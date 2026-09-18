R.E. Cost Seg Review: A Dedicated Cost Segregation Specialist

When you hold rental property for a few years, you eventually hit the same wall: depreciation on a building trickles out over 27.5 or 39 years and most of that early cash flow benefit never shows up when it would actually help most. Cost segregation exists to fix that timing problem and it's why you may go looking for a firm that does nothing else. R.E. Cost Seg is one of the firms built around that single premise, offering cost segregation studies designed to accelerate depreciation, cut current-year tax bills and free up cash flow sooner rather than later.

This review shows you what the firm actually does, where it fits into your property investment or CPA workflow and who gets the most out of working with a dedicated cost segregation practice instead of folding the task into a general tax engagement.