A Valentine’s Season Written in Fabric and Form at Haremlique Istanbul
Valentine’s Day often finds its way into the home through flowers, candles, and fleeting gestures. This season, Haremlique Istanbul offers a more lasting expression of romance with the Bettina x Haremlique Istanbul Seferî Collection, now available at the brand’s U.S. flagship at Bal Harbour Shops and the boutique at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.
Created in collaboration with Bettina Hakko, known for her thoughtful approach to private entertaining and events, the collection explores how travel, memory, and emotion can shape living spaces. The result feels personal, layered, and particularly suited to moments meant to be shared.
A Design Narrative Rooted in Travel
At the center of the Seferî Collection is an imagined figure. The Seferî woman, a modern traveler who collects impressions from every place she visits. Colors, textures, and natural elements gathered along the way become the foundation of the collection’s visual language.
The Seferî pattern is created using the Toile de Jouy technique, a traditional decorative method known for its detailed scenic illustrations. Here, nomadic tent motifs reference deep-rooted traditions, while birds, botanical elements, and grotesque-inspired details evoke encounters shaped by movement and discovery. Rendered on pink and green grounds, the pattern brings warmth to the winter season and carries particular resonance for Valentine’s Day. The design is also intended to evolve, with additional color variations planned for future seasons.
Bed and Home Textiles With Layered Intent
The bed and home textiles offering reflects a careful balance of comfort and craft. Toile de Jouy patterns are paired with striped and checked fabrics, while cotton and velvet textures add depth. Ajour detailing, a decorative openwork technique, introduces refinement without excess.
Reversible bed covers, decorative cushions, and layered finishes allow for flexible styling, encouraging a sense of cohesion throughout the bedroom. The collection also includes 100 percent cotton combed duvet cover sets enhanced with embroidery and ajour applications. Each element is designed to work harmoniously across the range, making it easy to build a space that feels considered and calm.
A Table That Tells Stories
The collection’s narrative extends naturally to the table. Embroidered placemats, pure linen textures, and signature Seferî patterns come together to create expressive tabletop settings that suit both everyday dining and intimate Valentine’s gatherings. Traditional ajour craftsmanship is reinterpreted with a modern sensibility, allowing texture and tone to take the lead.
One of the most distinctive features of the collection is the Storyteller Dinnerware. Designed to evolve over time, the dinner and dessert plates feature perforated rims that allow decorative charms to be attached. Each configuration creates a new visual story shaped by season, celebration, or mood.
The first charm, a pomegranate symbolizing abundance and prosperity, anchors the collection. Future charms are planned to reflect the calendar, including lily of the valley and tulips for spring, lemons and marine motifs for summer, mountain berries for autumn, and special figures created for celebratory occasions.
Accessories That Shift With the Moment
Table accessories within the Seferî Collection balance function and form. Interchangeable placemat frames, silver-plated accents, wooden surfaces, and versatile serving pieces are designed to adapt easily. These elements allow tables to transition naturally between daily use and more romantic settings, with simple additions like flowers or candlelight changing the mood.
The home accessories offering continues that flexibility. Wooden trays with silver-plated details, cushion supports, and decorative objects bring warmth and structure to living spaces while remaining seasonally adaptable. These pieces feel particularly fitting as Valentine’s gifts, offering both beauty and longevity.
Where Romance Meets Ritual
The Bettina x Haremlique Istanbul Seferî Collection invites a slower, more intentional approach to celebrating Valentine’s Day. One that values shared rituals, layered details, and objects that hold meaning beyond a single moment.
Available now at Bal Harbour Shops and the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, the collection offers a reminder that romance does not need to be fleeting. Sometimes, it is woven into the fabric of everyday life, waiting to be rediscovered each time the table is set or the bed is turned down.
