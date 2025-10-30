Squeezed Pilates Social Club Brings Mindful Movement and Community to Miami
Pilates has continued to captivate health-minded audiences across Miami, yet much of the conversation online tends to revolve around tutorials and perfecting form. For Ebony Morrison, a two-time Olympian and University of Miami alum, the practice represents something deeper. She sees it as a foundation for well-being, a path to mental clarity, and a catalyst for building meaningful community. Through her newest venture, Squeezed Pilates Social Club, she invites Miami to engage with Pilates not only as exercise, but as a shared journey toward strength, balance, and connection.
Squeezed Pilates Social Club: Mindful Movement Meets Community
On Sunday, November 16, Morrison will host the inaugural Squeezed Pilates Social Club at Dunn’s Overtown Farm, a community hub with deep historical roots and a mission of strengthening Miami through sustainable farming and educational programming. The farm will become the official home of Squeezed Pilates in 2026, reflecting Morrison’s vision to ground her practice in a neighborhood defined by legacy and resilience.
This first gathering blends Pilates, meditation, and intentional social connection. The experience highlights how mindful movement can support physical health and mental well-being while sparking new relationships. Participation is free, reinforcing Morrison’s goal of broadening access to wellness regardless of background or experience.
Unlike traditional studio models, Squeezed Pilates Social Club operates as a gathering space rather than a place of instruction alone. It’s designed for community, a place to learn, move, share conversation, and explore how wellness can be more inclusive.
Meet Ebony Morrison: Olympian, Creator, and Community Builder
A Miami native, Morrison is a two-time Olympian, an African Championships medalist, and Liberia’s national record holder in the 60m and 100m hurdles. She represented Liberia at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, advancing to the semifinals in the 100m hurdles.
Her career as an elite athlete led her around the world, competing at the highest level. That experience, layered with passion for movement, discipline, and mental focus, ultimately inspired her to create Squeezed Pilates Social Club. She uses Pilates to help participants build strength and awareness while cultivating emotional well-being and a greater sense of belonging.
Below, Ebony speaks about the inspiration behind Squeezed Pilates Social Club, cultivating accessible wellness, and how she hopes to shape Miami’s growing Pilates culture.
Shaping Wellness Culture: A Conversation with Ebony Morrison
Caroline Dalal: As a two-time Olympian, you’ve reached the pinnacle of physical performance. What inspired you to shift from competitive athletics to creating a wellness community through Squeezed Pilates Social Club?
Ebony Morrison: After years of competing at the highest level, I reached a point where I felt fulfilled in my sport. I’ve traveled the world, pushed my limits, and accomplished everything I set out to do. I became a two-time Olympian, African champion, international medalist, and national record holder. Now, I’m excited to pursue a career in acting, which has always been a true passion of mine. Still, fitness has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I knew I couldn’t walk away from it completely. Pilates felt like a natural transition because it’s low impact but still deeply connected to both strength and mindfulness. As I’ve grown and gained more life experience, I’ve realized how much I’ve craved community and connection, and I know other women feel the same. Squeezed Pilates Social Club is my way of creating that space.
Caroline Dalal: What was your vision behind designing a wellness experience centered on community rather than individual practice?
Ebony Morrison: I’ve spent most of my life in spaces that celebrate individual performance, where everything depends on how well you do alone. But over time, I realized that real growth and healing often happen when we feel connected to others. My vision for Squeezed Pilates Social Club was to create something that goes beyond a workout. I wanted it to be a shared experience where women could show up as themselves and feel seen. I want to blend movement with belonging, because in my opinion wellness feels more powerful when it’s built on community, not competition.
Caroline Dalal: Dunn’s Overtown Farm will become the official home of Squeezed Pilates in 2026. Why was it important for you to root this project in a space that carries such deep local and cultural significance?
Ebony Morrison: Overtown holds so much history, culture, and resilience, and I wanted to build something that honors that legacy while bringing new energy into the community. I didn’t just want any location; I wanted meaning behind it. The farm represents growth, renewal, and connection, which aligns perfectly with what Squeezed stands for. Planting this wellness experience in a place with so much cultural depth feels like the right way to bring community, healing, and purpose together.
Caroline Dalal: Many people see Pilates purely as a physical workout, but your approach emphasizes mental and emotional well-being. How do you integrate mindfulness and intentional movement into your sessions?
Ebony Morrison: Sometimes just showing up somewhere and knowing there’s someone who genuinely cares can make all the difference. That’s the energy I bring to my Pilates sessions. I start by setting an intention to help people leave the stresses of their day behind and really tune into their bodies. Through intentional breathing and thoughtful cues, I guide participants to stay present and connect deeply with themselves. I also use my social platforms to talk about neuroplasticity, sharing how we can change patterns and reshape our brains into healthier ones that allow for a happier, more carefree life.
Caroline Dalal: As Pilates continues to evolve in popularity, what do you hope to change about the narrative surrounding accessibility and inclusivity within the wellness space?
Ebony Morrison: Through my work with Pilates, I’ve noticed that wellness isn’t always prioritized for some people in the Black community, often because of systemic barriers, limited access to resources, or historical mistrust in healthcare systems. I wanted to create a space that makes wellness accessible, welcoming, and culturally affirming. While these challenges show up in many communities, people of all backgrounds sometimes find it hard to make time for their well-being. Everyone deserves a place to care for themselves without judgment or limitation, and that’s what I hope to create through Squeezed Pilates Social Club.
Caroline Dalal: Looking ahead, what are your hopes for the future of Squeezed Pilates Social Club and how do you envision it shaping Miami’s broader wellness culture?
Ebony Morrison: Looking ahead, I hope Squeezed Pilates Social Club becomes a starting point for creating friendships and long-lasting connections. While it’s a wellness space, at its heart it’s really a social club. I want to encourage everyone to connect during sessions, meet new people, and carry those relationships outside of the social club. I say all the time on my social media that I want people to live free, feel lighter, and have more fun. Life should feel good, and we should make space to experience joy every single day.
Squeezed Pilates Social Club signals a meaningful moment for Miami’s wellness community. By blending movement with conversation and culture, Morrison is opening doors for deeper connection and more inclusive care, an approach that resonates well beyond the mat.
