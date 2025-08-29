Snowpine Lodge: A Luxurious Gateway to Fall in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains

With foliage season set to peak in the coming weeks, Snowpine Lodge sits at the sweet spot of accessibility and seclusion. The lodge’s location makes it easy for travelers to enjoy a long weekend without complicated transfers, while its position high in Little Cottonwood Canyon immerses guests in the region’s autumn spectacle. And when the leaves finally give way to snow, this same setting will transition seamlessly into a premier ski-in, ski-out destination.