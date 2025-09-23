Pamella Roland Illuminates NYFW with a Spring/Summer 2026 Ode to American Modern Art

A

Pamella Roland: Confident, beautiful, and—most importantly—comfortable. I had an experience at the Oscars years ago where the corset of my gown was so uncomfortable it cut into me, and I had to leave early. After that, I became determined to perfect a comfortable corset. Now, our gowns are known for this. Actresses and brides often tell us they can wear them all night without issue. Eva Longoria even once praised them from the stage! It’s rare to hear someone say a gown is truly comfortable, and I’m proud that ours are.