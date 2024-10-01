Warby Parker's $1.8 Billion Revolution: Redefining Luxury Eyewear

In 2008, before embarking on his MBA program at Wharton, Dave Gilboa lost a pair of glasses while backpacking through Thailand.

Upon returning, he was faced with an unexpected cost: replacing his glasses would set him back $700, far more than the $200 iPhone he was considering buying at the same time.

Recognizing the stark disparity in pricing for an essential item, Gilboa and his future co-founders—Blumenthal, Raider, and Hunt—saw a gap in the market.

Together, they envisioned a company that would eliminate the retail middleman, providing stylish, high-quality glasses directly to consumers at a fraction of the traditional cost.