his vision, even when that path proved difficult.

For longtime followers, the exhibition offers a return to a body of work that still feels urgent. For those encountering Connelly for the first time, it provides an entry point into a career defined by conviction and creative intensity.

Gallery interior with multiple colorful paintings displayed on walls
The Journey exhibition installation view at Salomon Arts Gallery presenting Chuck Connelly’s works in TribecaCourtesy of Chuck Connelly
In a city that constantly looks forward, this moment of reflection feels well-timed. It invites viewers to pause, consider, and engage with an artist whose work continues to speak with clarity and force.
Gallery wall featuring multiple Chuck Connelly paintings in a Tribeca exhibition space
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