Hayley Paige on Reclaiming Her Name and Redefining Bridal Fashion with Twice Upon a Time

Hayley Paige: I call this collection Twice Upon a Time because it’s about returning to your roots and holding onto your whimsy. After five years of not being able to design under my own name, this body of work is a reclamation, both personal and artistic.

The most powerful moment was realizing that my creative voice had never really disappeared, just a portion of it had been on pause. Realizing a career setback didn’t mean a creativity setback. Walking back into my studio, surrounded by tulle and texture, and sketching freely again - it felt like reconnecting with a very special version of myself. It’s inspired by folklore, femininity, and fierce resilience. A poetic comeback stitched with gratitude and a touch of defiance.