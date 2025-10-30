Squeezed Pilates Social Club Brings Mindful Movement and Community to Miami

A

Ebony Morrison: After years of competing at the highest level, I reached a point where I felt fulfilled in my sport. I’ve traveled the world, pushed my limits, and accomplished everything I set out to do. I became a two-time Olympian, African champion, international medalist, and national record holder. Now, I’m excited to pursue a career in acting, which has always been a true passion of mine. Still, fitness has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I knew I couldn’t walk away from it completely. Pilates felt like a natural transition because it’s low impact but still deeply connected to both strength and mindfulness. As I’ve grown and gained more life experience, I’ve realized how much I’ve craved community and connection, and I know other women feel the same. Squeezed Pilates Social Club is my way of creating that space.