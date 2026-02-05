A Valentine’s Season Written in Fabric and Form at Haremlique Istanbul

The Seferî pattern is created using the Toile de Jouy technique, a traditional decorative method known for its detailed scenic illustrations. Here, nomadic tent motifs reference deep-rooted traditions, while birds, botanical elements, and grotesque-inspired details evoke encounters shaped by movement and discovery. Rendered on pink and green grounds, the pattern brings warmth to the winter season and carries particular resonance for Valentine’s Day. The design is also intended to evolve, with additional color variations planned for future seasons.