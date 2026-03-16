From the Douro to the Dão, Luisa Amorim Is Shaping the Future of Portuguese Wine

A

I have traveled the world since I was six years old, so for me it is very clear that culture is first defined by continents, then by countries, and finally by regions. Each one has its own identity.

Portugal is small in land, but very rich in culture and soul, as well as in gastronomy and wine. We have the second-largest number of grape varieties in the world. Because of that, the approach is always to treat heritage as a living language.

From my father I learned more about landscape and, from my mother, about antiques and popular arts and crafts. The goal was to preserve the soul of the place, of the people who lived on the property throughout the centuries.

When I encounter an ancient building, I can't destroy it. It goes against my values and the things I respect in life. The same is true for the furniture and objects within it. We can recover the places, and preserve life in a more contemporary world, with even more beauty.

Hospitality at Quinta Nova was designed to feel inseparable from the landscape and from the wine itself. Luxury today is to feel good, to feel comfortable, to feel at home.