Jumby Bay: Authentic Island Living, Beautifully Elevated

This Designer's Notebook accompanies Michael Travin's full Jumby Bay Island review, a 9.8 verdict on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index from our Caribbean rankings.
At a Glance
What makes Jumby Bay so special is how deeply connected it feels to its surroundings. From the architecture and interiors to the gardens and beachfront, the entire resort embraces the natural beauty and character of the island. That authenticity is its greatest luxury.
As a designer, I've watched many resorts adopt a sleek, contemporary aesthetic that could belong almost anywhere. Jumby Bay has preserved its sense of place. Every space feels rooted in island living, with the comfort, refinement, and thoughtful details that make a stay feel extraordinary.
The experience begins at the airport, where a luxury SUV takes you to the resort's private yacht for the crossing to the island. As you travel across the beautiful blue water, you feel yourself settling into a different pace. The arrival is seamless, personal, and wonderfully secluded.
Throughout Jumby Bay, the design honors its setting. The architecture feels at home in the landscape, and the interiors carry that same spirit through soft coastal colors, natural textures, and relaxed elegance.
Nothing feels forced. The luxury comes through in the quality, proportions, and attention to detail. It's the kind of design I love: beautiful and sophisticated, with warmth and a clear sense of belonging.
Our villa brought that philosophy to life. Canopy beds, soft blues, and layered textures created a luxurious coastal retreat that still felt easy and inviting.
A large private patio with comfortable furniture opened onto our own pool, just steps from an immaculate beach. Inside and outside flowed together beautifully, making the sea and landscape part of our everyday experience.
The bathrooms were equally thoughtful: spacious and fresh, with generous his-and-her sinks, a makeup vanity, and a large shower. My favorite feature was the outdoor shower and bathtub on a private patio. Bathing beneath the open sky felt like island living at its most luxurious.
There is a wonderful calm throughout Jumby Bay. You can spend the day swimming, walking the beach, or simply enjoying the quiet of your terrace.
For those who want to be active, the resort has added new pickleball and padel courts alongside its tennis courts. Its own private yacht offers excursions to neighboring islands, bringing another dimension to the experience. We headed out on the water and caught a magnificent sunset, one of the highlights of our stay.
Lovely dining, with all meals included, adds to that feeling of ease. And the larger villas make it a beautiful setting for families to gather, which helps explain why so many return generation after generation.
The staff brings the same care to the service that you see in the surroundings. Attentive, personal, and warm, they make you feel comfortable and truly looked after.
For me, Jumby Bay captures a balance that is difficult to achieve: coastal design with refinement, authentic island living with every luxury, and peaceful surroundings with plenty to explore. The entire resort stays true to the beauty of the place, and that is what makes it so memorable.
Jumby Bay is the rare resort where the design is the destination: not a style applied to a place, but a place fully expressed. For travelers who notice the details, there is no better compliment than this: nothing here could exist anywhere else.
Debbie Travin is the principal of DLT Interiors, a Miami-based interior design firm. She evaluates hotels and resorts through a designer's eye, with particular attention to architecture, interiors, and sense of place.
RESIDENT was hosted by Jumby Bay Island, Oetker Collection, October 8-10, 2026, for the purposes of this piece. The opinions are the writer's own.
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