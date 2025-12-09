Holiday Movie Destinations Guide 2025: Travel Experiences Inspired by Your Favorite Festive Films

Holiday travel has taken a distinctly cinematic turn. According to the Expedia 2026 Report, travelers are leaning into set-jetting, choosing destinations that mirror the worlds seen on screen. This season offers a chance to step into the stories behind the films that shape our most nostalgic winter traditions. The following guide highlights destinations that recreate the joy, humor, charm, and cozy spirit of holiday classics, offering luxurious stays, immersive activities, and thoughtful touches that echo each movie’s most memorable scenes.
London’s West End radiates festive charm that aligns perfectly with the film’s holiday spirit. Selfridges, the backdrop for Harry’s secret necklace shopping scene, becomes even more enchanting in winter, filled with ornate displays and seasonal installations. Along Bond Street and Oxford Street, sweeping lights and imaginative storefronts transform an evening walk into a glittering Christmas outing. A lively stop at Sketch keeps the night whimsical before West End theatre performances deliver classic seasonal entertainment. For a luxurious base, The Langham offers 380 refined suites, historic elegance, and its own curated holiday programming that mirrors the film’s timeless appeal.
A visit to Deer Path Inn brings travelers close to the world of Home Alone, only 30 minutes from Winnetka where filming took place. The English-inspired inn sets a festive tone with cozy fireplaces, whimsical holiday décor, and the inn’s signature sheep carolers. Afternoon Tea features classic selections with seasonal twists, creating the type of warmth that defines a winter escape. The Regency-Inspired package An Austen Escape offers a candlelit dinner, a curated book from the local shop, and an old-world turndown experience celebrating Jane Austen’s 250th birthday. Guests can settle into the Hearth Room with a Gingerbread Sour to enjoy a peaceful winter evening.
Stepping onto the grounds of The Kentucky Castle feels like entering a real-life version of Aldovia. Turrets, sparkling decor, and intimate fireside settings establish a regal atmosphere throughout the season. Festive programming pairs with farm-to-table dining sourced from the estate’s grounds. Animals including Thoroughbreds, llamas, mini donkeys, and the castle’s Karakachan pups add storybook charm to the experience. With Lexington’s markets, ice skating, and holiday lights close by, the estate becomes a picturesque retreat for fans of the movie.
Located near Seneca Falls, the town believed to have inspired Bedford Falls, Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa brings the nostalgia of It’s a Wonderful Life into a luxury Finger Lakes setting. Guests stay in one of six restored historic homes, each originally built in the nineteenth or early twentieth century. Seasonal activities include Woodland Ornament Workshops, Mulled Wine Making, and Silent Night Yoga. The resort’s festive décor, glowing fireplaces, and technology-free experiences make it an ideal environment for a slower holiday pace. A holiday shuttle to Skaneateles offers access to the Dickens Christmas Village for a charming seasonal outing.
Crowne Plaza HY36 places guests in the center of New York holiday magic with easy access to the landmarks Buddy the Elf adored. The hotel sits a short distance from Herald Square and Macy’s at 34th Street, the inspiration for Gimbel’s in the movie. Its location makes holiday shopping effortless and provides close proximity to Rockefeller Center and the Empire State Building. Travelers can absorb the energy of Manhattan during peak festive season while enjoying the convenience of a modern Midtown stay.
Alexandria’s cobblestone streets, twinkling waterfront views, and historic charm have earned it a reputation as an ideal setting for a Hallmark-style Christmas. Hotel AKA Alexandria provides a sophisticated retreat within this seasonal backdrop. Designed by Piero Lissoni, the property blends modern minimalism with mid-century warmth. Its Seasonal Spark package includes an Après AKA signature candle and a 100 dollar dining credit at a.lounge + bar. With residential-style rooms and a striking floating staircase anchoring the lobby, the property feels crafted for relaxation. Its proximity to Washington, D.C. adds convenience while maintaining the quaint ambiance of Old Town.
Beverly Hills brings cinematic charm to life for those inspired by The Holiday. The city’s decorated streets create a picturesque seasonal environment, while Greystone Mansion & Gardens offers fans the chance to step inside the filming location of the memorable lunch scene between Cameron Diaz and Jude Law. Built in 1928 and once known as the Doheny Estate, the estate remains one of Beverly Hills’ most historic landmarks. Visitors enjoy access to luxury shopping, dining, and indulgent spa experiences that mirror the spirit of self-care seen in the film.
The Davenport Hotel channels the snowy warmth and small-town hospitality seen in The Christmas Spirit. The landmark 1914 property showcases Gilded Age architecture enhanced by seasonal decorating. This includes a new Greatest Stay of Christmas Package, soaring Christmas trees, and glittering chandeliers. Guests gather near roaring fireplaces or explore Spokane’s seasonal activities such as the Winter Market, horse-drawn carriage rides, Riverfront Park light installations, and outdoor skating. The experience blends festive charm with the grandeur of a historic hotel.
Travelers seeking the English countryside charm featured in The Holiday find it at The Old Bush in Callow End. Instead of napping at the pub like in the movie, visitors can reserve RV pitches in the pub’s back garden through Pitchup.com. The pub serves hearty meals, local ales, and welcomes guests to its beer garden complete with outdoor tables, a play area, and chickens. With the Malvern Hills and Worcester only 15 minutes away, the area offers scenic walks and the potential for unexpected holiday romance.
Grand Rapids holds a special connection to The Polar Express as the hometown of author Chris Van Allsburg. The Amway Grand Plaza brings this connection to life through its holiday transformation. The Pantlind Lobby fills with trees, sparkling lights, and two life-sized Charlie Brown gingerbread houses. Guests can choose the Santa Suite complete with a Christmas tree, stockings, and cocoa bombs or enjoy holiday afternoon tea near the gingerbread displays. The experience offers a festive way to explore the city tied to the movie’s origins.
Holiday films influence how we imagine winter joy, and these destinations give that feeling a real place to flourish. Each one captures the atmosphere of its story without relying on theatrics, inviting travelers to celebrate the season through thoughtful experiences, historic settings, and elevated hospitality. Exploring these places brings a familiar sense of wonder to life, letting cherished scenes become personal memories as the season unfolds.
