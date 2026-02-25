The Reset Mindset: 12 High-Achieving Women Redefining Success, Wellness, and Leadership
There is a distinct confidence that comes from building something on your own terms.
Across industries women are expanding the definition of leadership. Their work is rooted in intention, sustainability, and alignment.
This is what the reset mindset looks like.
It is the ability to pivot without losing yourself. To build wealth without abandoning generosity. To pursue ambition without sacrificing health. To lead with strength and empathy at the same time.
These twelve women are redefining what it means to succeed at the highest levels. Some rebuilt after legal battles. Some turned health crises into advocacy. Others stepped away from traditional career paths to create something more aligned with their values.
Together, their stories reveal a powerful throughline: true success is not about never falling. It is about recalibrating, reclaiming, and returning stronger on your own terms.
Women Leading with Intention
Entrepreneurs, creatives, and executives shaping success on their own terms.
Kendall Toole on Building Wellness That Lasts
From high-performance fitness to a longevity-focused ecosystem, Toole is reframing consistency as care, not pressure.
Kendall Toole’s evolution from global fitness instructor to founder of NKO Club reflects a deeper shift happening across modern wellness. After years at the center of performance-driven culture, she recognized that intensity alone was not sustainable. Burnout, anxiety, and the pressure to always push harder led her to rethink what strength truly means.
Through NKO Club, Toole has built a platform that blends movement, mental resilience, nourishment, recovery, and community into something more integrated and human. Her Never Knocked Out philosophy centers on showing up imperfectly but consistently, honoring capacity rather than chasing metrics.
Hayley Paige on Reclaiming Her Name and Creative Power
After a five-year legal battle, the celebrated bridal designer returns with Twice Upon a Time and a renewed vision.
After a five-year legal battle that stripped her of the right to design under her own name, Hayley Paige’s return to bridal fashion is more than a comeback. It is a reset.
The celebrated designer reflects on reclaiming her identity, rebuilding her creative confidence, and launching Twice Upon a Time as a symbol of resilience and reinvention.
Through her new collection and her nonprofit, A Girl You May Know, she is turning hard-earned lessons into advocacy for the next generation of creatives. This is not just about bridal fashion. It is about the courage to begin again with clarity and strength.
Sarah Citron Leading with Purpose at Bricoleur Vineyards
How Sarah Citron transformed personal adversity into a vision of community, sustainability, and intentional leadership in Sonoma’s evolving wine country.
In Sonoma’s Russian River Valley, Bricoleur Vineyards is redefining what it means to lead with purpose. At the helm, CEO and co-founder Sarah Citron brings a perspective shaped by resilience, gratitude, and a deep commitment to community.
After navigating a life-altering health challenge, her perspective shifted, bringing sharper clarity to the way she leads and the kind of culture she is building at Bricoleur.
Citron shares how survivorship reshaped her leadership style, why sustainability and inclusivity are central to Bricoleur’s identity, and how initiatives like Sip With Purpose are turning hospitality into impact.
Nicole Young on Building Power in a Male-Dominated Industry
As founder of Frisky Whiskey, Young is challenging industry norms with strategic vision and a willingness to redefine the category.
Nicole Young’s path to launching Frisky Whiskey was not accidental. It was built on years of experience across fashion, media, and recipe development, paired with a clear understanding that innovation requires both creativity and capital.
As the first Black woman to own a flavored whiskey brand, she has navigated locked doors, supply chain setbacks, and startup realities with persistence and adaptability.
Her approach blends quality ingredients, sharp brand positioning, and long-term expansion strategy, proving that disruption works best when backed by preparation and funding.
Kimberlie Glaser and the Business of Generosity
From shift work in Indiana to a multi-market real estate portfolio, Glaser’s success story is rooted in measured risk and philanthropy as principle.
Kimberlie Glaser’s rise from teenage shift work to leading a real estate portfolio across Rochester and Palm Beach is not a story of overnight wins. It is a lesson in endurance and discipline. With a lean, hands-on team and a focus on fundamentals, she has built a portfolio anchored by major national tenants and strategic industrial investments.
But what sets Glaser apart is not just execution. It is her conviction that generosity belongs in the business plan. Donating roughly ten percent of her income annually to causes supporting children and families, she treats philanthropy as infrastructure.
Shernett Swaby and Bold Fashion with Integrity
From sewing at five years old to opening a New York studio, Swaby’s journey reflects resilience, ownership, and design rooted in purpose.
Shernett Swaby’s path from a childhood sewing machine in Toronto to launching a New York studio is a study in conviction. In an industry driven by trends and speed, she has chosen craftsmanship and sustainability. Her vertically integrated model, low-waste approach, and lifetime alterations policy reflect a designer who sees fashion as long-term commitment.
Swaby shares how perseverance shaped her brand, why authenticity matters more than scale, and how mentorship and community are central to her vision.
Lois Robbins and the Power of Reinvention
From stage and screen to launching WATSKIN Sunwear, Robbins is proving that purpose-driven pivots can redefine both career and impact.
Lois Robbins’ career has never followed a single track. As an actress and producer, she has built a decades-long presence in theater, film, and television. But after a skin cancer diagnosis, she chose to channel that experience into something practical and lasting. The result was WATSKIN Sunwear, a luxury line designed to help women stay active outdoors without compromising protection or style.
Her journey reflects a reset mindset rooted in awareness and adaptability. Whether navigating show business contracts, developing a fashion brand, or supporting health and environmental causes, Robbins approaches each chapter with energy and intention.
Marilyn Dans on Living Proactively and Building a Culture of Awareness
From a teenage health scare to launching the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project, Dans is reframing early detection as a daily practice.
Marilyn Dans’s work is rooted in a simple shift from fear-based reactions to informed, consistent awareness. After experiencing a breast health scare at 17, she committed to understanding her body and encouraging others to do the same. That commitment eventually led to the creation of the Luminous device and the Breast Awareness App, tools designed to make self-exams routine.
Through the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project and the Luminous Society, Dans is expanding access to early detection resources in underserved communities, emphasizing education as the first line of defense. Her message is clear and practical: awareness is a habit.
Princess Yasmin Aga Khan on Turning Personal Loss into Lifelong Purpose
For more than four decades, she has transformed private grief into public advocacy, proving that sustained impact is built on commitment and community.
After her mother, Rita Hayworth, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, she chose to speak publicly at a time when few did. What followed was not a single campaign, but a forty-year commitment to awareness, research funding, and support for families navigating the disease.
Through the Rita Hayworth Gala and her leadership with the Alzheimer’s Association, she has helped reshape the national conversation and advance meaningful progress in research and treatment.
Leila Centner and Building Systems for Long-Term Wellbeing
Centner is building systems that prioritize proactive health, holistic learning, and community access.
Leila Centner’s pivot from CPA and finance executive to founder of Centner Academy and Centner Wellness was not impulsive. It was shaped by personal experience and a growing conviction that both education and healthcare needed a more integrated approach. Frustration with traditional school options for her daughter, combined with her own health challenges, pushed her to build alternatives grounded in holistic thinking and deeper diagnostics.
Through Centner Academy and Centner Wellness, she blends modern biohacking tools with foundational wellness practices, aiming to make preventative care and health education more accessible. Her expansion into farm-based initiatives and community wellness centers reflects a systems-level mindset.
Ema Koja Brings Athletic Discipline to Couture
Ema Koja channels resilience, artistry, and precision into fashion that empowers women to stand confidently in their own story.
Ema Koja’s evolution from competitive athlete to couture designer reflects a mindset built on discipline and adaptability. Years of training taught her consistency, visualization, and body awareness, skills she now applies to design and business. Her work blends technical understanding of movement with an artistic sensibility.
Through Ema Savahl Couture, Koja creates pieces that are intentionally crafted, often bespoke, and designed to help women feel both powerful and comfortable in their own skin. She has navigated industry challenges, relocation, and expansion while keeping creativity at the center.
Regina Tseikhin Turns Expertise into Enterprise
From dermatology to founding The Beauty Box and Hello Day, Tseikhin is proving that expertise and instinct can coexist in building lasting lifestyle brands.
Regina Tseikhin’s move into entrepreneurship expanded on the expertise she developed in medicine. Her background in dermatology shaped the foundation of The Beauty Box, where product curation is rooted in efficacy and ingredient integrity. What began as a niche beauty destination in West Hollywood has grown into a carefully curated platform.
With Hello Day, she extended that philosophy into athleisure, focusing on fit, functionality, and pieces designed for real women’s lives.
High-Achieving Women Redefining Modern Success
The women featured here operate in different worlds from couture, whiskey, wellness, education, philanthropy, real estate, fitness and beauty, yet their philosophies converge.
They build with intention and lead with perspective.
Discipline paired with flexibility. Growth paired with generosity. Leadership paired with empathy. Ambition paired with self-awareness.
The reset mindset reshapes how achievement is defined.
It asks better questions:
What is sustainable?
What aligns with my values?
What is built to last?
Who benefits from my success?
For high-achieving women navigating careers, families, health, and reinvention, the message is clear. You do not have to choose between power and purpose. You do not have to sacrifice wellbeing for momentum. You do not have to shrink to fit an industry mold.
The next era of leadership is not about doing more. It is about doing what lasts.
And it belongs to women who know when to push forward and when to recalibrate without ever losing their voice.
