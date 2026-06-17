Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival 2026 Returns to Baha Mar with Its Most Star-Studded Lineup Yet

When: October 21 through 25, 2026
Where: Baha Mar, Cable Beach, Nassau, The Bahamas
Headliners: Daniel Boulud, Marcus Samuelsson, Scott Conant, Dario Cecchini, Nina Compton, Buddy Valastro
Tickets: Gold and Platinum Weekend Passes on sale now at festival.bahamar.com
Baha Mar stretches across 1,000 acres of Cable Beach on the northern shore of New Providence, ten minutes from Lynden Pindling International Airport and a short drive west of downtown Nassau. The resort holds three hotels, more than 45 restaurants, bars, and lounges, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, and the largest casino in the Caribbean, all set along one of the most beautiful stretches of white sand in The Bahamas.
From October 21 through 25, 2026, it also hosts the fifth anniversary of The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, a five-day celebration of food, art, and Bahamian culture that has become one of the premier culinary events in the region. Weekend passes are on sale now at early access pricing, and this year's edition promises to be the most spectacular to date.
The 2026 lineup reads like a who's who of the culinary world. Daniel Boulud of Café Boulud The Bahamas, Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus Fish + Chop House, Scott Conant of Leola, Dario Cecchini of Carna, Simeon Hall Jr., Buddy Valastro, Amanda Freitag, Maneet Chauhan, Esther Choi, Claudette Zepeda, Alfredo Villanueva, Tristen Epps, Nina Compton, and Lisa and Chris Binns, alongside renowned beverage experts Marv “Mr. Mixx” Cunningham and Noah Rothbaum.
What sets this year apart is the festival's deepened commitment to Caribbean voices. Bahamian chef Simeon Hall Jr. will showcase the richness of the island's cuisine throughout the weekend. Saint Lucia-born Nina Compton brings her celebrated blend of Caribbean tradition and refined French and Italian technique, while Tristen Epps draws on his Trinidadian heritage for bold Afro-Caribbean flavors. Lisa and Chris Binns, the husband-and-wife team behind Jamaica's acclaimed farm-to-table experience Stush in the Bush, round out the roster with their vision of sustainable organic farming and gourmet vegan dining.
Taste of Baha Mar, Friday, October 23: The festival's signature walk-around tasting takes over the Jasmine Lawn with live action chef stations and inventive cocktails from every signature restaurant at the resort, capped by a live musical performance. This is the social heart of the weekend and the place to be on Friday night.
The Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner, Saturday, October 24: An immersive dining experience where each course arrives as a living artwork inspired by the bold strokes of Caribbean artists, from the dynamic palette of Caribbean spices to delicate carvings etched into a plantain tostón.
FUZE Caribbean Art Fair, October 21 and 25: Now in its fourth year, FUZE is the largest multidisciplinary collaboration of artists and galleries in the Caribbean, featuring work from seven nations alongside panel discussions, guided tours, live demonstrations, and a film series.
À La Carte Events: Throughout the weekend, the festival offers intimate master-classes, interactive experiences, and bespoke tastings led by names like Boulud, Samuelsson, Freitag, Chauhan, Carla Hall, and Geoffrey Zakarian. These sell out quickly, so book early.
The Gold Weekend Pass includes admission to Taste of Baha Mar, two-day access to the FUZE Art & Culinary Expo, the Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner, and a curated welcome gift bag.
The Platinum Weekend Pass adds one-hour early admission to both Taste of Baha Mar and the Art Expo, plus a premium gift bag.
The most refined address at the resort, Rosewood offers rooms, suites, and villas with furnished balconies or patios overlooking the sea or the lush tropical gardens. Two outdoor pools with private cabanas sit just off the beach, and Sense, A Rosewood Spa provides the ideal recovery from a long evening of tastings.
SLS Baha Mar features design-forward rooms and residences with floor-to-ceiling windows, many with views of Cable Beach from generously sized balconies, and guests enjoy two dedicated pools and a beach club.
With 1,800 guest rooms including 230 suites, six tropical pools, and a location at the center of the action, Grand Hyatt is the flexible pick for families and groups. The Reserve at Grand Hyatt adds upgraded amenities with dedicated concierge and butler service for travelers wanting an elevated experience.
Every guest, regardless of hotel, receives unlimited access to Baha Bay, the 15-acre luxury water park, plus the full run of the resort's 45-plus dining venues, golf course, ESPA spa, and casino.
How do I get to Baha Mar from the airport?
Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) sits about eight minutes from the resort by car, with direct flights from the U.S., Canada, and London, including a 55-minute hop from Miami.
Do U.S. citizens need a passport to visit The Bahamas?
Yes, a valid passport is required for air travel to The Bahamas. The U.S. Mobile Passport Control app can speed your re-entry home.
What is the weather like in Nassau in late October?
Late October brings warm days in the low-to-mid 80s, comfortable evenings, and the tail end of the wet season, making it a lovely shoulder-season window before the winter crowds arrive.
For tickets and festival updates, visit festival.bahamar.com.
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