Hayley Paige on Reclaiming Her Name and Redefining Bridal Fashion with Twice Upon a Time
A Designer’s Return to Her Roots
For years, Hayley Paige was synonymous with whimsy, craftsmanship, and couture that made brides around the world “say yes” with joy. Rising to fame by age 25, she became one of the most recognizable names in bridal fashion, designing for more than 10,000 brides, including celebrities such as Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood, and generating more than $220 million in retail sales. With over one million fans and a decade-long career defined by tulle, sparkle, and innovation, Paige’s trajectory seemed unstoppable.
Yet behind the shimmer was a sobering reality. After signing a restrictive contract early in her career, Paige faced a five-year legal battle that left her unable to design under her own name. The public fight over creative ownership made headlines and sparked conversation across the fashion industry about artistic control and the rights of designers.
Now, after years of silence and self-reflection, Paige has reemerged with a new sense of purpose—and a new chapter titled Twice Upon a Time. The collection, which debuted to acclaim at New York Bridal Fashion Week, marks more than a comeback. It’s a statement of reclamation: of artistry, identity, and voice. Through her nonprofit, A Girl You May Know, Paige is channeling her experience into advocacy, helping young creatives protect their intellectual property and navigate the legal complexities of the fashion world.
On October 24, the designer celebrated a special homecoming in Florida with an intimate trunk show, giving local brides an exclusive first look at her latest creations before the collection reaches retailers nationwide.
Below, Hayley Paige opens up about the personal evolution behind Twice Upon a Time, the lessons learned from her legal battle, and how she hopes to shape the next era of bridal design.
In Conversation with Hayley Paige
Caroline Dalal: After a five-year hiatus, your return to design with Twice Upon a Time feels both deeply personal and creatively liberating. What was the most powerful moment for you in reclaiming your artistic voice?
Hayley Paige: I call this collection Twice Upon a Time because it’s about returning to your roots and holding onto your whimsy. After five years of not being able to design under my own name, this body of work is a reclamation, both personal and artistic.
The most powerful moment was realizing that my creative voice had never really disappeared, just a portion of it had been on pause. Realizing a career setback didn’t mean a creativity setback. Walking back into my studio, surrounded by tulle and texture, and sketching freely again - it felt like reconnecting with a very special version of myself. It’s inspired by folklore, femininity, and fierce resilience. A poetic comeback stitched with gratitude and a touch of defiance.
Caroline Dalal: Twice Upon a Time tells a story of courage and rebirth. Can you share how your personal journey influenced the design narrative and aesthetic of this comeback collection?
Hayley Paige: This collection was born out of that “space between” - between loss and renewal, identity and reinvention. The DNA is still part playful, part high-craft, but with a hint more grit. You’ll see phoenix motifs, mosaic florals, and sculptural draping, all symbols of transformation and strength. These gowns are less “happily ever after” and more “choose your own adventure.” They’re for brides who want to feel carefree in their imagination yet grounded in their own stories of love, resilience, and self-progress. Every stitch carries that spirit of personal appreciation and rediscovery.
Caroline Dalal: The bridal industry is seeing a resurgence, with what some are calling the “$200M wedding-dress boom.” How do you see this moment reshaping bridal fashion, and where do you feel your designs fit into that evolution?
Hayley Paige: We’re in such a dynamic moment where brides are approaching fashion with more individuality and sentimentalism than ever before. They’re not chasing trends, they’re chasing meaning. How a gown feels, moves, and tells their own story. I love that shift. Brides today want pieces that are couture in craftsmanship, but comfortable enough to live and dance in. My work has always tried to offer that - engineering structure and stretch into the fantasy, so you can feel as fabulous as you look. The best gowns are the ones that let a bride exhale and be present in every moment of her special day.
Caroline Dalal: You’ve also launched A Girl You May Know to empower young creatives to protect their artistry. What lessons do you hope emerging designers take from your experience, both legally and emotionally?
Hayley Paige: First and foremost, read the contract, bring the lawyer, and know that your name is not a line item. Creative ownership is not a luxury, it’s essential.
Losing the right to my own name and ability to practice my chosen was painful, but it forced me to reimagine what authorship really means. Emotionally, it taught me grace, humor, and accountability. I don’t operate well from a victim mindset, and I think that’s what kept me grounded. Through A Girl You Might Know, I hope to help other creatives protect their talent and creative contributions early on, so they can thrive with both artistry and integrity intact.
Caroline Dalal: Your trunk show in Florida marks a special homecoming and an intimate connection with brides. Looking back on the event, what stood out to you most about debuting your new collection in such a personal setting?
Hayley Paige: It was poetic. After years of silence, hearing brides “say yes to a dress” was surreal. One of the most memorable moments as a designer will always be that first step on the floor at a trunk show. Seeing local brides light up again, and firmly knowing the love never left, felt like a long-awaited reunion more than a new debut. The brides and brand friends that never left, who believed in the comeback - they’re the real heroes of this story. It reminded me that bridal design is, at its core, about stepping into lovingkindness and possibility.
Hayley Paige’s comeback is more than a return to bridal couture, it’s a testament to creative endurance and self-possession. Twice Upon a Time marks a new era not just for the designer, but for the countless women who find strength in reclaiming their voice and writing their next chapter with grace and authenticity.
