Men’s Grooming Essentials for Travel: Expert Advice from Barberino’s Master Barbers
Whether heading out for a weekend escape or an extended summer holiday, maintaining a polished appearance requires more than just tossing a razor into your carry-on. According to the master barbers at Barberino’s, the Italian grooming brand redefining the art of the barbershop, a well-packed grooming kit is the foundation for looking sharp, even after long days in the sun and salt air.
Hydration as the Cornerstone of Summer Grooming
Men’s skin is naturally thicker and richer in collagen and sebaceous glands than women’s, making it more resilient but also more prone to excess oil and impurities. During the summer months, it faces additional stress from UV exposure and heat. Barberino’s recommends a fast-absorbing moisturizing face cream formulated for men’s skin—one that delivers hydration without leaving a greasy residue.
Choosing the Right Shampoo for Frequent Washing
Summer often means more frequent washes, and choosing the right shampoo is essential for maintaining hair health.
Opt for a refreshing, mint-based shampoo to cleanse without stripping natural oils.
Select a purifying formula designed for oily hair to help balance sebum production.
Personalized selection matters—delicate, dry, oily, or thinning hair all benefit from targeted solutions that encourage stronger, healthier growth.
Beard Care After the Beach
Saltwater can leave facial hair brittle and dehydrated. The solution: rinse thoroughly with fresh water and follow with a dedicated beard shampoo that cleanses while respecting the beard’s unique pH. For extra nourishment, apply a moisturizing beard balm to lock in hydration and maintain softness.
The Restorative Power of Argan Oil
Days in the sun can lead to dryness in both hair and beard. A post-shower application of Argan oil helps replenish the hydrolipidic film—restoring moisture, reducing itchiness, and supporting regeneration. Applying it when the skin is warm and pores are open ensures optimal absorption.
Pre- and Post-Shave Rituals for Skin Health
Shaving, when combined with sun, wind, and salt exposure, can be harsh on facial skin. Preparation and aftercare are key:
Use a vitamin-rich pre-shave oil with natural calming agents such as olive, wheat germ, and sweet almond oils, enriched with vitamins A and E, mallow, and calendula.
Soothe and hydrate with a nourishing aftershave balm to minimize irritation and redness.
Tools for a Well-Groomed Beard
For men who favor a longer yet tidy beard, a compact beard brush is a travel essential. Beyond detangling and removing impurities, it offers a gentle exfoliation that promotes skin renewal and overall beard health.
Styling Products That Work as Hard as You Do
The finishing touch in any grooming kit is styling. These products don’t just hold a look in place—they also help retain moisture in the hair cuticle:
Strong Clay with kaolin white clay for structure and durability.
Matt Paste or Matt Cream for a matte finish with adaptable control.
Sea Salt Spray for a beach-inspired, effortlessly tousled look.
By curating a kit with these essentials, men can maintain a refined, confident look wherever their travels take them—ensuring that time away is as stylish as it is restorative.
