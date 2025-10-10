Hugo Besnier Unveils Tour de Mains: A Sculptural Dialogue Between Hand, Material, and Emotion

In a luminous apartment overlooking the Seine on Quai Anatole France, graciously provided by Barnes, Hartis has unveiled Tour de Mains, a debut collection of thirty original furniture pieces by Hugo Besnier. More than an exhibition, the presentation serves as an intimate immersion into Besnier’s world—a meeting point between architectural precision and organic warmth, where material, gesture, and form converge.

The showcase marks the first full-scale introduction to Hartis, the contemporary furniture house founded by Besnier in 2020. Each piece in Tour de Mains captures the essence of movement and tactility—inviting touch, rest, and reflection. “Between the hand that assembles, adjusts, polishes, and the hand that will one day rest upon it,” the designer explains, “it enters into dialogue with the living—with wood, leather, stone, glass, and with those who shape them."