Nevis Brings the Caribbean's Mango Capital to Food, Wine & Fete 2026 in Miami

Nevis stole the evening at Food, Wine & Fete 2026 in Miami with a three-part play: a branded mango popsicle cart that drew some of the night's longest lines, a giveaway for a summer stay at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and a Grand Finale drone show that lit the Miami sky with the Nevis Mango Festival logo and the Nevisian flag. The Nevis Tourism Authority used the fourth annual Caribbean beachside fete, held at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park before more than 1,500 attendees, to position the island as the Caribbean's Mango Capital ahead of the Nevis Mango Festival, returning July 2-5, 2026.