Pamella Roland Illuminates NYFW with a Spring/Summer 2026 Ode to American Modern Art
When Pamella Roland staged her Spring/Summer 2026 runway show at the New York Public Library on September 16, the designer reaffirmed her position as one of fashion’s leading voices in modern eveningwear. With guests including Nicky Hilton, Jamie Chung, Bianca Lawson, Flaviana Matata, Jaimie Alexander, and Jay Manuel in attendance, the show blended art, architecture, and couture into a collection that was as daring as it was romantic.
Photo Credit: Daniel Perry
A Collection Painted by Art
This season’s inspiration drew from the dynamic world of American modern art, channeling the lyrical brushstrokes of Georgia O’Keeffe, Frank Stella’s geometric precision, Andy Warhol’s fearless pop sensibility, and Alice Baber’s radiant color fields.
Aqua, blush, and champagne provided the foundation for more daring bursts of lemon, fuchsia, and red. Custom ombré chiffons evoked O’Keeffe’s floral spirit, while watercolor chine mirrored Baber’s vivid fields of color. Organic 3D tulle florals, feathered ombré effects, and metallic lines brought an interplay of softness and structure.
Among the highlights:
A mirrored laser-cut plexiglass cocktail dress.
A sapphire faille mermaid gown adorned with foiled floral appliqués.
A hand-embroidered pink-to-white ombré organza gown with a matching cape for the finale.
The result was a bold celebration of individuality, merging couture craftsmanship with the expressive language of modern art.
Craft Behind the Curtain
The production itself was a carefully orchestrated work of art, with makeup by Rick DiCecca for Artistry by Amway, hair by Narad Kutowaroo for Unite Haircare, nails by Pattie Yankee and team PYP, and jewelry from Chopard. The runway design was enhanced by set designer Edward Ross and lighting designer Thierry Dreyfus, while Javier Peral curated the music that set the show’s rhythm.
The Designer in Conversation
Known globally for her glamorous red-carpet gowns, Pamella Roland continues to innovate with each season, balancing technical mastery with a focus on wearability. After her Spring/Summer 2026 show, Resident Magazine sat down with Roland to discuss her inspiration, her approach to design, and what lies ahead.
Q&A with Pamella Roland
Kyra Rauschenbach: Congratulations on a beautiful collection—the colors, the shapes, the chiffons were incredible. Can you share the inspiration behind this season?
Pamella Roland: Thank you. This collection was inspired by American modern art. I’m on the board of the Whitney Museum, and I’ve always admired artists like Andy Warhol, JoJo Kee, and Frank Stella. Their vibrant flowers and bold use of color really informed this season. We wanted it to be bright, fun, and full of energy.
KR: Looking back at last season and ahead to the next, how does this collection fit into the broader story of Pamella Roland?
Pamella Roland: Our next is the pre-fall collection, which we don’t present on the runway but still design in full. Then in February, we’ll return with our fall show. Each season builds on the last, and we’re always evolving with new ideas.
KR: You’ve often spoken about your transatlantic business. How does designing for different markets influence your work?
Pamella Roland: We have a really strong business in Paris and across Europe. Buyers there often want something very different from American buyers. So we’re always mindful of tailoring collections to different customers’ preferences. That’s been a big part of our continued success.
KR: You’ve dressed many high-profile celebrities. Do you ever design with one person specifically in mind?
Pamella Roland: Occasionally, someone will request a custom gown, such as a wedding dress. But overall, I don’t design with just one person in mind. Over the years, I’ve dressed so many actresses and celebrities. My focus is always on creating pieces that work beautifully for many different women.
KR: When a woman steps into one of your gowns, how do you want her to feel?
Pamella Roland: Confident, beautiful, and—most importantly—comfortable. I had an experience at the Oscars years ago where the corset of my gown was so uncomfortable it cut into me, and I had to leave early. After that, I became determined to perfect a comfortable corset. Now, our gowns are known for this. Actresses and brides often tell us they can wear them all night without issue. Eva Longoria even once praised them from the stage! It’s rare to hear someone say a gown is truly comfortable, and I’m proud that ours are.
KR: You’re at the forefront of eveningwear’s evolution. Where do you see trends heading next season?
Pamella Roland: Honestly, it all comes down to listening to the customer. Trends vary so much internationally—what buyers want in the Middle East may differ completely from the U.S. or Europe. We don’t show everything on the runway because there’s only so much time, but our collections are always responsive to what women want. That’s what guides us season after season.
Looking Ahead
With her Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Pamella Roland reinforced her legacy as a designer who balances couture glamour with technical innovation and comfort. By drawing on the vibrancy of American modern art and pairing it with her perfected corsetry, she continues to define the evolving language of eveningwear for women worldwide.
