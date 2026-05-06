Mark Seidenfeld Charts New Territory at the Bridgehampton Museum

Seidenfeld's statement on his work is worth quoting at length, because it explains not just what the paintings do but why the doing matters. He describes painting as an alchemical process — one that transforms emotion, vision, awareness, and instinct into something he calls "illuminated and empowered." The paintings, in his framing, are not finished objects so much as records of a particular kind of internal navigation. "Art is a transformation accelerator," he has said.