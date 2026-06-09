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Nevis Brings the Caribbean's Mango Capital to Food, Wine & Fete 2026 in Miami

A branded mango popsicle cart, a Four Seasons Resort Nevis giveaway, and a drone show over Virginia Key previewed July's Nevis Mango Festival
Nevis Mango Festival booth and team activation at Food, Wine & Fête 2026 in Miami
Nevis Tourism Authority showcased Nevis Mango Festival at Miami's Food, Wine & Fête 2026Photo Credit: Colin Subratie
4 min read

At a Glance

  • The Nevis Tourism Authority staged a branded mango popsicle cart, a Four Seasons Resort Nevis giveaway, and a drone show at Food, Wine & Fete 2026 in Miami.

  • The fourth annual beachside fete at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park drew more than 1,500 attendees.

  • The activation previews the Nevis Mango Festival, July 2-5, 2026.

  • Nevis, known as the Mango Capital of the Caribbean, grows more than 44 varieties of mango.

Pheon Jones of Nevis Tourism Authority serving mango popsicles at Food, Wine & Fête
Pheon Jones shares Nevis mango popsicles with attendees during the Miami festivalPhoto Credit: Ricardo Reyes

Nevis stole the evening at Food, Wine & Fete 2026 in Miami with a three-part play: a branded mango popsicle cart that drew some of the night's longest lines, a giveaway for a summer stay at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and a Grand Finale drone show that lit the Miami sky with the Nevis Mango Festival logo and the Nevisian flag. The Nevis Tourism Authority used the fourth annual Caribbean beachside fete, held at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park before more than 1,500 attendees, to position the island as the Caribbean's Mango Capital ahead of the Nevis Mango Festival, returning July 2-5, 2026.

The Popsicle Cart That Owned the Night

Guest receives a Nevis mango popsicle at Food, Wine & Fête 2026 in Miami
Nevis Tourism Authority distributed mango popsicles at Food, Wine & Fête 2026Photo Credit: Ricardo Reyes

To bring the flavor of the island to South Florida, the destination debuted a fully branded mango popsicle cart that quickly became one of the evening's most talked-about activations. As guests danced, sampled Caribbean cuisine, and celebrated island culture, lines formed for the mango treats inspired by Nevis' mango season and the island's deep agricultural heritage.

The crowd matched the island's target audience. The all-inclusive fete drew members of the Caribbean diaspora, food lovers, tastemakers, and travel enthusiasts from across South Florida, exactly the mix the Nevis Tourism Authority came to reach.

Crate of fresh Nevis mangoes displayed at the Nevis Tourism Authority activation booth
Fresh Nevis mangoes showcased the island's agricultural heritage at Food, Wine & Fête 2026Photo Credit: Colin Subratie
Nevis Mango Festival booth and team activation at Food, Wine & Fête 2026 in Miami
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A Drone Show Over the Miami Skyline

The island's presence extended beyond the cart and into the event's Grand Finale. In a custom drone light show produced by LunaLite Drone Technologies, hundreds of illuminated drones rose above Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and formed the Nevis Mango Festival logo and the Nevis flag over the Miami skyline, a closing image that put the destination's branding in front of the entire crowd at the night's peak.

Guests also had the chance to enter to win a summer getaway to Nevis, including a stay at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, tying the evening's spectacle to a tangible reason to book the trip.

Drone display featuring the St. Kitts and Nevis flag over Virginia Key Beach Park
A drone show illuminated the night sky with the St. Kitts and Nevis flag during Food, Wine & Fête 2026Photo Courtesy of The Nevis Tourism Authority

Why Miami Matters to Nevis

Representing the Nevis Tourism Authority on the ground was Pheon Jones, the destination's director of sales and marketing, who spent the evening with attendees, media, and stakeholders. The activation is part of a broader push to raise the island's visibility in South Florida and connect with affluent Caribbean diaspora travelers and culinary-focused audiences.

Miami continues to be an incredibly important market for Nevis, not only because of its direct connectivity to the destination, but also because it's home to a vibrant and affluent Caribbean diaspora and a highly engaged community of culinary and culturally curious travelers. Food, Wine & Fete provided the perfect platform for us to introduce attendees to the spirit of Nevis while building excitement for the upcoming Nevis Mango Festival this July.

Pheon Jones, Nevis Tourism Authority, Director of Sales and Marketing

Jones also credited the event's hosts: "We were also thrilled to partner with Vanessa James Media and the Food, Wine & Fete team, whose vision and audience created a meaningful opportunity to showcase Nevis in front of exactly the demographic we want to reach."

Food, Wine & Fête 2026 sponsor display at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park
Food, Wine & Fête 2026 featured sponsor activations celebrating Caribbean travel and cuisinePhoto Credit: Ricardo Reyes

The Mango Festival Behind the Moment

The Miami activation builds toward the main event. The Nevis Mango Festival has grown into one of the Caribbean's premier culinary gatherings, drawing acclaimed chefs, food lovers, and travelers for a celebration of mango-driven cuisine, island culture, and Nevisian hospitality. The island grows more than 44 varieties of mango, many of which take center stage during the festival. Details are at nevismangofest.com.

Festival attendees gather at the Nevis Mango Festival booth at Food, Wine & Fête Miami
Guests visit the Nevis Mango Festival activation during Food, Wine & Fête 2026 in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of The Nevis Tourism Authority

The Island Behind the Mango

The destination angle is the quiet draw. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles in the Leeward Islands, Nevis rises to the volcanic summit of Nevis Peak at its center, ringed by white-sand beaches. There are no cruise ports, no high-rise developments, and no fast-food chains on the island, which is also the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton and the setting of Admiral Horatio Nelson's 18th-century marriage to Frances Nisbet. For travelers planning a July visit around the festival, information is at nevisisland.com.

Nevis Mango Festival booth and team activation at Food, Wine & Fête 2026 in Miami
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