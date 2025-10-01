Tequila Purísima For Those Who Know Better

In the tequila world, noise has become the norm. Celebrity-backed labels flood the shelves, billboards boast about trend-driven launches, and social media is awash with spirits that promise luxury but rarely deliver it. Against that backdrop, Brent Hocking has returned to the category he once helped redefine. Not with more noise, but with silence, scarcity, and intent. His new project, Tequila Purísima is not for everyone. As its tagline makes clear, it is for those who know better.