Luxury Hotel Day Passes: Luxury Daycations in NYC, Miami and Puerto Rico

The concept of a daycation isn’t entirely new, but it has gained tremendous popularity in recent years, particularly in bustling urban centers and top travel destinations.
The idea is simple yet ingenious: for a fraction of the cost of an overnight stay, hotels offer day passes granting access to their facilities - pools, spas, fitness centers, and sometimes even private beaches. It’s an experience tailored to those who seek a brief escape or a change of scenery without the hassle of a full vacation.
In the post-pandemic world, where flexible work arrangements are more common, daycations have become a popular way to recharge without straying too far from home. Moreover, with travelers becoming more experience-focused, the demand for these luxurious yet short-lived getaways has skyrocketed.
New York City, with its relentless pace and ceaseless energy, is a prime destination for daycationers. Here, luxury hotels offer serene retreats where you can unwind and recharge before diving back into the city’s vibrancy.
One standout is the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Nestled in DUMBO, this eco-luxury hotel offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge.
A day pass here grants access to the rooftop pool, a true urban oasis where the noise of the city fades into the background. Imagine sipping on a craft cocktail while gazing at the sunset over the East River—pure bliss.
For those seeking a wellness escape, The Peninsula New York on Fifth Avenue is a top choice. The hotel’s award-winning Peninsula Spa is renowned for its holistic treatments, blending ancient and modern techniques to rejuvenate the body and mind.
The day pass includes access to the spa’s thermal suite, fitness center, and sun terrace—perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle for a few hours of tranquility.
Another gem is the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards. Known for its luxury fitness and wellness offerings, Equinox provides day pass holders access to its high-performance fitness center, rooftop pool, and state-of-the-art spa. It’s an ideal choice for those who want to maintain their fitness regime while indulging in some of the finest amenities New York City has to offer.
Miami is synonymous with sun-soaked beaches, glamorous nightlife, and a vibrant cultural scene. It’s also home to some of the most luxurious hotels, many of which offer tempting daycation packages.
At the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, guests can experience the hotel’s opulent art deco-inspired design and world-class amenities with a day pass. The pass grants access to the hotel’s stunning pool and beach areas, complete with personalized service and luxury cabanas.
The hotel’s lush tropical setting and striking art installations make it a perfect escape for those wanting to immerse themselves in Miami’s unique blend of art and luxury.
Another top choice is the W South Beach, where a daycation is all about relaxation and indulgence. The day pass includes access to the hotel’s pristine beach, two outdoor pools, and the WET deck, where you can enjoy cocktails and light bites while lounging in a private cabana.
The W South Beach is a favorite among celebrities and jet-setters, and it offers an unbeatable combination of luxury and style.
For a wellness-focused daycation, the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is unparalleled. Renowned for its comprehensive approach to health and wellness, the Carillon offers a day pass that includes access to its extensive thermal experiences, fitness classes, and oceanfront pools.
It’s an ideal destination for those looking to focus on their well-being, whether through yoga, meditation, or simply soaking in the therapeutic benefits of the Atlantic Ocean.
Puerto Rico, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes, is an idyllic daycation destination. The island’s luxury hotels offer unparalleled experiences, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and laid-back vibe of the Caribbean.
The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado Beach is one such retreat. Set on a former coconut plantation, this resort offers a day pass that includes access to its serene beachfront, nature trails, and infinity pools.
The hotel’s lush surroundings and commitment to sustainability make it a perfect spot for those looking to connect with nature while indulging in five-star luxury.
In San Juan, the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel provides a blend of old-world charm and modern luxury. A day pass here offers access to the hotel’s stunning pool area, which is set against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.
Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s beach club, where plush loungers and attentive service create a perfect environment for relaxation. The Fairmont’s central location makes it easy to combine a day of luxury with an evening exploring the vibrant nightlife of Old San Juan.
For those seeking adventure, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is an excellent choice. Located on a former coconut plantation, this resort offers a daycation experience that combines luxury with eco-adventures.
Day pass holders can explore the resort’s nature trails, kayak through mangroves, or simply relax on the two miles of private beach. The St. Regis by Marriott is ideal for those looking to balance relaxation with a touch of adventure.
