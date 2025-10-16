Rimadesio Unveils Its New Flagship Store in Miami: A Sculptural Showcase of Contemporary Italian Design
Italian design brand Rimadesio has officially opened its new flagship store in Miami, marking a significant expansion of the company’s U.S. presence. Located at 2601 Biscayne Boulevard, the 3,000-square-foot showroom reflects the brand’s signature aesthetic of architectural precision, material harmony, and sustainable craftsmanship—an ethos that has positioned Rimadesio among the most influential names in contemporary design.
The new space, entirely managed by the company, represents more than a retail environment. It is an immersive design destination curated to engage architects, interior designers, and clients seeking tailored solutions that merge innovation and artistry.
A Study in Material Harmony
The flagship’s renovation was led by R Studio, Rimadesio’s internal division of architects, designers, and visual merchandisers. The team executed a meticulous reconfiguration of the interior, introducing sound-absorbing oak ceilings, a light resin floor, and cement-based plaster walls in complementary tones. The result is a seamless, acoustically balanced environment that enhances both visual and tactile experience.
This architectural language reflects Rimadesio’s commitment to environmental responsibility and material coherence. The lighting system, integrated throughout, highlights the brand’s refined finishes—glass, aluminum, walnut, and soft matte lacquers—while the color palette juxtaposes warm neutrals with understated accents. The layout was designed as a fluid journey, allowing visitors to move naturally between collections and experience each piece as part of a cohesive whole.
Showcasing the Icons of Modern Craft
At the heart of the Miami flagship is Rimadesio’s Modulor boiserie system, which spans nearly the entire wall surface. Its combination of sound-absorbing fabric, Litech, wood, and raffia transforms the showroom into a textural experience that embodies the brand’s philosophy of quiet luxury.
Complementing the main system are key pieces from the Rimadesio Collection, including the Rialto coffee tables and sideboards, and statement-making tables such as Manta and Long Island, both known for their sculptural silhouettes and refined finishes.
The night area introduces Rimadesio’s Cover walk-in closet system, alongside Alambra and a home studio concept designed with the Self system integrated into the Modulor framework. Each display demonstrates the brand’s attention to proportion, flexibility, and the seamless dialogue between design and daily life.
A New Hub for Design Professionals
The entrance sets the tone for Rimadesio’s approach to hospitality. The reception area pairs two Opus bookcase systems with a striking black Reflex glass desk, creating a sense of understated sophistication. Beyond the showroom’s retail experience, Rimadesio has established R-Academy, a dedicated space within the flagship for training, collaboration, and exploration of the brand’s materials, systems, and technologies. The academy underscores Rimadesio’s role as an educational resource for Miami’s design community, inviting professionals to deepen their understanding of the brand’s technical and aesthetic innovations.
Architecture That Extends Beyond the Walls
The flagship’s outdoor landscaping, also conceived by R Studio, echoes the minimalism and balance of the interior. Through carefully selected greenery and sculptural spatial design, the exterior becomes a natural extension of the showroom—one that mirrors Rimadesio’s philosophy of harmony between design and environment.
Expanding the Brand’s U.S. Presence
The Miami opening marks Rimadesio’s continued investment in the North American design market, joining its company-managed flagships in Milan, London, Paris, and New York. The expansion reinforces the brand’s strategy of cultivating direct relationships with clients and design professionals while showcasing its evolving commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship.
“The opening of our new flagship store marks an important milestone for Rimadesio in the United States.”
Andrea Romano, CEO of Rimadesio USA
Romano continued, “Miami is one of the most exciting and design-forward cities in the country right now, and we are proud to bring our vision of contemporary living to this vibrant community. This space has been conceived not just as a showroom, but as a true design destination where architects, designers, and clients can experience the full depth of Rimadesio’s innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainable approach.”
With its new Miami flagship, Rimadesio reaffirms its position at the intersection of Italian design heritage and contemporary architectural dialogue—a place where elegance, precision, and purpose coexist effortlessly on Biscayne Boulevard.
