Rimadesio Unveils Its New Flagship Store in Miami: A Sculptural Showcase of Contemporary Italian Design

The entrance sets the tone for Rimadesio’s approach to hospitality. The reception area pairs two Opus bookcase systems with a striking black Reflex glass desk, creating a sense of understated sophistication. Beyond the showroom’s retail experience, Rimadesio has established R-Academy, a dedicated space within the flagship for training, collaboration, and exploration of the brand’s materials, systems, and technologies. The academy underscores Rimadesio’s role as an educational resource for Miami’s design community, inviting professionals to deepen their understanding of the brand’s technical and aesthetic innovations.