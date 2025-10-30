Kate Davis and the Art of Building a Modern Legacy

Years later, as a working mother balancing family, design, and life in New York, that sense of grace and simplicity inspired something new. “I couldn’t find clothes that felt as beautiful as those memories yet performed for real life,” she recalls. That nostalgia became a concept, and then a sketch on her desk at Davis Designs. The first prototype was a classic A-line dress called the Ainsley. It captured her vision, retro lines in a modern performance fabric. “When friends started asking for one,” she says, “I knew the idea had legs.”