Michael Yormark on Roc Nation and the World Cup Moment
At a Glance
Roc Nation Sports International launched seven years ago, and among football agencies, now ranks within the top eight in the world.
RNSI was founded by legendary artist, producer, and businessman Jay-Z, and has expanded from football into rugby among other sports.
11 Roc Nation Sports International players competed at the 2026 World Cup; the client roster includes Vinícius Júnior, Chris Richards, and Yan Diomande.
Yormark frames the World Cup on American soil as validation of the agency’s challenger-brand vision and a turning point for soccer in the U.S. mainstream.
Michael Yormark calls this summer’s World Cup on American soil a validation. Seven years after he sat down with Jay-Z, Juan Perez, and Desiree Perez to build Roc Nation Sports International from nothing, the agency ranks among the eight largest in global football. Its rise has run through the acquisition of Brazil’s TFM agency, club partnerships that include Chelsea and KS Cracovia, and a roster that carried 11 represented players into the tournament, among them Vinícius Júnior, Chris Richards, and Yan Diomande. As president of Roc Nation Sports International, Yormark has spent those years making a single argument: an athlete’s sport is a platform, not a destination, and the most valuable figures in the game operate like chief executives. In a written exchange with RESIDENT, he explains why the United States was the market he wanted to make RNSI’s presence felt during the World Cup, what luxury brands are really buying when they partner with an athlete, and the legacy he hopes the agency leaves behind.
The World Cup has arrived on American soil, and you spent seven years building Roc Nation Sports International toward this moment. What does this summer represent for the business, and why was the United States the market you wanted to own?
Michael Yormark: This summer is a defining, breakthrough moment for our business. When we started Roc Nation Sports International seven years ago, we entered the global football ecosystem as a challenger brand. People told us we couldn’t do it, and our response was simple: “Watch us.” Today, we are a top-eight football agency in the world. This summer on American soil represents the validation of our vision, and we have already seen that with some incredible ‘Roc fam’ moments as the likes of Jay-Z, Juan Perez and DJ Khaled have attended matches to support our athletes. The United States is a market where we wanted to make our presence felt during the World Cup because if soccer is going to truly elevate itself and become part of the mainstream conversation alongside the NFL, NBA, and college athletics, it happens right now.
What the athletes who build lasting value understand
The most successful athletes now operate as brands, investors, and cultural figures well beyond their sport. What do the ones who build lasting value understand that others miss?
MY: The athletes who build true, generational value understand that their sport is merely the platform, not the final destination. Icons like Vinícius, Chris, and Siya operate like CEOs, prioritizing purpose-driven partnerships, equity, and authentic narrative control over short-term endorsement checks. They recognize that a scoreboard temporarily defines a performance, but their values and cultural impact are what define their lasting legacy. The figures who build lasting value are the ones who figure out the secret sauce: how to monetize and expand their brand beyond the traditional, hardcore sports audience to capture the casual fan and the broader global community.
Roc Nation Sports International sits where sports, music, entertainment, and culture meet. What are premium and luxury brands really looking for when they partner with an athlete today, and where are the opportunities over the next decade?
MY: Premium brands are no longer looking for traditional billboards; they want authentic storytellers who naturally embody their sophistication and ethos. Luxury brands are looking for a true lifestyle destination. They want athletes who represent an authentic intersection of sport, culture, and lifestyle. Over the next decade, the most compelling opportunities will lie in personalising these global stories and building international partnerships that bridge traditional gaps.
How athletes are redefining luxury around access and experience
Luxury today is defined more by access and experience than by possessions. How are athletes shaping that shift?
MY: Experience is absolutely everything today. We are seeing a massive shift where stadiums and athlete platforms can no longer just be about what happens on the field of play. Brands want to create a unique, accessible experience for the casual fan who wants to be a part of the environment and the lifestyle, even if they aren’t a hardcore sports purist. Athletes are the ultimate curators of that access, whether that be through social media, carefully curated content or unique storytelling that showcases what drives the person and player.
Why storytelling outlasts the final whistle
You have positioned athletes as cultural figures, not only competitors. What role does storytelling play in building a personal brand that endures long after the final whistle?
MY: Storytelling is the single most powerful currency in brand building because an athletic career is short, but a great narrative lasts forever. By identifying and championing an athlete’s core truths and purpose early on, we create an emotional bond with the public that doesn’t retire when they step off the pitch. Controlling your own narrative ensures that the final whistle is just the end of chapter one, setting up an even more impactful second act. You have to look at the big picture, amplify that narrative globally, and educate the world about who you are and what you stand for. You have to be big, bold, and courageous in how you build it.
What separates lasting relevance from a single moment
You are in constant conversation with some of the world’s most influential athletes, executives, and brands. What separates those who build lasting relevance from those who simply win in the moment?
MY: It comes down to vision, ambition, and relentless work ethic. Anyone can win in a single moment, but those who build lasting relevance have a clear blueprint for success and the investment spending capability to back it up. They are creative, they are innovative, they refuse to be put in a box, and above all, they simply outwork the competition every single day.
The standard-setters, and the legacy he wants
Which athletes set the standard for understanding their own brand, and what legacy do you hope Roc Nation Sports International leaves for the next generation?
MY: Pioneers like Michael Jordan and LeBron James set the gold standard by proving athletes could control their narratives, demand equity, and build multi-billion-dollar empires that shifted global culture. Seven years ago, Jay-Z, Juan Perez, Desiree Perez, and I sat down to look for the next great growth area in sport, and we chose global football. We started completely from scratch. We didn’t buy another company just to change the name; we brought our American guiding principles over and applied them to the football world, and then quickly expanded into other sports such as rugby. My hope for Roc Nation Sports International’s legacy is that we are remembered for being a disruptive, proactive, empowering and innovative agency that showed what is possible when you unapologetically champion the athlete and disrupt the status quo.
The takeaway
Yormark’s throughline is disruption with intent. He returns to the same conviction in nearly every answer: the athlete, not the institution, sits at the center of modern sport, and the agency’s job is to champion that athlete without apology. As the World Cup turns American attention toward soccer at a scale the country has rarely given it, Roc Nation Sports International is treating the moment it spent seven years preparing for as the one that proves the thesis. In Yormark’s own framing, the final whistle on this summer is only the end of chapter one.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.