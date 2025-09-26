LOUIS XIII Debuts First-Ever Art de la Table Porcelain Collections
Source: LOUIS XIII Cognac
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
LOUIS XIII, the legendary French cognac house, has unveiled its first foray into luxury tableware with the debut of Art de la Table. The new line introduces two limited-edition porcelain collections — Soil is Our Soul and Light of Time — each conceived as an extension of the maison’s artistry and savoir-faire.
A New Chapter in Art de Vivre
“These Art de la Table collections mark a new chapter in LOUIS XIII art de vivre. They are an invitation to discover or rediscover LOUIS XIII through a brand-new elevated experience.”
Anne-Laure Pressat, Executive Director of LOUIS XIII
Each collection is produced in collaboration with J.L. Coquet, the Limoges-based porcelain house celebrated for nearly two centuries of French craftsmanship. Forty artisans combined their expertise in sculpting, engraving, and hand-painting to create 750 numbered six-piece sets, each including a large plate, soup plate, dessert plate, bowl, tea set, and coffee set.
Soil is Our Soul
The Soil is Our Soul collection pays tribute to the chalky terroir of Grande Champagne, the first Cru of Cognac, whose soil imparts the eaux-de-vie with its remarkable character. Each porcelain piece carries a subtle, textured finish that recalls the earth itself, grounding the dining experience in the origins of the spirit.
Light of Time
By contrast, the Light of Time collection embraces luminosity. Delicately carved facets allow light to filter through the porcelain, playing with shadow and brilliance as a metaphor for the eaux-de-vie slumbering in casks before their eventual unveiling. The design underscores LOUIS XIII’s relationship with time, craftsmanship, and revelation.
Global Unveilings
Exclusive dinner unveilings will take place in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, offering distinguished guests the opportunity to experience the collections within immersive dining settings. Each event underscores LOUIS XIII’s mission to elevate the ritual of dining into a sensory journey aligned with the refinement of its cognac.
Availability
The Art de la Table porcelain collections are available individually and as full six-piece sets, with prices ranging from $3,400 to $4,000. Each set is a numbered edition, crafted as both a functional ensemble and a collector’s piece.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.