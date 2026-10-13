Design

Jumby Bay: Authentic Island Living, Beautifully Elevated

Interior designer Debbie Travin's Designer's Notebook on Jumby Bay Island, Antigua: coastal architecture, Villa 26 and the sense of place that defines Oetker Collection's private island.
Villa 26's private plunge pool and shaded terrace overlooking the beach at Jumby Bay Island
The private plunge pool and terrace at Villa 26Michael Travin for RESIDENT
4 min read

This Designer's Notebook accompanies Michael Travin's full Jumby Bay Island review, a 9.8 verdict on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index from our Caribbean rankings.

At a Glance

  • Interior designer Debbie Travin's Designer's Notebook, the companion to Michael Travin's Jumby Bay Island review.
  • The design honors its setting: soft coastal colors, natural textures and architecture that belongs to the island rather than to a brand template.
  • The villa: canopy beds, soft blues, a private patio and pool steps from the beach, and an outdoor shower and bathtub under the open sky.
  • New pickleball and padel courts, the resort's own yacht for island excursions and all meals included.
  • A design read, not a rating; the hosted stay ran October 8-10, 2026.

What makes Jumby Bay so special is how deeply connected it feels to its surroundings. From the architecture and interiors to the gardens and beachfront, the entire resort embraces the natural beauty and character of the island. That authenticity is its greatest luxury.

As a designer, I've watched many resorts adopt a sleek, contemporary aesthetic that could belong almost anywhere. Jumby Bay has preserved its sense of place. Every space feels rooted in island living, with the comfort, refinement, and thoughtful details that make a stay feel extraordinary.

An Arrival That Sets the Tone

The experience begins at the airport, where a luxury SUV takes you to the resort's private yacht for the crossing to the island. As you travel across the beautiful blue water, you feel yourself settling into a different pace. The arrival is seamless, personal, and wonderfully secluded.

Coastal, Elevated, and True to the Island

Throughout Jumby Bay, the design honors its setting. The architecture feels at home in the landscape, and the interiors carry that same spirit through soft coastal colors, natural textures, and relaxed elegance.

Nothing feels forced. The luxury comes through in the quality, proportions, and attention to detail. It's the kind of design I love: beautiful and sophisticated, with warmth and a clear sense of belonging.

Jumby Bay Island's red-roofed resort buildings seen across turquoise water, Antigua
Jumby Bay Island from the waterMichael Travin for RESIDENT

Our Own Piece of Paradise

Our villa brought that philosophy to life. Canopy beds, soft blues, and layered textures created a luxurious coastal retreat that still felt easy and inviting.

A large private patio with comfortable furniture opened onto our own pool, just steps from an immaculate beach. Inside and outside flowed together beautifully, making the sea and landscape part of our everyday experience.

The bathrooms were equally thoughtful: spacious and fresh, with generous his-and-her sinks, a makeup vanity, and a large shower. My favorite feature was the outdoor shower and bathtub on a private patio. Bathing beneath the open sky felt like island living at its most luxurious.

Peaceful, With Plenty to Enjoy

There is a wonderful calm throughout Jumby Bay. You can spend the day swimming, walking the beach, or simply enjoying the quiet of your terrace.

For those who want to be active, the resort has added new pickleball and padel courts alongside its tennis courts. Its own private yacht offers excursions to neighboring islands, bringing another dimension to the experience. We headed out on the water and caught a magnificent sunset, one of the highlights of our stay.

Lovely dining, with all meals included, adds to that feeling of ease. And the larger villas make it a beautiful setting for families to gather, which helps explain why so many return generation after generation.

The Veranda restaurant pergola overlooking the beach at Jumby Bay Island
The Veranda, overlooking the beachMichael Travin for RESIDENT

Warmth That Completes the Experience

The staff brings the same care to the service that you see in the surroundings. Attentive, personal, and warm, they make you feel comfortable and truly looked after.

For me, Jumby Bay captures a balance that is difficult to achieve: coastal design with refinement, authentic island living with every luxury, and peaceful surroundings with plenty to explore. The entire resort stays true to the beauty of the place, and that is what makes it so memorable.

Designer's Verdict

Jumby Bay is the rare resort where the design is the destination: not a style applied to a place, but a place fully expressed. For travelers who notice the details, there is no better compliment than this: nothing here could exist anywhere else.

Check availability at Jumby Bay Island

Debbie Travin is the principal of DLT Interiors, a Miami-based interior design firm. She evaluates hotels and resorts through a designer's eye, with particular attention to architecture, interiors, and sense of place.

RESIDENT was hosted by Jumby Bay Island, Oetker Collection, October 8-10, 2026, for the purposes of this piece. The opinions are the writer's own.

Villa 26's private plunge pool and shaded terrace overlooking the beach at Jumby Bay Island
Jumby Bay Island Review: The Art of Effortless Caribbean Luxury, 9.8 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Villa 26's private plunge pool and shaded terrace overlooking the beach at Jumby Bay Island
The Estate House at Jumby Bay Review: Caribbean History Reimagined Through Fine Dining, Rated 4.9 RESIDENT™ Stars

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