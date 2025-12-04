The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad Introduces The Grand Holiday Suite: A Balletic Celebration of New York Style and Seasonal Glamour
NEW YORK, NY – November 25, 2025 – The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad invites guests into a world of refined holiday enchantment with The Grand Holiday Suite – a festive experience where couture fashion, performance, and luxury hospitality converge. Inspired by the cultural allure of New York during the holiday season, the Suite pairs a stay in the hotel’s most prestigious accommodation with a night at George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, a bespoke holiday installation by FLOWERBX, and personalized evening looks by celebrated New York designers Jennifer Behr and Patricia Voto of ONE OF.
“This year, we wanted to create an experience that felt truly transportive,” said Rosy Merlino, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. “The Grand Holiday Suite evokes the magic of New York at its most iconic – timeless, glamorous, and alive with artistry.”
The Ritz-Carlton Suite, high above the city with sweeping skyline views, becomes a private holiday residence for the evening. FLOWERBX dresses the space in an ethereal Nutcracker-inspired holiday tree layered with delicate, ballet-inspired details. Prior to being transported to the ballet, guests are invited to experience a 45-minute photography session in their suite, designed to capture their elegance. The experience continues with premium seats at The Nutcracker and private round-trip transportation to Lincoln Center – a seamless, city-glimmering journey befitting the occasion and culminating in an intimate behind-the-scenes look of the performance and a dancer meet-and-greet, arranged by Broadway Plus.
"It's an incredible privilege to bring together two iconic New York City brands – The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad and the New York City Ballet – and facilitate this incredible behind-the-scenes look at the ballet, hosted by a dancer. Nothing beats the magic of New York in the holiday season, and this opportunity to see and learn about the ballet's inner working first-hand is one of the most exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences we've ever offered." Said Nathaniel Hill, Founder and CEO of Broadway Plus.
Fashion plays a defining role in the evening with a curated selection of accessories and evening pieces by Jennifer Behr and Patricia Voto that balance romance, structure, and winter radiance. Guests receive a personal wardrobe consultation pre-arrival, selecting pieces from a custom-edited look book with the option to have chosen designs placed in the suite ready to slip into as the city lights flicker below or waiting at the ONE OF studio for a more hands on experience.Evening elegance meets skyline views inside The Ritz-Carlton Suite in NoMad.
Together, the two designers offer a deeply considered style experience that nods to the grace of ballet and the cinematic glamour of New York in December allowing guests to arrive at Lincoln Center looking effortlessly composed, polished, and deeply within the mood of the season.
"In New York, the holidays come alive with bold, radiant energy. This suite invites you to experience that brilliance firsthand – where the magic of the season creates unforgettable moments of elegance and joy.” Said Jennifer Behr, Founder of Jennifer Behr. “When we’re designing our own collections for the holiday season, we think about the events where you might wear them. The Nutcracker and The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad are two quintessential New York City experiences. We’re honored to be part of this suite that gives people unforgettable moments of joy.”
“The holidays in New York feel cinematic – the city glows in a way that invites celebration. This suite is our way of honoring the quiet ritual of getting ready – where the night begins before you ever step outside.” Said Patricia Voto, Founder of ONE OF.
Before or after the performance, guests may settle into the hotel’s The Bazaar Bar by José Andrés for winter cocktails and confections.
The Grand Holiday Suite starts at $35,000 per night. Two-night minimum stay required. Available to book beginning December 5th for stays from December 12th to January 2, 2026. Advanced booking is required. Guests can make reservations by emailing nomadsales@ritzcarlton.com, or by calling (212) 404-8400. For further information, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/nomad or @ritzcarltonnewyorknomad.
