Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado: Building Legacy, Protecting Lives, and Giving Back
For more than two decades, Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado has been a trusted name in the world of insurance — not just for professional athletes and entertainers, but for anyone looking to protect what matters most. His larger-than-life personality, deep industry knowledge, and generous heart have made him a fixture in both sports and philanthropy.
Born and raised in New Hyde Park, Long Island, Rich’s foundation was built on discipline and teamwork. A proud graduate of New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s Class of 1984, he was part of the 1983 Nassau County Champion Football Team before attending Milford Academy in Connecticut. His athletic journey eventually earned him a full scholarship to the University of Maryland, where he played football and graduated in 1990 with a degree in Recreation. “Football taught me everything about leadership, resilience, and accountability,” he reflects. “Those lessons shaped how I do business today.”
After college, Rich channeled his competitive drive into the insurance industry, founding Coastal Advisors, LLC Insurance Consultants, where he has spent over 25 years advising more than 500 professional athletes, media personalities, entertainers, and executives.
“My goal has always been to get my clients the best possible coverage at the best cost. I treat everyone like family — whether they’re a Super Bowl champion or a small business owner.”
That philosophy recently led to his newest venture — MyTermLife.ai, a digital platform designed to make life insurance simple, fast, and affordable. Co-founded with his partner, Chris Muro, the company leverages technology to transform how people shop for coverage. “We wanted to modernize an industry that hasn’t changed much in decades,” Rich explains. “With MyTermLife.ai, you can go online, compare policies from top-rated companies, and get covered in minutes — no stress, no waiting.”
What sets the platform apart is its emphasis on living benefits — policies that don’t just pay out after death but can actually support clients while they’re still alive. “If you’re diagnosed with cancer or suffer a major injury, your policy can help you financially while you recover,” Rich says. “Whether you’re an athlete, a first responder, or a teacher, everyone deserves that kind of protection.”
When asked about the perception that life insurance is too expensive, Rich is quick to set the record straight. “It’s one of the biggest myths out there,” he says. “A 45-year-old can get $500,000 in coverage for about $49 a month — less than most people spend on coffee or streaming.” His message to younger generations is even more direct: “It’s not about giving up the things that make you happy — keep your coffee, keep your Netflix. Just be smart about your money. For around $50 a month, a 30-year-old can get up to $700,000 in coverage that includes living benefits. It’s one of the smartest financial moves you can make.”
Beyond business, Rich’s true passion lies in giving back — particularly through his longstanding support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T). “What Frank Siller and his team have built is extraordinary,” he says. “They’ve never forgotten the heroes — our first responders, soldiers, firefighters, EMTs — who gave their lives in service to others.”
His dedication to T2T is also deeply personal. “My co-founder and co-host, Anzhelika Steen-Olsen, experienced a personal loss on 9/11,” Rich shares. “So, supporting Tunnel to Towers carries special meaning for both of us. This foundation represents what America is at its best — unity, gratitude, and resilience.”
That spirit of community shines brightest at Rich’s signature event — the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic, which raises funds for Tunnel to Towers each year. “This year’s event was our best yet,” he says proudly. “A sold-out field, a full house, and incredible energy from start to finish.”
The two-day event brought together stars from sports, entertainment, and media — including two-time Super Bowl Champions Justin Tuck and Brandon Graham, country music artist Jillian Cardarelli, actor Hisham Tawfiq from The Blacklist, NBC’s Andrea Canning, Rams’ legend Kevin Carter, Todd Piro of Fox & Friends, and Cheryl Cassone from Fox Business. Frank Siller himself, along with Arizona Iced Tea CEO Don Vultaggio, were also in attendance. “It was all about heart, camaraderie, and purpose — the kind of energy that happens when people come together for something bigger than themselves,” Rich says.
The event also sparked a meaningful partnership between Arizona Beverages and Tunnel to Towers. Arizona recently launched a special Chocolate Egg Cream Soda featuring the T2T logo, with $1.11 from every case sold going directly to the foundation. “It’s a collaboration built on community, creativity, and compassion — bringing people together one sip at a time,” says Rich.
Looking ahead, Rich is already planning next year’s celebration. “Save the date — June 29, 2026,” he announces with his signature enthusiasm. “We’ll be back at Pine Hollow Country Club for the golf tournament and at Oheka Castle for the gala. It’s going to be something truly special.”
As for what’s next, Rich hints there’s even more exciting news on the horizon. “I’ve got a few big things cooking,” he teases. “Stay tuned and check in at BigDaddysGolfClassic.com or follow me on Instagram at @bigdaddyinsures. The best is yet to come.”
