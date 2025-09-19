Meet the CEO Transforming Small Pet Living

A

We’ve always designed for the animals first. Our C&C cages are modular, easy to clean and expandable. We encourage pet parents to go larger than outdated minimums. For example, while many guidelines say a 2x3 cage is fine for two guinea pigs, at Kavee we recommend 2x4 for sows and 2x5 for boars, since they need more room to coexist peacefully. Our fleece liners, accessories and enrichment toys also bring comfort, safety and playfulness into their habitats.