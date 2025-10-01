Tequila Purísima For Those Who Know Better
In the tequila world, noise has become the norm. Celebrity-backed labels flood the shelves, billboards boast about trend-driven launches, and social media is awash with spirits that promise luxury but rarely deliver it. Against that backdrop, Brent Hocking has returned to the category he once helped redefine. Not with more noise, but with silence, scarcity, and intent. His new project, Tequila Purísima is not for everyone. As its tagline makes clear, it is for those who know better.
Brent Hocking’s Return to Luxury Tequila
Hocking’s first foray into tequila with DeLeón changed the landscape of luxury spirits. The brand earned accolades from the Robb Report and established him as an innovator willing to push the world of tequila forward. But as the industry exploded in the years that followed, Hocking grew disillusioned with what he saw: mass-market production dressed up as luxury, and celebrity vanity projects overshadowing substance.
“My return to tequila wasn’t about nostalgia—it was more about unfinished business. Tequila Purísima exists to fill the void left by authenticity. It’s not about celebrity, it’s about substance—purity, intention, and uncompromising craftsmanship. A true luxury product people can count on.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
The Purity and Craftsmanship Behind Tequila Purísima
At the heart of Purísima is a philosophy of doing things “the hard way—for a reason.” The agave is 100 percent estate-grown Blue Weber, cultivated in Purísima del Rincón, Guanajuato, a region tied to tequila’s Denomination of Origin but less often associated with the luxury market. Fittingly, Purísima del Rincón translates to ‘the purest corner’, a name that echoes the ethos of the tequila itself. By grounding production here, outside tequila’s traditional stronghold of Jalisco, Hocking underscores a bold point: true quality isn’t confined to one region.
The water, which makes up about 60 percent of the liquid, comes from three protected spring wells plunging 400 meters beneath the ground. Tested among the purest in Mexico, it’s as defining as the agave itself.
“We refuse all additives—no sweeteners, no colorings, no shortcuts. That level of purity shapes not just the flavor, but the experience. It honors the land, the process, and the discerning consumer. You can taste the difference, because the liquid tells the truth.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
In an industry where many tequilas rely on additives to soften flavors or mimic age, Purísima insists on transparency. Its character comes not from embellishment but from discipline.
Exclusive Luxury Tequila Available by Invitation Only
Purísima doesn’t compete for attention on a store shelf, because it isn’t there. The Blanco expression, its first release, comes in at $400 per decanter and is available only by application through the brand’s website. The brand makes no apologies for its exclusivity.
“Allocation is by invitation only. That’s not scarcity for marketing’s sake—it’s about maintaining the integrity of the experience. Our focus is on the few who understand the difference between hype and heritage. Truly, for those who know better.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
This philosophy has already created intrigue. By resisting ubiquity, Purísima has carved out a new benchmark for luxury tequila. Not by how many people recognize it, but by how few can access it.
The Intent and Authenticity Behind Tequila Purísima
Every decision behind Purísima is tied to Hocking’s belief in intent. From sourcing raw materials to choosing who gets to pour the first glasses, nothing is left to chance.
“Great brands don’t speak the loudest—they leave the deepest impression. That’s why every detail, every decision, is rooted in respect—for the process, for the consumer, and for the product.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
That intentionality extends beyond production to the design of the bottle itself.
The Art and Design of Tequila Purísima’s Bottle
The decanter that holds Tequila Purísima is not simply packaging. It is part of the story. Sculpted to resemble a drop of water sending out ripples, the bottle symbolizes the purity of its spring source. The crown is a blade of the coa, the hand tool used by jimadors for generations to harvest agave, grounding the design in Mexican tradition. The case, clad in python, nods to the serpent on Mexico’s flag, a guardian of heritage and spirit.
“The bottle is sculpture. It’s not decoration. I consider it more of a declaration. When you hold a bottle of Purísima, you’re not holding a drink. You’re holding intent, art, and authenticity.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
The effect is striking. Even before the first sip, Purísima signals that this is not another bottle of tequila, but an artifact of craftsmanship.
A Global Community of Discerning Luxury Tequila Collectors
Purísima is not chasing volume. It is curating value. The application-only model ensures the tequila ends up in the hands of those who will appreciate it, creating what Hocking describes as a “global circle of discernment.”
“We don’t market to the masses. We engage with those who seek something rare. Exclusivity isn’t about gatekeeping. It’s about curating.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
For now, that circle is small and carefully chosen, but it is growing. Word of mouth and private tastings are building momentum across select markets, positioning Purísima as less of a product and more of an invitation.
What’s Next for Tequila Purísima Luxury Expressions
Purísima’s debut is a single Blanco expression but more lies ahead. Reposado and añejo tequilas are already aging in barrel, though Hocking refuses to put a timeline on their release.
“If the Blanco isn’t perfect, nothing is that comes after. Reposado and Añejo are in barrel—and they’ll be ready when they’re ready, not before. Every expression of Purísima will be released with the same uncompromising dedication to purity and excellence.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
Collector’s editions are also available, including a three-bottle set presented in a custom python case priced around $1,200, a release designed as much for collectors as for connoisseurs. Available exclusively by request at forthosewhoknowbetter.com,
A Legacy of Purity in Luxury Tequila
Ultimately, Tequila Purísima is about more than reclaiming space in the tequila market. It is about reasserting what true luxury can and should be: not hype, but heritage; not excess, but integrity.
“One day, I want people to look back and say, that was the brand that reminded us what true luxury tequila is.”
Brent Hocking, CEO of Tequila Purísima
With Purísima, Brent Hocking has distilled more than agave; he has bottled a philosophy. In a world of loud promises, it offers something rare: silence, purity, and intent. And for those who know better, that is luxury worth waiting for.
