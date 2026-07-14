The New Luxury of Healthcare: Where Science, Service and Strategic Vision Meet

Julie Chen, M.D., chief medical officer for the company, explains that building a comprehensive, 360-degree profile of members' health is foundational to the program. This then guides ongoing monitoring and care. In addition to any current medical problems, perhaps most importantly, this profile also includes in-depth stratification of future risks. These include cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic issues such as diabetes and liver disease, and neurodegeneration that may lead to future problems in movement, memory and more. “These are the four disease areas that significantly alter functionality as people age,” she says.