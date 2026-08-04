Is August a good time to visit Dallas–Fort Worth?
Yes, especially for indoor attractions, sporting events, restaurant promotions, and evening entertainment. Expect intense heat, so plan outdoor activities early or after sunset.
Do you need a car to explore Dallas–Fort Worth?
Usually, yes. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and the surrounding attractions are spread across a large area, and many are easiest to reach by car or rideshare.
What is Dallas–Fort Worth best known for?
The area combines Dallas’s museums, dining, shopping, and professional sports with Fort Worth’s Stockyards, rodeos, Western heritage, and major cultural institutions.
What are the best free things to do in Dallas?
Top free options include exploring Klyde Warren Park, walking through the Dallas Arts District, visiting the African American Museum, seeing the cattle drive at the Fort Worth Stockyards, and attending seasonal concerts and public events.
August brings a full calendar of things to do across Dallas–Fort Worth, from Texas Rangers games and major concerts to restaurant promotions, after-hours museum events, and family-friendly shows. Dallas is known for its museums, dining, shopping, and professional sports, while Fort Worth adds rodeos, the Stockyards, and a strong sense of Texas heritage.
Because the Metroplex is spread out, a car or rideshare is usually the easiest way to explore. Plan outdoor activities for the morning or evening, then use the hottest part of the day for museums, restaurants, and indoor attractions. What follows is a guide to the best things to do in Dallas–Fort Worth in August 2026.
Where: Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX)
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: A Texas Rangers game is one of the most recognizable sporting experiences in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. The season brings a steady run of visiting teams to Arlington, and the combination of major-league baseball, a lively home crowd, and the surrounding entertainment district makes it an easy centerpiece for an afternoon or evening out.
Texas Rangers home games for August 2026:
August 3: San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers
August 4: San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers
August 5: San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers
August 7: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers
August 8: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers
August 9: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers
August 18: Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers
August 19: Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers
August 20: Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers
August 21: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
August 22: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
August 23: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
August 31: Athletics at Texas Rangers
Good to Know: Globe Life Field is in Arlington, roughly halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and public transportation to the stadium is limited. Driving or using a rideshare service is usually the simplest option but allow extra time for traffic around the neighboring AT&T Stadium and entertainment district.
Where: Participating restaurants across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties
When: August 6 through September 7, 2026
Why Go: DFW Restaurant Week is one of the easiest ways to explore some of North Texas’s best-known dining rooms while supporting two important local charities. More than 150 restaurants across the Metroplex offer specially priced menus for lunch, brunch, and dinner, with options ranging from approachable two-course meals to more elaborate chef-led experiences. Approximately 20 percent of each meal’s price benefits the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in Tarrant County.
Good to Know: Preview Weekend runs August 6 through 9, followed by the main campaign from August 10 through September 7. Two-course lunch and weekend brunch menus cost $29, while three-course dinners are priced at $49 or $59. Select restaurants also offer $99 Signature Experience dinners, which may include additional courses, cocktails, or chef’s-table elements. Reservations can be made through the official restaurant list or directly with participating venues.
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road, Dallas)
When: August 6, 7, 8, 9, 13 & 14
Why Go: Twilight Nights keeps the Dallas Arboretum open after sunset. Mirrored surfaces catch the evening sky, saturated colors deepen, and music, cocktails, and small bites turn the garden into an easygoing setting for a date night or relaxed summer evening outdoors. It is a chance to experience one of Dallas’s best-known attractions without the heat of a typical daytime visit.
Good to Know: Twilight Nights runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on select Thursdays and Friday through Sunday evenings. Specialty cocktails and food are available for purchase, and advance tickets are sold through the Dallas Arboretum.
Where: Perot Museum of Nature and Science (2201 North Field Street, Dallas)
When: August 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2026
Why Go: Thursdays on Tap turns the Perot Museum into an adults-only evening of science, live music, cocktails, and food trucks. Guests can explore the museum’s exhibit halls after hours, then step outside for drinks, lawn games, and a rotating lineup of local musicians.
Good to Know: The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday and is limited to guests ages 21 and older. August performers include Colton Hamilton on August 6, John Herbert on August 13, Tauvy Thomason on August 20, and Alex Cantrell on August 27. Adult admission is $27, while qualifying museum members pay $7. Food and drinks are sold separately.
Where: Dos Equis Pavilion (3839 South Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas)
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: Dos Equis Pavilion is one of Dallas’s main summer concert venues, with a wide August lineup that moves from pop and R&B to rock, hip-hop, and singer-songwriter shows. The open-air setting gives the concerts a relaxed summer feel.
Event Details & Tickets
August 7: Kesha: The Freedom Tour
August 8: NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour
August 9: Southern Hospitality Tour: The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers
August 14: Muse: The Wow! Signal Tour
August 15: Train: Drops of Jupiter - 25 Years in the Atmosphere
August 21: Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte
August 30: Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC Tour
Good to Know: The pavilion is outdoors, and August evenings in Dallas can still be very hot. Dress lightly, stay hydrated, and check the weather before leaving. Lawn seating offers a more casual experience, while reserved seats provide better sightlines and easier access to shade.
Where: Various venues across Dallas/Fort Worth
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts are one of the area’s most atmospheric ways to hear live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, the performances pair the glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music that ranges from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether the program is Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels elegant and quietly memorable.
August 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Dallas/Fort Worth:
August 7: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
August 13: Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons
August 13: Candlelight: Tribute to the Beatles
August 23: Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
August 23: Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
August 30: Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Edison’s (1724 Cockrell Avenue, Dallas)
When: August 14, 2026
Why Go: The Jazz Room recreates the easygoing energy of a 1920s New Orleans bar, pairing live vocals with trumpet, saxophone, and a band that leaves room for improvisation. The hour-long set draws heavily from the traditional jazz songbook, with standards such as “St. James Infirmary,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” “Basin Street Blues,” and Louis Armstrong’s “Hello, Dolly!”
Good to Know: The performance lasts approximately one hour and is open to guests ages 18 and older. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone.
Where: American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas)
When: August 15, 2026
Why Go: BIG3 brings its fast, physical version of professional three-on-three basketball back to Dallas for the opening round of the playoffs. Founded by Ice Cube, the league features former NBA players and international professionals competing on a half court under rules designed to keep the games quick and unpredictable. Several matchups are played during the same session, so one ticket delivers more basketball than a standard single-game outing.
Good to Know: This is a multi-game session rather than one traditional matchup, so allow several hours for the full experience. The event starts unusually early for an arena sporting event, making it important to arrive on time rather than planning around a typical evening tipoff.
Where: Dallas Children’s Theater (5938 Skillman Street, Dallas)
When: August 16, 2026
Why Go: This immersive courtroom drama puts the audience in the jury box for a case built around one of the most unsettling questions of the moment: who is responsible when a driverless car kills someone? As testimony unfolds, guests weigh the actions of the programmer, the passenger, and the artificial intelligence itself before voting on key moments and delivering the final verdict. The appeal lies in how quickly the show turns from entertainment into a genuine moral debate, with no obvious answer and a different outcome possible each night.
Good to Know: The performance lasts approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime. Guests vote throughout the case, and the final verdict is determined by the audience. The experience is recommended for ages 12 and older, and anyone under 16 must attend with an adult.
Where: Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth) and American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas)
When: August 21 through 23 in Fort Worth and August 28 through 30, 2026, in Dallas
Why Go: Ringling Bros. brings its modern version of The Greatest Show on Earth to both sides of the Metroplex with high-flying acrobatics, daredevil stunts, comedy, audience interaction, and large-scale production built for an arena. The fast-moving show is designed to keep the spectacle coming. Legendary daredevil Bello Nock also joins the Fort Worth and Dallas engagements for a limited appearance.
Good to Know: Fort Worth performances take place at 7 p.m. on August 21; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on August 22; and noon and 4 p.m. on August 23. Dallas performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on August 28; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on August 29; and noon and 4 p.m. on August 30.
Where: Various locations across Dallas
When: Throughout August 2026
Why Go: Dallas has a solid lineup of immersive experiences running through July, from sensory art installations to high-energy escape rooms.
Bubble Planet — More than 10 themed rooms filled with oversized bubbles, VR technology, and interactive installations at Grapevine Mills.
Glow or Go — Five vividly colored rooms combining laser mazes, puzzles, physical challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
SENSAS Dallas — A team-based sensory challenge experience that takes place in darkness and colored rooms, using all five senses to solve tasks.
Good to Know: Most experiences run between 60 and 90 minutes. Comfortable shoes are recommended for the more active options. Advance reservations are worth making, especially on weekends.
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