Exploring The Enchanting Everglades: Encounter Seven Must-See Creatures In Florida’s Wild Oasis

These massive marine mammals, characterized by their large, round bodies and paddle-like flippers, are beloved icons of the Everglades' aquatic ecosystem. Manatees graze on aquatic vegetation and can often be seen leisurely swimming or basking in the sun near freshwater springs, rivers, and coastal areas.

Manatees depend on healthy aquatic ecosystems with access to freshwater sources and abundant seagrass beds for feeding and shelter. Restoration of natural and freshwater springs is vital for providing essential warm-water refuges for manatees during the colder months.

These warm-water refuges play a crucial role in protecting manatees from cold stress-related illnesses and ensuring their survival during winter periods. Everglades restoration projects will reduce polluted water discharges into estuaries where the Florida Manatees thrive, reduce the likelihood of algal blooms, and thus improve habitats for these gentle sea cows.