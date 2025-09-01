palmi + sano Brings Heated Pilates, Yoga, and Artful Wellness to Wynwood
Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is about to welcome a new destination for mind-body connection with the September 2025 opening of palmi + sano. Founded by wellness entrepreneur and movement devotee Gaby Palmisano, the studio offers an elevated approach to Pilates, yoga, and sculpt—infused with art, sensory experiences, and community programming that redefine the boutique fitness model.
A Founder’s Story Rooted in Movement
Palmisano’s relationship with movement is lifelong. Raised by a ballerina mother and a yogi sister, her early years included modern dance, circus training, and collegiate athletics. It was an injury, coupled with burnout, that led her to Pilates as a source of healing and renewed strength.
Her professional background—spanning events and PR for global wellness brands—combined with her personal journey, shaped the vision for palmi + sano: a heated, art-driven space where mindful exercise is as much about restoration as it is about strength.
The Studio Experience
The soft launch on August 31 introduced Wynwood to an intimate, design-forward space guided by a curated team of instructors. Each small group class emphasizes personal attention, with offerings that include:
Hot Mat Pilates, Sculpt, and Yoga: Controlled, precise movements enhanced by gentle heat to build strength, improve flexibility, and support recovery.
Beyond the Mat: Sound baths for deep relaxation, red-light therapy flows to promote cellular renewal, and rotating art exhibitions that transform the space seasonally.
The studio itself has been envisioned as a “third space” sanctuary—bathed in warm light, framed by local art, and anchored by a micro lounge for tea, conversation, and creative exchange.
A Mission Beyond Fitness
At the heart of palmi + sano is a philosophy of holistic betterment—strengthening the body, clearing the mind, and uplifting the spirit. Even the name reflects this ethos: Palmi (Italian for “hands”) honors movement as a form of healing, while Sano (“wholesome”) celebrates the role of community in sustaining health.
Seasonal programming ensures the studio evolves with its members, introducing new practices to keep the experience dynamic and deeply engaging for Miami’s wellness and arts communities.
Why Wynwood, Why Now
For Palmisano, opening in Miami is a homecoming. Wynwood’s creative energy and cultural vibrancy make it an ideal backdrop for a studio that blurs the line between fitness and art.
While this flagship space is firmly rooted in South Florida, Palmisano envisions palmi + sano expanding nationwide, with each future location inspired by a different chakra—infusing design, movement, and community engagement with a unique energetic focus.
