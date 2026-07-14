The New Luxury of Healthcare: Where Science, Service and Strategic Vision Meet

Radence is a membership-based concierge healthcare company that has created a new category of care it calls Concierge Science, launched from its West Palm Beach hub.
The program combines whole genome sequencing, advanced medical imaging and deep blood analysis to build a 360-degree risk profile across cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic conditions and neurodegeneration.
Radence is backed by RA Ventures, the healthcare incubator of RA Capital Management, and draws on a network of more than 50 physicians and PhDs.
The company does not provide direct medical care. It partners with members' own physicians and vetted specialists to act on its findings.
In the world of luxury, a private villa or a rare bottle of wine are outward symbols of a life well-lived. But true wellness comes from within. Health is the ultimate luxury. Without it, even the finest possessions mean nothing.
The confidence that comes from being in good health, or from doing everything possible to enable that goal, is the promise behind Radence, an innovative membership-based healthcare service pioneering an entirely new category of care: Concierge Science.
Fundamental to this new paradigm is the belief that serious disease rarely reveals itself unannounced. The signposts are often visible to those with the tools, technology and knowledge to understand where to focus. Capitalizing on that concept, Radence's mission is to become the scientific steward of its members' evolving health.
While delivering its services with an aura of luxury today, the company believes it is forging a path toward an important new medical sub-specialty, one that in the future will be democratized into dramatically improved care for all.
Radence blends advanced science and biotechnology with concierge-level service to proactively stay ahead of disease instead of reacting to medical problems as they unfold. In its new West Palm Beach health hub, services are delivered in a soothing spa-like environment, but massage tables and steam chambers are conspicuously absent. Instead, the space resonates with the hum of MRI machines and beeping heart monitors. The guiding premise is rigorous evidence-based medicine, powered by the latest technology and research.
Julie Chen, M.D., chief medical officer for the company, explains that building a comprehensive, 360-degree profile of members' health is foundational to the program. This then guides ongoing monitoring and care. In addition to any current medical problems, perhaps most importantly, this profile also includes in-depth stratification of future risks. These include cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic issues such as diabetes and liver disease, and neurodegeneration that may lead to future problems in movement, memory and more. “These are the four disease areas that significantly alter functionality as people age,” she says.
To accomplish this, Radence leverages advanced techniques and technologies for health screening that are not typically employed in conventional care unless a patient already presents with symptoms or clearly identified risk factors. For example, it draws on sophisticated genomic testing, deep blood analysis, advanced medical imaging and more, and implements the evidence-based care the findings suggest. Sometimes the results or limitations of one test drive another until a detailed picture of patient health emerges.
“In our planning process, we dug deeply into the science of every medical tool we investigated and then researched others to fill in any gaps,” says Dr. Chen. “While some companies offer stand-alone screening such as full-body MRI, our well-selected end-to-end testing truly results in a whole-patient, whole-body representation of health and risk to guide care.” In short, Radence connects all the dots.
Used proactively, these tools can predict future medical issues, uncover disease at an early, more curable stage and help capitalize on a member's biological strengths. The company interprets findings based on the most up-to-date scientific data to build a highly personalized program to optimize members' physical conditions.
Some may leave with the confidence that they truly are in excellent health. Others will benefit from a personalized plan to help combat disease and promote a better quality of life today and as they age. This plan may include ongoing surveillance testing for identified risks, preventative care, targeted therapies and a host of other appropriate interventions as part of their carefully planned healthcare journey.
Promoting longevity certainly is a goal. However, currently our major focus is to extend healthy years and close the gap between end of lifespan and end of health-span.
Julie Chen, M.D., Radence, Chief Medical Officer
Woven into the Radence model are not only advanced tests but also advanced teams and individualized, concierge-level service. Results interpretation and planning involve a full range of specialists, from geneticists and cardiologists to oncologists, with deep knowledge about the latest research in their fields. Together, they integrate data, viewing it through a multidisciplinary lens to create Radence's signature 360-degree patient profile. This contrasts with today's less impactful fragmented care based on siloed information.
Backed by RA Ventures, the healthcare incubator of RA Capital Management, Radence is supported by a network of more than 50 physicians and PhDs dedicated to advancing novel medicines and diagnostic technologies. It draws on the research and predictive analytics of RA Capital's TechAtlas division, a dedicated research arm that continuously analyzes scientific and clinical data from around the world.
Recognizing that medical testing can be stressful, another differentiator is the company's high-touch service. Each member is assigned a personal concierge who ensures that time spent in the program is comfortable at every step, whether that means a respite between exams or simply enjoying a coveted snack. After all, no one looks forward to the noise and confinement of an MRI exam. But it may alter the course of a member's life.
“In our view, there is no typical person or patient,” notes Dr. Chen, pointing out that personalized care drives greater precision. On a more technical level, Radence's approach is rooted in the concept known as genomic precision medicine.
Science has long recognized that human genetic makeup contains important information that affects personal health and disease. Genomes, compared to individual genes, contain vastly more DNA and vastly more biological information, making genomic testing an advanced tool to shape care.
These genetic blueprints play an important role in the emerging paradigm of precision medicine, which tailors healthcare and disease management to genomic information, as well as environmental, lifestyle and other personal factors.
“For that reason, our member healthcare profiles are based on a rigorous process and are crucial to our program,” she notes. To construct them, the company begins by gathering all prior medical records available through physicians, labs, imaging centers, hospitals and more. This is followed by a deep medical intake interview on topics ranging from family medical patterns to lifestyle habits and any current symptoms. Following this comes the full range of advanced testing, from bloodwork and imaging to functional and cognitive assessments.
The Radence medical team meets to aggregate and interpret all data and formulate any next steps required. “Especially important are the 297 whole genome sequencing findings, pharmacogenomics, which measure how medications and supplements are metabolized, and polygenic risk scores, which assess for gene combinations that may lead to disease,” she says.
The company does not deliver direct patient medical care. Rather, it partners with members' local physicians or provides referrals to carefully screened specialists, ensuring that Radence's patient data and scientifically based risk surveillance and treatment recommendations are clearly understood and acted upon.
Going forward, a member's baseline assessment shapes future testing. “Naturally, not everyone will benefit from the same bloodwork or imaging,” explains Dr. Chen. “We focus on what is important to guide someone's healthcare journey.”
The company also builds flexibility into its service delivery. If needed, Radence will send clinicians to members' homes for blood draws or arrange imaging exams at local facilities, with data transmitted to their headquarters for interpretation and incorporation into the patient's digital data repository. To offer the same level of service enjoyed in Palm Beach, Radence stations its concierges in major U.S. cities or will fly them onsite.
Currently, Radence's growing membership is more about quality than quantity. Their membership plan covers a family of four and often involves a middle-aged couple along with their young children or older parents.
Naturally, members join Radence for direct health benefits. But many are also generous about contributing their personal data to further medical science and help others. It's a commitment to a new future for healthcare, one they share with the entire Radence team.
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