‘Savor Our City’ Fuels National Appetite for Culinary Corporate Events & Gastro-Tourism
Food has always been more than fuel—it’s a universal connector. Few understand this better than Denise Righetti, Founder of Savor Our City, the Boca Raton, Florida–based culinary event planning company that’s transforming how corporations, associations and communities come together. Savor Our City is building a national reputation for delivering immersive food tours, interactive culinary classes and innovative team-building experiences across America.
What began as a single walking food tour in Delray Beach, Florida has scaled into a nationally recognized, award-winning brand that works with cruise lines, destination management companies, hotels, luxury residential communities and Fortune 500 corporate teams. Alternating cheekily between her titles as CFO (Chief Foodie Officer) and CWO (Chief Wine-O) , Righetti infuses her personal passion for food and wine into most client experiences—whether that’s a competitive cooking challenge, a mixology workshop or a custom scavenger hunt designed to reflect a company’s, or city’s, values and culture.
At its core, Savor Our City delivers something increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced corporate landscape: authentic human connection through food, culture and storytelling. Below Righetti shares what sets Savor Our City apart from other event planners.
For those who may not be familiar, how would you describe Savor Our City and the unique niche it fills within the event planning and culinary tourism industries?
Savor Our City fills a very distinct niche at the intersection of event planning and culinary tourism. While many event planners focus on logistics and many tour operators focus on sightseeing, we specialize in creating immersive, food-centric experiences that bring people together through culture, history, and flavor.
What makes us unique is our ability to adapt our offerings to the audience and the destination. For example, we work with both mainstream and luxury cruise lines, tailoring shore excursion food tours and culinary experiences that complement the ports of call. Whether it’s crafting a curated tasting through iconic neighborhoods or designing a chef-led experience that feels intimate and bespoke, we ensure the experience aligns with the character of the destination while meeting the expectations of discerning travelers.
That same adaptability extends to our work with corporate teams, social groups, and municipalities. Every experience—whether a scavenger hunt, mixology class, or food tour—is designed to connect guests with a city through its culinary heartbeat. Our ability to craft immersive programs that foster connection—be it team building, networking, or spousal events is what sets us apart. At the heart of it all, our goal is simple: to create meaningful moments through the universal language of food.
Many corporate meeting planners are constantly looking for innovative ways to build team connections. How does food—and your curated experiences—play a role in fostering collaboration and engagement?
Food has an incredible ability to bring people together. Whether it’s cooking side-by-side in a kitchen, solving clues or completing challenges during a culinary scavenger hunt, or toasting at the conclusion of one of our wine etiquette classes, , our experiences naturally break the ice and spark authentic connections. We intentionally design our events to encourage interaction, collaboration and storytelling—making them ideal for team building, networking, or celebrating client wins. It’s not just about eating—it’s about savoring moments together.
Your company has grown from local food tours to a nationally recognized brand. What do you consider the biggest factor behind this expansion and continued success?
Our growth has been fueled by a commitment to personalization, passion for hospitality and the trust we’ve built with our clients over the years. Instead of offering cookie-cutter experiences, we take the time to understand each client’s goals, interests and budget, then thoughtfully design an experience that reflects their vision while delivering meaningful, high-quality engagement. Word-of-mouth referrals and strong relationships with repeat clients—who know they can count on us to deliver something fresh, fun and flawlessly executed—have been instrumental in helping us scale our brand nationally.
Customization seems to be a hallmark of Savor Our City. Can you share how you tailor experiences for corporate clients with different goals, timeframes, or budgets?
Absolutely. Customization is at the core of everything we do. We start by understanding each client’s unique goals—whether they’re aiming to foster connection, entertain VIP clients, or reward top performers—and then design a culinary experience that aligns with their vision, timeline and budget.
For example, when we create a custom photo scavenger hunt, we don’t just drop in generic clues. We infuse the experience with the client’s brand personality—integrating their core values, slogans and inside catch phrases directly into the challenges to reinforce company culture in a fun, meaningful way.
Additionally, we create a professionally edited keepsake video of every tour or experience, complete with complimentary branding—either the company’s logo or the DMC’s—which the client can share internally or on social media. These are typically delivered within three business days, adding long-term value to an already unforgettable experience.
With so many options available for team building and client entertainment, what makes culinary-focused experiences particularly effective for professionals in industries like finance, insurance, or association management?
Culinary experiences offer a refreshing and effective way to build rapport—especially in industries like finance, insurance and association management, where client relationships are everything. Our unique food tour format, in particular, has proven to be an exceptional tool for client entertaining.
Why dine in just one restaurant when you can dine at three for the same budget? Traditional business dinners often keep guests seated in one place all evening, limiting interaction to whoever happens to be sitting nearby. Our format flips that on its head. Guests enjoy a curated, progressive dining experience: cocktails and appetizers at the first stop, entrées at the second and dessert with coffee or an after-dinner cordial at the third. Between stops, guests stretch their legs and walk together through the city with our engaging guide, who invites them to switch up their seating at each location—naturally encouraging conversation with new people throughout the evening.
For our financial services clients in particular, there’s an added advantage: some financial advisors seek out wholesalers to sponsor one or more of the tasting stops. Wholesalers are often eager for the opportunity to say a few words to the group, and in doing so they gladly cover the cost entirely for this type of client event.
This format keeps energy levels high, promotes movement and mingling and results in more meaningful connections in less time. It's not just a meal—it’s an experience designed to maximize engagement and build lasting relationships.
As Founder and “Chief Foodie Officer,” you’ve built a reputation as both a culinary influencer and event innovator. How does your personal passion for food shape the company’s offerings?
My passion for food and travel is the soul of Savor Our City. I’m constantly exploring new culinary trends, venues, and foodie finds to inspire our offerings—which I share through our blog, Chew on This, and in our monthly e-newsletter. I love discovering hidden gems and building relationships with chefs, restaurateurs, and artisans who bring authenticity to our events.
One way I stay ahead of culinary trends is by attending industry shows such as Seatrade’s F&B@Sea in Miami each April, attending restaurant openings, and continually scouting new places and ideas through social media. That enthusiasm trickles into everything we do—from our menus to our storytelling. I believe that when you lead with passion, people feel it, and that’s what keeps our experiences genuine and unforgettable.
What types of partnerships—such as with cruise lines, hotels, or destination management companies—have proven especially valuable in helping you deliver memorable events?
The most valuable partnerships we’ve formed have been with destination management companies (DMCs), as they consistently bring us new corporate clients and group bookings. Equally important are our relationships with restaurant and hotel partners, who play a key role in helping us deliver seamless and memorable culinary experiences.
While we continue to partner with major mainstream cruise companies to provide exclusive shore excursions, our current focus is on curating bespoke excursions for the ultra-luxury market—offering elevated, private experiences that align with a high-touch clientele. We also collaborate with hotels that invite us onsite to deliver wine education and etiquette presentations for their guests or conference groups.
We’re looking to deepen our partnerships with convention bureaus as a valuable referral source. At the heart of it, the partnerships that truly thrive are with those who share our commitment to quality, hospitality, and creating unforgettable guest experiences.
Looking at today’s meeting and events landscape, what trends are you seeing in corporate hospitality and how is Savor Our City adapting to meet those needs?
We’re seeing a strong shift toward experiences that are immersive, wellness-oriented and purpose-driven—and corporate clients are increasingly looking for events that reflect their brand values while also delivering meaningful engagement. Whether the focus is on sustainability, inclusivity, or health and well-being, companies want to offer experiences that go beyond surface-level entertainment.
At Savor Our City, we’re embracing these shifts by curating experiences that are thoughtful, flexible and aligned with what today’s attendees care about. For instance, we are finding more people are choosing to abstain from alcohol, so we are mindful of offering these guests the ability to still participate in our mixology classes by making mocktails or craft sodas as interactive alternatives that still offer creativity and hands-on fun. We’re also mindful of dietary preferences and restrictions on our food tours, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options readily available upon request.
Wellness-themed experiences are also on the rise and we’re proud to offer essential oils and aromatherapy workshops, silent disco and yoga sessions and other unique activities that promote relaxation, mindfulness and movement—all while fostering connection among participants.
Community impact and giving back seem to be important to you. How does Savor Our City integrate charitable partnerships or social responsibility into its business model?
Giving back is woven into the fabric of what we do. One of the most meaningful ways I support this mission is through my ongoing affiliation with Wines for Humanity, an organization dedicated to preventing homelessness for families with children while also supporting countless local nonprofits and charitable organizations nationwide. To date, Wines for Humanity has helped raise nearly $10 million for worthy causes through the joy of wine.
Their collection features exclusive, award-winning wines from around the globe that can only be purchased through a private wine tasting experience, making every event feel both special and impactful. A portion of every bottle sold directly benefits a local charity in the host’s community. I proudly incorporate these wines into as many of our events as possible—whether it’s a guided tasting, a “perfect pairings” dinner, or a client appreciation soirée—because it’s a simple yet powerful way to give back while elevating the guest experience.
Our goal is to create experiences that not only delight, but also make a positive impact in the communities we serve.
You’ve worked with a wide range of clients. Can you share some of the notable brands and organizations that have trusted Savor Our City with their events?
We’re proud to have designed experiences for some of the most recognized names across industries—from Amazon and Chewy in tech and e-commerce to Merrill Lynch and Aetna in finance and healthcare, to Siemens in manufacturing, the St. Louis Cardinals in professional sports, and luxury cruise lines like Regent Seven Seas.
What’s most rewarding is that these high-caliber brands trust us not just once, but time and again, because they see the impact our experiences have on their teams and clients. Whether it’s a progressive food tour, a hands-on cooking class, scavenger hunt, wine seminar or mixology workshop we deliver the same level of creativity, logistical expertise, and hospitality to a group of 10 as we do to 200. That consistency and attention to detail is what sets us apart and keeps leading organizations coming back.
This December, you’ll be producing Savor Boca as part of the city’s 100th anniversary celebration. How will this event showcase your company’s capabilities and what can sponsors, planners and attendees expect from the experience?
We’re thrilled to be producing Savor Boca – A Centennial Celebration in Downtown Boca Raton on Saturday, December 6th, with two exciting events, one delicious day! We couldn’t be more thankful and proud to be a part of bringing our community together to commemorate our beautiful City’s history and promising future. Savor Boca is truly a showcase of everything we do best—culinary storytelling, immersive experiences and community connection.
The day kicks off with a high-energy photo scavenger hunt, designed to get attendees exploring Downtown Boca, interacting with local landmarks and having fun as they compete for great prizes and bragging rights. In the afternoon, guests will embark on our self-guided tasting tour, where they’ll pick up their commemorative tasting passport and spend three flavorful hours visiting 11–13 restaurants and specialty shops, sampling curated bites and sipping “Cocktails Through the Decades”—from the roaring 1920s to the modern mixology of the 2020s. VIP tickets offering a guided tour with elevated tastings will enhance the experience even further. This multi-layered celebration reflects our creativity, logistical expertise and commitment to quality. Sponsors and planners can expect brand visibility, strategic engagement through curated activations and a beautifully executed event that celebrates both flavor and legacy.
Having received honors like being named the “Best Event Planner of the Year” by the “Best of Florida Awards” two years in a row—in both 2024 and 2025—Righetti continues to raise the bar for what culinary-driven events can deliver, blending creativity, culture and cuisine in unforgettable ways. Indeed, for corporate planners, community leaders and anyone seeking to create experiences that truly resonate, Savor Our City represents more than event planning. It’s proof that food, when paired with creativity and intention, can transform not just an afternoon out—but the way people connect, collaborate and celebrate.
