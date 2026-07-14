Michael Yormark on Roc Nation and the World Cup Moment

Michael Yormark calls this summer’s World Cup on American soil a validation. Seven years after he sat down with Jay-Z, Juan Perez, and Desiree Perez to build Roc Nation Sports International from nothing, the agency ranks among the eight largest in global football. Its rise has run through the acquisition of Brazil’s TFM agency, club partnerships that include Chelsea and KS Cracovia, and a roster that carried 11 represented players into the tournament, among them Vinícius Júnior, Chris Richards, and Yan Diomande. As president of Roc Nation Sports International, Yormark has spent those years making a single argument: an athlete’s sport is a platform, not a destination, and the most valuable figures in the game operate like chief executives. In a written exchange with RESIDENT, he explains why the United States was the market he wanted to make RNSI’s presence felt during the World Cup, what luxury brands are really buying when they partner with an athlete, and the legacy he hopes the agency leaves behind.