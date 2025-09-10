‘Savor Our City’ Fuels National Appetite for Culinary Corporate Events & Gastro-Tourism

A

Savor Our City fills a very distinct niche at the intersection of event planning and culinary tourism. While many event planners focus on logistics and many tour operators focus on sightseeing, we specialize in creating immersive, food-centric experiences that bring people together through culture, history, and flavor.

What makes us unique is our ability to adapt our offerings to the audience and the destination. For example, we work with both mainstream and luxury cruise lines, tailoring shore excursion food tours and culinary experiences that complement the ports of call. Whether it’s crafting a curated tasting through iconic neighborhoods or designing a chef-led experience that feels intimate and bespoke, we ensure the experience aligns with the character of the destination while meeting the expectations of discerning travelers.

That same adaptability extends to our work with corporate teams, social groups, and municipalities. Every experience—whether a scavenger hunt, mixology class, or food tour—is designed to connect guests with a city through its culinary heartbeat. Our ability to craft immersive programs that foster connection—be it team building, networking, or spousal events is what sets us apart. At the heart of it all, our goal is simple: to create meaningful moments through the universal language of food.

Savor Our City is an award-winning, culinary-focused event planning company that specializes in curating unique, interactive and engaging experiences centered around food, wine, cocktails and local culture. We collaborate with corporate groups, meeting & event planners and destination management companies nationwide to deliver memorable events—ranging from bespoke food tours, custom photo scavenger hunts and hands-on cooking classes to Mix & Munch workshops, paint-and-sip parties and wine tastings and other “perfect pairings” experiences.

