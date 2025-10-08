Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Headlines Fordham University’s Star Legend XP Forum
Where Legacy and Vision Converge
On October 7, 2025, Fordham University’s Lincoln Center played host to some of the most forward-thinking voices in business, branding, and innovation during “Unlock the Playbook of the World’s Leading Brands,” an exclusive forum presented by Star Legend XP. The one-day event, held at the Lowenstein E. Gerald Corrigan Conference Center, brought together business leaders, investors, and creative minds to examine how strategic innovation, purpose, and leadership continue to drive the evolution of the world’s most influential enterprises.
At the heart of the event was a keynote presentation by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, whose talk—“When Timeless Legacy Meets Innovation and Global Philanthropy”—offered a rare perspective on the interplay between heritage and modernity in shaping enduring success.
A Vanderbilt Perspective on Modern Leadership
An entrepreneur, recording artist, and philanthropist, Vanderbilt Costin embodies the meeting point between timeless legacy and contemporary ambition. A descendant of the storied Vanderbilt family, she has built a multifaceted career spanning music, fashion, business, and philanthropy, all rooted in a belief that creativity and purpose can transform industries.
In her keynote, Vanderbilt Costin explored how values-driven innovation fuels the world’s leading brands, illustrating that true longevity stems from adaptability, empathy, and vision. Drawing on her extensive experience, she emphasized the importance of cultivating a brand identity that not only commands attention but also uplifts communities through meaningful engagement and social responsibility.
Her message resonated strongly with the event’s underlying theme: that the future of business lies in balancing innovation with integrity, and influence with impact.
Industry Leaders Share Insights on Transformation and Risk
The forum also featured several notable voices shaping today’s global business landscape. Craig Bagno, Head of Strategic Excellence at FAZER and former executive at Mastercard, IBM, and Coca-Cola, discussed the mechanics of brand transformation at scale, sharing strategies for companies navigating rapid shifts in technology and consumer behavior.
Meanwhile, Chris Hetner, Cybersecurity Advisor to the SEC Chair and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), provided an in-depth look at family-office fraud prevention and cyber risk management, highlighting the growing intersection of finance, governance, and digital security.
The event concluded with a forward-looking investor panel titled “Smart Capital, Lasting Impact: Insights from the Investor’s Seat,” where global investors and strategic advisors offered perspectives on sustainable capital deployment and philanthropic investment models that prioritize both social and financial returns.
The Many Facets of Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin
Beyond the stage, Vanderbilt Costin’s career stands as a testament to creative entrepreneurship. As a Billboard-charting recording artist, she has performed globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, earning five consecutive Top 20 singles in the U.S.—with her most recent release reaching #5 on the charts. Her ventures extend beyond music: she launched Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, a fine jewelry line with HSN, and founded SohoMuse, a members-only professional network designed for creatives, by creatives.
Her ongoing work through C&R Productions and philanthropic initiatives further underscores her belief that art, business, and giving back are deeply intertwined forces capable of shaping cultural and economic progress.
A Forum for the Future
As attendees mingled during the evening’s networking reception, one message lingered throughout the event: success in the modern era requires purpose as much as profit. Through her vision and versatility, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin continues to redefine what it means to be a modern leader—one whose influence is not just inherited, but continually earned through innovation, empathy, and the drive to build something that lasts.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.